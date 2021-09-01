Cool pet tortoise and turtle names for your shelly best friend
Turtles and tortoises are friendly pets. Below are some great tortoise and turtle names that you can use to name these pets.
Do you need a name that matches your tortoise or turtle’s adorable appearance? Consider the following name ideas below!
Funny turtle names
Some funny, catchy naming options include:
- Alice B
- Annabelle
- Aristurtle
- Captain Turt
- Cardi T
- Carol B Baskin
- Fluffy
- McTortoisebutt
- MeShell
- Missy Shelliot
- Pipsqueak
- Plum
- Russell
- Sal Monella
- Shellack
- Shellvester
- Silent Bob
- Slowpoke
- Stalone
- Swim Shady
- Tina Turtle
- Tom
- Zippy
What are some cute tortoise names?
While naming your tortoise, consider a name that is more creative and possibly even punny? Have a look at some of the cute tortoise names.
- Andretti
- April
- Armaggon
- Aurelius
- Banana
- Bean
- Bertie
- Bruno
- Bulldozer
- Carrot
- Cerise
- Clementine
- Clover
- Coco
- Colby
- Cole
- Cranberry
- Daisy
- Damson
- Dandelion
- Donatello
- Doorstop
- Ebony
- Ella
- Emerald
- Flippy
- Franklin
- Gamera
- Garnet
- Gilda
- Gooseberry
- Grandmaster
- Hothead
- Howard
- Jackfruit
- Jade
- Juane
- Kamoebas
- Kelly
- Klunk
- Koopa
- Lenny
- Leonardo
- Lily
- Luna
- Mario
- Melanie
Here are more names you can choose from:
- Metalhead
- Michelangelo
- Morla
- Myrtle
- Nemo
- Ninjara
- O’Neil
- Olive
- Oogway
- Orla
- Orville
- Paulie
- Penny
- Pong pagong
- Popeye
- Poptart
- Primrose
- Puddles
- Raphael
- Red
- Rocky
- Romeo
- Rosie
- Rosy
- Ruby
- Rufus
- Sable
- Sage
- Scarlet
- Scooter
- Shelly
- Spice
- Splinter
- Starla
- Sugar
- Terraspin
- Thad
- Titan
- Titian
- Tokka
- Tomato
- Tortura
- Tory
- Trent
- Trixie
- Troy
- Tuck
- Turdy turtle
- Turtletaub
- Umber
- Venus
- Venus de Milo
- Verne
- Xanthus
- Yang
- Yertle
- Zoom
Good names for turtles
Looking for a good pet turtle name? Here is a list to choose from.
- Alfie
- August
- Bentley
- Blossom
- Bud
- Carmine
- Caroline
- Cecil
- Clover
- Coco
- Cranberry
- Cressida
- Crush
- Damson
- Dandelion
- Donatello
- Donnashello
- Doris
- Ella
- Flannery
- Flip
- Flippers
- Flippy
- Franklin
- Gator
- Gilda
- Harry
- Howard
- Kelly
- Leonardo
- Lightening
- Milly
- Mindy
- Minnie
- Muriel
- Myrtle
- Nancy
- Opal
- Poppy
- Quickie
- Raphael
- Raven
- Ruby
- Sheldon
- Shyman
- Sienna
- Snapper
- Sneak
- Squeeze
- Tawny
- Tucker
Baby turtle names
Check out some of these cute turtle names for baby turtles:
- Bentley
- Bruno
- Carnation
- Casanova
- Chance
- Dwight
- Eddie
- Einstein
- Giovanni
- Gunner
- Herk
- Hudson
- Indy
- Jerry
- Kai
- Luka
- Mack
- Maraschino
- Michelangelo
- Moby
- Murphy
- Nubs
- Oscar
- Ozzy
- Ralph
- Reece
- Ren
- Rose
- Rufus
- Sasha
- Sherman
- Slash
- Slick
- Snapper
- Spotty
- Squiggles
- Squirtle
- Taco
- Tad
- Talula
- Tamara
- Tango
- Tank
- Tara
- Taylor
- Terry
- Thelma
- Thor
- Tillie
- Tim
- Titan
- Tort
- Trey
- Truman
- Tubby
- Tyrell
- Zack
Cute names for turtles
Some good turtle names include:
- Amber
- Apple
- Auburn
- Aurelius
- Banana
- Blastoise
- Bolt
- Bowser
- Bronwyn
- Bruno
- Bubbles
- Burt
- Buttercup
- Cantaloupe
- Carnation
- Carrot
- Cerise
- Chartreuse
- Cherry
- Cloudberry
- Coconut
- Colby
- Daisy
- Dee
- Delilah
- Denise
- Dior
- Donatello
- Doris
- Dragonfruit
- Durian
- Ebony
- Elderberry
- Ella
- Ellie-Mae
- Emerald
- Esme
- Esmeralda
- Fawn
- Flippers
- Flippy
- Garnet
- Georgina
- Ginger
- Goji
- Goldie
- Gooseberry
- Grapefruit
- Hard Hat
- Hari
- Hilda
- Hollie
- Honeyberry
- Hope
- Houdini
- Hunter
- Imogen
- Ivy
- Jackfruit
- Jade
- Jet
- Juane
- Kale
- Kiwi
- Lady Boxworthy
Have a look at some more cute turtle names.
- Lilian
- Lily
- Mariam
- Marigold
- Maureen
- Meep
- Melanie
- Michelangelo
- Monella
- Nemo
- Nibbles
- Ninja
- Nugget
- Olive
- Oriana
- Orla
- Pea
- Peach
- Peep
- Peeping
- Penny
- Petunia
- Pineapple
- Poppy
- Primrose
- Puddles
- Rose
- Rosie
- Ruby
- Sable
- Saffron
- Sage
- Sally
- Scarlet
- Shelly
- Shredder
- Sienna
- Speedster
- Spice
- Spinach
- Squiggles
- Star
- Sugar
- Tallulah
- Tank
- Tilly
- Titian
- Tokka
- Tom
- Tomato
- Tortellini
- Truffles
- Turt Reynolds
- Turtilini
- Turtle Recall
- Turtleneck
- Xanthe
- Xanthus
- Zoom
Male names for turtles
If you are looking for a name to match your male turtle, choose from the list below.
- Addy: The son of man
- Alex: The defender of mankind
- Arnold: Eagle power
- Asher: Blessed
- Blastoise: Water blasting tortoise
- Crush: To smash (English origin)
- Donatello: Gift (Italian origin)
- Flip: Turn upside down (Dutch origin)
- Flippers: Flat limb used to swim (English origin)
- Gator: Alligator (American origin)
- Leonardo: Strong and brave
- Leonardo: Strong as a lion (Italian origin)
- Michelangelo: God's messenger (Italian origin)
- Molasses: Uncrystallized sugar syrup (Portuguese origin)
- Monster: Terrifying creature (English origin)
- Nemo: From the valley (Greek origin)
- Puddles: Small pool of water (English origin)
- Quickie: Fast (English origin)
- Raphael: God has healed (Hebrew origin)
- Sammy: God heard (Hebrew origin)
- Sapphire: A precious blue stone.
- Scarlet: A turtle with beautiful colors
- Sheldon: Town in the valley (English origin)
- Shredder: Means that your tortoise has a huge appetite
- Slick: Smooth and glossy
- Slider: One who slides
- Slimer: Slime producing (English origin)
- Sluggy: Slow (English origin)
- Snapper: One who snaps (English origin)
- Speedy: Fast-paced (English origin)
- Squiggles: To wiggle (English origin)
- Star: Luminous cosmic object (English origin)
- Sunny: Excellent
- Verne: Over the Hedge
- Waddles: A clumsy gait (English origin)
Cool girl names for a turtle
Consider the following female name suggestions!
- Annabel: Grace (English origin)
- Bertie: Bright (German origin)
- Colby: Swarthy place (Norse origin)
- Ella: Beautiful (Greek origin)
- Lily: Pure (Hebrew origin)
- Luna: Moon (Latin origin)
- Myrtle: Evergreen shrub (English origin)
- Shelby: From the town in the hollow (English origin)
- Starla: Star (English origin)
- Yertle: The unknown (Fictional origin)
Cool male and female tortoise name
Some of these cool names include:
- Apollo
- Atlas
- August
- Balboa
- Baldwin
- Beakers
- Bertie
- Burt
- Crimson
- Donatello
- Ernie
- Fergus
- Jill
- Juliet
- Kisses
- Kurma
- Mack
- Maturin
- Mustafa
- Napoleon
- Nugget
- Oogway
- Samwhise
- Toby
- Trixie
- Truffles
- Tuck
- Turbo
- Venus
- Wartortle
- Yertle
- Zoom
Choosing the right name for your brand new pet can be just as exciting as bringing them home. Make choosing a name both easy and fun by using one of the many suggestions from our list of cool pet tortoise and turtle names.
Source: Legit