Cool pet tortoise and turtle names for your shelly best friend

Turtles and tortoises are friendly pets. Below are some great tortoise and turtle names that you can use to name these pets.

Close-Up shot of a tortoise on the grass. Photo: pexel.com @Edwin Lopez

Source: UGC

Do you need a name that matches your tortoise or turtle’s adorable appearance? Consider the following name ideas below!

Funny turtle names

Close-up photo of sea turtle. Photo: pexels.com, @Maria Isabella Bernotti

Source: UGC

Some funny, catchy naming options include:

Alice B

Annabelle

Aristurtle

Captain Turt

Cardi T

Carol B Baskin

Fluffy

McTortoisebutt

MeShell

Missy Shelliot

Pipsqueak

Plum

Russell

Sal Monella

Shellack

Shellvester

Silent Bob

Slowpoke

Stalone

Swim Shady

Tina Turtle

Tom

Zippy

What are some cute tortoise names?

While naming your tortoise, consider a name that is more creative and possibly even punny? Have a look at some of the cute tortoise names.

Close-up photography of a tortoise near leaves. Photo: pexels.com @Jonny Lew

Source: UGC

Andretti

April

Armaggon

Aurelius

Banana

Bean

Bertie

Bruno

Bulldozer

Carrot

Cerise

Clementine

Clover

Coco

Colby

Cole

Cranberry

Daisy

Damson

Dandelion

Donatello

Doorstop

Ebony

Ella

Emerald

Flippy

Franklin

Gamera

Garnet

Gilda

Gooseberry

Grandmaster

Hothead

Howard

Jackfruit

Jade

Juane

Kamoebas

Kelly

Klunk

Koopa

Lenny

Leonardo

Lily

Luna

Mario

Melanie

Here are more names you can choose from:

Metalhead

Michelangelo

Morla

Myrtle

Nemo

Ninjara

O’Neil

Olive

Oogway

Orla

Orville

Paulie

Penny

Pong pagong

Popeye

Poptart

Primrose

Puddles

Raphael

Red

Rocky

Romeo

Rosie

Rosy

Ruby

Rufus

Sable

Sage

Scarlet

Scooter

Shelly

Spice

Splinter

Starla

Sugar

Terraspin

Thad

Titan

Titian

Tokka

Tomato

Tortura

Tory

Trent

Trixie

Troy

Tuck

Turdy turtle

Turtletaub

Umber

Venus

Venus de Milo

Verne

Xanthus

Yang

Yertle

Zoom

Good names for turtles

Black and white turtle. Photo: pexels.com @Richard Segal

Source: UGC

Looking for a good pet turtle name? Here is a list to choose from.

Alfie

August

Bentley

Blossom

Bud

Carmine

Caroline

Cecil

Clover

Coco

Cranberry

Cressida

Crush

Damson

Dandelion

Donatello

Donnashello

Doris

Ella

Flannery

Flip

Flippers

Flippy

Franklin

Gator

Gilda

Harry

Howard

Kelly

Leonardo

Lightening

Milly

Mindy

Minnie

Muriel

Myrtle

Nancy

Opal

Poppy

Quickie

Raphael

Raven

Ruby

Sheldon

Shyman

Sienna

Snapper

Sneak

Squeeze

Tawny

Tucker

Baby turtle names

Selective focus photography of turtle on bench. Photo: pexels.com @Arun Thomas

Source: UGC

Check out some of these cute turtle names for baby turtles:

Bentley

Bruno

Carnation

Casanova

Chance

Dwight

Eddie

Einstein

Giovanni

Gunner

Herk

Hudson

Indy

Jerry

Kai

Luka

Mack

Maraschino

Michelangelo

Moby

Murphy

Nubs

Oscar

Ozzy

Ralph

Reece

Ren

Rose

Rufus

Sasha

Sherman

Slash

Slick

Snapper

Spotty

Squiggles

Squirtle

Taco

Tad

Talula

Tamara

Tango

Tank

Tara

Taylor

Terry

Thelma

Thor

Tillie

Tim

Titan

Tort

Trey

Truman

Tubby

Tyrell

Zack

Cute names for turtles

Brown turtle on wood trunk. Photo: pexels.com @Jonathan Meyer

Source: UGC

Some good turtle names include:

Amber

Apple

Auburn

Aurelius

Banana

Blastoise

Bolt

Bowser

Bronwyn

Bruno

Bubbles

Burt

Buttercup

Cantaloupe

Carnation

Carrot

Cerise

Chartreuse

Cherry

Cloudberry

Coconut

Colby

Daisy

Dee

Delilah

Denise

Dior

Donatello

Doris

Dragonfruit

Durian

Ebony

Elderberry

Ella

Ellie-Mae

Emerald

Esme

Esmeralda

Fawn

Flippers

Flippy

Garnet

Georgina

Ginger

Goji

Goldie

Gooseberry

Grapefruit

Hard Hat

Hari

Hilda

Hollie

Honeyberry

Hope

Houdini

Hunter

Imogen

Ivy

Jackfruit

Jade

Jet

Juane

Kale

Kiwi

Lady Boxworthy

Have a look at some more cute turtle names.

Lilian

Lily

Mariam

Marigold

Maureen

Meep

Melanie

Michelangelo

Monella

Nemo

Nibbles

Ninja

Nugget

Olive

Oriana

Orla

Pea

Peach

Peep

Peeping

Penny

Petunia

Pineapple

Poppy

Primrose

Puddles

Rose

Rosie

Ruby

Sable

Saffron

Sage

Sally

Scarlet

Shelly

Shredder

Sienna

Speedster

Spice

Spinach

Squiggles

Star

Sugar

Tallulah

Tank

Tilly

Titian

Tokka

Tom

Tomato

Tortellini

Truffles

Turt Reynolds

Turtilini

Turtle Recall

Turtleneck

Xanthe

Xanthus

Zoom

Male names for turtles

White and black Turtle under water. Photo: pexels.com @Leonardo Lamas

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a name to match your male turtle, choose from the list below.

Addy : The son of man

: The son of man Alex : The defender of mankind

: The defender of mankind Arnold : Eagle power

: Eagle power Asher : Blessed

: Blessed Blastoise : Water blasting tortoise

: Water blasting tortoise Crush : To smash (English origin)

: To smash (English origin) Donatello : Gift (Italian origin)

: Gift (Italian origin) Flip : Turn upside down (Dutch origin)

: Turn upside down (Dutch origin) Flippers : Flat limb used to swim (English origin)

: Flat limb used to swim (English origin) Gator : Alligator (American origin)

: Alligator (American origin) Leonardo : Strong and brave

: Strong and brave Leonardo : Strong as a lion (Italian origin)

: Strong as a lion (Italian origin) Michelangelo : God's messenger (Italian origin)

: God's messenger (Italian origin) Molasses : Uncrystallized sugar syrup (Portuguese origin)

: Uncrystallized sugar syrup (Portuguese origin) Monster : Terrifying creature (English origin)

: Terrifying creature (English origin) Nemo : From the valley (Greek origin)

: From the valley (Greek origin) Puddles : Small pool of water (English origin)

: Small pool of water (English origin) Quickie : Fast (English origin)

: Fast (English origin) Raphael : God has healed (Hebrew origin)

: God has healed (Hebrew origin) Sammy : God heard (Hebrew origin)

: God heard (Hebrew origin) Sapphire : A precious blue stone.

: A precious blue stone. Scarlet: A turtle with beautiful colors

A turtle with beautiful colors Sheldon: Town in the valley (English origin)

Town in the valley (English origin) Shredder : Means that your tortoise has a huge appetite

: Means that your tortoise has a huge appetite Slick : Smooth and glossy

: Smooth and glossy Slider : One who slides

: One who slides Slimer : Slime producing (English origin)

: Slime producing (English origin) Sluggy : Slow (English origin)

: Slow (English origin) Snapper : One who snaps (English origin)

: One who snaps (English origin) Speedy : Fast-paced (English origin)

: Fast-paced (English origin) Squiggles : To wiggle (English origin)

: To wiggle (English origin) Star : Luminous cosmic object (English origin)

: Luminous cosmic object (English origin) Sunny : Excellent

: Excellent Verne : Over the Hedge

: Over the Hedge Waddles: A clumsy gait (English origin)

Cool girl names for a turtle

Brown and grey turtle in underwater photography. Photo: pexels.com, @John Cahil Rom

Source: UGC

Consider the following female name suggestions!

Annabel: Grace (English origin)

Grace (English origin) Bertie: Bright (German origin)

Bright (German origin) Colby: Swarthy place (Norse origin)

Swarthy place (Norse origin) Ella: Beautiful (Greek origin)

Beautiful (Greek origin) Lily: Pure (Hebrew origin)

Pure (Hebrew origin) Luna: Moon (Latin origin)

Moon (Latin origin) Myrtle: Evergreen shrub (English origin)

Evergreen shrub (English origin) Shelby: From the town in the hollow (English origin)

From the town in the hollow (English origin) Starla: Star (English origin)

Star (English origin) Yertle: The unknown (Fictional origin)

Cool male and female tortoise name

Some of these cool names include:

Apollo

Atlas

August

Balboa

Baldwin

Beakers

Bertie

Burt

Crimson

Donatello

Ernie

Fergus

Jill

Juliet

Kisses

Kurma

Mack

Maturin

Mustafa

Napoleon

Nugget

Oogway

Samwhise

Toby

Trixie

Truffles

Tuck

Turbo

Venus

Wartortle

Yertle

Zoom

Choosing the right name for your brand new pet can be just as exciting as bringing them home. Make choosing a name both easy and fun by using one of the many suggestions from our list of cool pet tortoise and turtle names.

READ ALSO: 100+ incredible pet snake names, their meanings and origins

Legit.ng recently published an article about incredible pet snake names together with their meanings and origin. You can name your pet snake according to size, type, and colour.

Have a look at some of these beautiful names you can give to your pet.

Source: Legit