100+ great nonbinary names for the enby folks looking for a new one
People who identify as nonbinary, meaning they do not exclusively fall into the male or female gender category, often have to search for a new name that sounds more gender-neutral. Luckily, there are many nonbinary names to choose from, and they all have some history behind them.
Names have a huge impact on a person throughout their whole life. People often choose to change their name because they do not identify with the old one anymore and feel like the new one would suit them better. Non-binary name ideas are often chosen by people who identify as agender since they want to embrace the new identity fully. As opposed to traditional masculine and feminine ones, non-binary names sound more neutral and can be a good fit for a person of any gender.
Popular enby names
Here, you can check out some of the most neutral names that do not have a particularly masculine or feminine sound. They would be perfect for people who have just come out as nonbinary, agender, or genderfluid.
However, these nonbinary names can also be used for a newborn child. If you are a fan of unique genderless names that can be given to both boys and girls, you can grant it to your new baby.
They are also good for character development. For instance, you can use the list if you are a writer who wants to create a genderfluid or agender character.
Agender names
Without further ado, here is a varying selection of names that you can make your choice from. You can select the one that, in your opinion, has the best sound or rely on its meaning.
- Asani: Rebellious
- Cypress: A tree
- Fallon: Leader
- Kit: Pure
- Lux: Light
- Milan: Gracious or dear
- Nova: New or star
- Onyx: A gemstone
- Shea: The stately or dauntless one
Hot non-binary names
Here are some gender fluid names together with their meanings.
- Angel: Messager
- Anise: Spice
- Arin: Enlightened
- Avery: Elevn ruler
- Briar: Heather
- Chandler: Candlemaker
- Ellis: For God
- Hayden: From the hedged valley
- Kai: Forgiveness
- Marley: From the lake meadow
- Oakley: From the oak tree meadow
- Phoenix: Reborn
- Riley: Courageous
- River: Tranquil water
- Robin: Fame
- Rowan: Of the tress
- Skylar: Giving shelter
- Tarian: Shield
- Wren: A bird
- Yael: Mountain goat
Unique cool nonbinary names
What do these agender names mean? You can find out and perhaps pick the one that you particularly like.
- Adair: Shallow place in a river near oaks
- Bowie: Blond
- Carden: Wool carder
- Derin: Profound
- Echo: One who faded away
- Fable: An enchanted tale
- Hollis: Dweller at the holly trees
- Indigo: Indian dye
- Jules: Youthful, soft, downy
- Keaton: Shed town
- Perry: Dweller near a pear tree
- Ridley: Cleared wood
- Sacha: Defending warrior
- Tav: A twin
- Zephyr: The west wind
Mystical nonbinary names
These names are not exactly common, but this makes them more unique and personal for the user. Check out some of these cool enby names you can go for.
- Archer: One who uses a bow and arrow
- Devon: A poet
- Greer: A watchful and vigilant guardian
- Hunter: Ahuntsman or provider
- Journey: A traveller or adventurer
- Keegan: Small fiery one
- Lane: One who takes the narrow path
- Reese: Having great passion and enthusiasm
- Sage: The wise one or prophet
- Wesley: From the meadow in the west
Gender-neutral Japanese names
In search of good nonbinary names that do not conform to one gender? Here are our best picks.
- Akira: Bright or clear
- Chiaki: Thousand or autumn
- Haruka: Spring or fragrance
- Hiro: Generosity
- Izumi: Spring, fountain or truth
- Jun: Genuine or pure
- Kayo: Congratulate or celebrate
- Makoto: Sincerity
- Midori: Green
- Mitsue: A branch of light
- Nao: Honesty
- Natsuki: Summer
- Ren: Lotus or love
- Rumi: Beauty or flow
- Sora: Sky
- Shizuka: Quiet
- Seiko: Force and truth
- Takemi: Bamboo
- Yoshimi: Fondness, goodness or beauty
- Yuki: Happiness, snow
Unisex French names
French names always sound very noble and sophisticated. This is why, if you are searching for something more refined, you can turn your attention to these cute enby names.
- Anael: The grace of God
- Beau: Beautiful
- Clarence: Bright and clear
- Darel: One from the Airelle, lovely
- Eden: Delight
- Gene: Born to the nobility
- Kari: Strong
- Lou: Famed warrior
- Maine: From the mainland
- Michon: Precious or talented
- Noel: Born on Christmas day
- Patrice: A noble patrician being
- Remy: An oarsman or cure
- Roux: A little red one
- Quincy: The estate of the fifth son
- Savon: Soap maker
- Shantell: Stony place
- Stephane: The crown of glory
- Thierry: Power is mighty, the ruler of people
- Yannick: God is gracious
Weird nonbinary names
If you are looking for a weird gender-neutral name, below is a nonbinary names list you can choose from.
- Remington: Raven-family town
- Ari: An Eagle or lion
- Arlo: Fortified hill
- Celyn: Holly
- Yoltzin: Little heart
- Merrick: Fame, powerful, or ruler
- Beck: Brook or stream
- Dale: Valley
- Emery: Home strength
- Faer: Traveller
Chaotic enby names
Nonbinary people may also identify as genderfluid, agender, genderqueer, or enby. Below are chaotic names you can use.
- Kami: Lord
- Nox: Light
- Olev: Ancestor's descendants
- Vere: Alder
- Vix: Victory
- Quael: Tumblr
- Rae: Female sheep
- Sawyer: Woodcutter
- Brett: Briton
- Zuma: Peace
What are some b*dass non-binary names?
Some b*dass non-binary names include Pheonie, Rome, Ronney and Skye.
What is a good genderless name?
A good name is simple and portrays a good meaning.
How do I find my perfect non-binary name?
Your non-binary name might be based on a variety of factors. For example, it could be determined by your interests or a person you admire. You can also ask a friend for assistance.
Hopefully, this great selection of nonbinary names helped you pick the one you identify with the most.
