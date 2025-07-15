If, like many people across the world, you’re heading off on your travels to far and exotic destinations for the summer holidays, it’s important to pack the essentials – travel documents, swimwear, summer fashion, etc.

However, don’t forget one of the most essential items of all – portable storage to help keep your data safe and backed up!

SanDisk Offers the Perfect Tech for Travellers This Summer

Wherever you’re going, whether it’s an adventure holiday trekking up to Machu Picchu, or an idyllic, relaxing getaway in a luxury resort by the sea in the Maldives, you’ll no doubt be documenting every unforgettable moment.

If you’re taking hundreds of pictures and videos, you’ll need fast, reliable and portable backups to help keep all those priceless moments safe and backed up from your phone, action camera or SLR camera. You’ll therefore need plenty of storage for your phone and cameras, and an easy way to transfer data to a laptop.

Don’t worry – Sandisk has you covered!

SanDisk Creator Series

For travel content creators and bloggers, Sandisk has developed the Creator Series with you in mind.

A range of reliable, fast and compact storage solutions bundled with free trials of select Adobe Creative Cloud products, these are an amazing way to kickstart your creative career!

Users of the iPhone 15 and onwards can choose from excellent devices such as the SanDisk Creator Phone SSD, which connects directly to your iPhone with USB-C and attaches to your devices with MagSafe (magnetic ring sticker included) to capture stunning 4K video in Apple ProRes directly to your drive, or the SanDisk Creator Phone Drive to easily transfer files from your compatible iPhone to your tablet or computer with dual USB-C and Lightning connectors.

Android users have not been forgotten, with the SanDisk Creator microSD Card, which can boost the storage volume of your Android device by up to 1TB for high-resolution content, or the SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive for rapidly transferring smartphone content to a laptop.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

The perfect travel companion for all kinds of travellers! Available with storage of up to 8TB, this compact SSD offers more than enough space to store your favourite images and videos on the average holiday, yet is also compact enough to fit in your pocket!

It’s powerful, yet portable, with fast read and write speeds. It’s also rugged and reliable, with drop protection for up to three metres, and IP65 water and dust resistance. And finally, it can connect directly to your USB-C smartphone to instantly free up storage on your device.

In other words, it’s the ultimate big-storage travel SSD!

SanDisk Extreme PRO Micro SDTM UHS-I

Essential kit for professional travel writers, photographers and videographers, or even dedicated amateurs armed with their drones and action cameras, the SanDisk Extreme PRO microSD is available with up to 2TB of storage!

However, it’s not just for DSLR cameras – this microSD is also compatible with Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops, making it the ultimate travel storage accessory!

All of these Sandisk devices will fit in the palm of your hand, and yet, when combined, can offer up to over 10TB of storage space! This is more than most travellers will ever need, so why not mix and match to suit your needs?

And most of all, happy travels!

