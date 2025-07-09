After months of planning and preparations, the Enugu state government has commissioned its airline

However, Enugu Air has not yet secured the AOC, which should permit it to start scheduling and operating flights

NCAA has approved an alternate arrangement that allows the airline to commence domestic flights through a third party

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a journalist with Legit.ng, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Enugu Air has secured approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to start domestic flight operations in partnership with XEJET.

Enugu Air was recently commissioned but has yet to secure the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the agency.

The NCAA approval thus allows it to commence domestic flights with XEJET as the partner, pending the completion of its AOC process.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, announced this development in a statement on Monday.

According to Achimugu, this is in line with the Aviation Ministry’s 5-point agenda of promoting indigenous airlines.

It also improves the ease of doing business in Nigeria’s aviation sector, The SUN reports.

What does this mean?

XEJET has already completed the NCAA 5-phase certification procedure to integrate the EMB 170 aircraft into its OpsSpecs (Operations Specifications).

With the NCAA approval, Enugu Air will be running commercial flights with XEJET under the regulator’s watch.

This means that air travellers can buy tickets for Enugu Air flights on the official website, but it will be managed by XEJET through a redirect.

This amounts to XEJET scheduling and operating flights on behalf of Enugu Air until the new state-owned airline secures its own AOC.

Michael Achimugu explained that this move will foster a supportive regulatory environment for the airlines, promote fair competition while also ensuring high safety and security standards to protect Nigerian travellers.

Enugu Air offers 50% cheaper fares

Legit.ng research shows that the fares offered by Enugu Air on its website is about 50% cheaper than other airlines like Air Peace.

For instance, where United Airlines and Air Peace offers N200,000 and N212,000 respectively for a one-way ticket from Lagos to Enugu, Enugu Air offers the same ticket for N110,001.

This is a huge price difference especially for regular air travellers, and could help the airline break into the market.

About XEJET

XEJET relaunched operations in Nigeria in October 2024, after about a year of no flight operations.

The NCAA had withdrawn its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) in 2023, over allegations of operating with a fake insurance coverage.

The airline resolved the issues and was reissued the AOC to commence flight operations in November 2024, to four Nigerian cities.

Recall that XEJET was also the preferred technical partner when Air Sierra Leone commenced flights from Freetown to Lagos, Nigeria, in January 2025.

Enugu International Airport set for concessioning

Meanwhile, the federal government has confirmed that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu state, will be the first of many airports to be commissioned.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo noted that the government is currently operating at a loss, hence the decision to hand it over to the concessionaires.

Enugu Air considers UK, China, other international locations

In related news, Nigeria’s newest airline, Enugu Air, has officially announced its ambitious plans to fly global routes to China, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and major African hubs.

Launched by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, the state-owned carrier begins with three Embraer aircraft and will initially operate on domestic routes.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Mbah has put plans in place to position the state as a regional transport and investment hub for the South-East and the rest of the world.

