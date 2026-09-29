Two BBNaija Show Ya Sef finalists, Tram and Keivo, were involved in a physical fight inside the Biggie house on Monday, September 28, 2026

The altercation reportedly began over ownership of a shirt and quickly escalated despite housemates trying to intervene

Tram sustained injuries during the clash, and a video of the fight has been generating strong reactions from fans online

Tension in the Big Brother Naija house reached a boiling point on Monday, September 28, 2026, when two finalists of the Show Ya Sef edition threw punches at each other in what has become one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

The drama centred on Tram and Keivo, both of whom have made it to the finale of the reality show that premiered on July 26, 2026.

Reactions as BBNaija Show Ya Sef finalists Tram and Keivo get in heated exchange. Photo credit@trammania/@bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

What started as a disagreement over the ownership of a shirt quickly spiralled out of control.

Tram confronted Keivo, insisting the shirt Keivo had on belonged to him. Words were exchanged, other housemates stepped in to cool things down, and for a moment, it seemed the situation had been resolved.

Fans pick sides betweenTram and Keivo after heated exchange. Photo credit@trammania

Source: Instagram

Tram and Keivo's fight shocks housemates

The argument reignited shortly after, turning physical. Keivo was seen landing blows on Tram while fellow housemates scrambled to pull them apart.

Tram reportedly walked away from the confrontation with injuries. A video of the altercation circulated widely online and drew massive engagement from viewers watching from outside the house.

Here is the Instagram video of the two housemates in a fight:

BBNaija fans react to the house fight

The fight stirred a strong response from fans, with opinions split sharply down the middle.

@polomalucy wrote:

"Correct he needed that na very anyhow boy thank you for being a big brother"

@tryshoppers_ commented:

"Thank you for those blows, Keivo. He deserves more than that"

@fibonacci_art_n_mix took a lighter angle:

"With all that happened this night …Tram still wants to eat Banga soup. Him Dey garden Dey chop snacks n yoghurt. Trammy Boy. Vote Tram."

@westcogrills was less invested:

"Their drama still don't concern we Nigerians make dem come outside to take breeze small."

@thewalkingmemorial placed some of the blame on the show's producers:

"Biggie has refused to control the provocations in the house.. Tram always cursing people out.. this ain't no bootcamp.. 100m no mean say make person no commot person teeth if absolutely necessary."

Housemate Abi attempts voluntary exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, she contemplated a voluntary exit, and her action sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng