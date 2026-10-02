A video of the boxing match between Carter Efe and Speed Darlington surfaced online on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Speed Darlington, who had been vocal about fighting Burna Boy, struggled to hold his own against Carter Efe in the ring

The clip sparked widespread mockery online, with fans reacting to the singer's boxing performance

A video from the much-anticipated boxing bout between Nigerian entertainer Carter Efe and singer Speed Darlington has gone viral, and the footage has left the internet in stitches.

The two had been involved in a heated online dispute in the days leading up to the fight, and they eventually agreed to settle things in the boxing ring.

Reactions trail Carter Efe and Speed Darlington’s boxing match. Photo credit@carterefe/@speeddarlington

Source: Instagram

Footage from the match was shared on X on Thursday, October 1, 2026, giving the public a front-row seat to how it all played out.

Speed Darlington struggles in the ring

The recording showed Speed Darlington, whose real name is Darlington Okoye, spending much of the bout shielding his face with his hands rather than throwing punches.

Carter Efe, on the other hand, was relentlessly on the offensive, landing shots throughout the match. At one point, the referee stepped in to caution Carter Efe against targeting certain areas of Darlington's body.

Carter Efe trends over boxing match with and Speed Darlington. Photo credit@carterefe

Source: Instagram

What made the video even more entertaining to viewers was the context surrounding it. Speed Darlington had been publicly boasting in the lead-up to the fight, even going as far as challenging fellow Nigerian artist Burna Boy to a ring showdown over an ongoing court dispute between them. The gap between his pre-fight confidence and his in-ring performance was not lost on fans watching the clip.

Here is the X video of the singer and Carter Efe in the boxing ring:

Fans react to Speed Darlington's boxing outing

The video quickly drew a flood of comments across social media. Here is what fans had to say:

@adeyanjudeji wrote:

"I have to call my client now. Oh Chim!"

@mazitundeednut commented:

"Na who wan fight Burna Boy be that?"

@marvyogun reacted:

"Speed Darlington dey fight like a Lesbian"

@naeomibillions said:

" Akpi bend like who dey pound fufu."

@_iamsheila__ wrote:

"Nothing really concerns Akpi with this fight.. He wan complete him 18 room pride mansion with the money"

@kevinblak_comedy commented:

"Slow, Darlington,,, baba come collect money."

@sparkleteetp added:

"Chai…akpi you for just manage bite am naaaa make akpians get something to take hold body"

Fans raise alarm over Speed Darlington's absence

Legit.ng reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any videos on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

Source: Legit.ng