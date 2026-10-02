The UK government outlines specific requirements for a category of people applying for a Student visa

The affected applicants who wish to study at independent schools in the UK may qualify for a different visa category entirely

The UK Student visa, which replaced the Tier 4 (General) visa, costs £558 and comes with rules on working, benefits, and length of stay

The UK government requires applicants aged 16 and 17 to get extra approval to complete their application process.

They are required to obtain and present extra proof of parental consent before a Student visa can be granted, setting this age group apart from adult applicants who face no such condition.

Foreigners who need extra approval for student visa. Photo credit: @JUSTIN TALLIS/ Getty Images, Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

According to the UK's official Student visa guidance, anyone aged 16 or over can apply for the visa, provided they hold a confirmed place at a licensed student sponsor institution, have sufficient funds to cover tuition and living costs, and can demonstrate English language proficiency.

However, those who are 16 or 17 must go a step further by supplying evidence that their parents or guardians have approved the move.

What 16 and 17-Year-Olds Should Know

Younger applicants in this age bracket who intend to study at an independent school in the UK may also be eligible for a Child Student visa rather than the standard Student visa, depending on their circumstances.

Those applying from outside the UK can submit their application up to six months before their course begins, while applicants already in the country must apply at least three months ahead of their start date.

A decision typically arrives within three weeks for overseas applicants and up to eight weeks for those applying from within the UK.

The application fee stands at £558 whether applying from abroad or extending from inside the UK. Applicants must also pay a healthcare surcharge, the amount of which depends on the duration of the visa.

How Long Students Can Stay and What They Can Do

For students aged 18 and above studying at degree level, the visa permits a stay of up to five years. Those on courses below degree level can remain for up to two years.

After completing their studies, visa holders may be eligible to switch to a Graduate visa, which allows graduates to remain in the UK for two years if they apply on or before December 31, 2026, or 18 months if they apply from January 1, 2027 onwards.

Those who complete a PhD or other doctoral qualification can stay for up to three years on a Graduate visa.

Student visa holders are permitted to work, though the number of hours allowed depends on the level of study and whether it is term time or a holiday period.

They are not permitted to claim public funds, work as professional sportspersons or coaches, or be self-employed.

Studying at a maintained school or local authority-funded academy is also not allowed under this visa category.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng