Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia fired back at BBNaija star Phyna after being publicly challenged to a boxing match

Phyna named Etinosa as her next opponent at the 'Chaos in the Ring' event, accusing her of sending messages to her DM

Etinosa insisted she had only ever shown Phyna love and guidance, calling the call-out an act of sheer audacity

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to push back against BBNaija star Phyna, a day after the reality television personality publicly named her as her next boxing target.

The drama unfolded on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, where Phyna defeated Nkechi Blessing at the celebrity boxing event dubbed "Chaos in the Ring."

Etinosa Idemudia responds as Phyna picks her as next boxing opponent following Nkechi Blessing victory. Photo: etinosaofficial/unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

After being declared the winner, Phyna was asked by the organisers who she wanted to face next, and she did not hesitate to call out Etinosa Idemudia, who was present at the venue.

"That will be Etinosa. She's been messing around in my DM, and thank God for Chaos in the Ring. Etinosa, her time is now overdue. I need to [expletive] her up," Phyna declared ringside.

Actress Etinosa proudly accepted the challenge on the spot, but her tone shifted considerably by the following day.

Watch Phyna challenge Etinosa Idemudia to a celebrity boxing match in the X video below:

Etinosa Idemudia fires back at Phyna

Taking to her Instagram page on October 2, 2026, Etinosa Idemudia expressed disbelief at being called out by someone she described as a former cast member on her set.

According to her, the messages Phyna labelled as "messing around in her DM" were nothing more than words of support and guidance.

"I can't believe Phyna called me out. All I have ever done is love and advice her right from when she was an actor on my set over 2 years ago. I guess she saw the advice as me running around in her DM. Can you imagine? I laughed over it in the ring but it's the audacity for me!! Edo no dey gbe Edo but this one will be a worthy exemption," Etinosa wrote.

Check out Etinosa Idemudia's Instagram post about Phyna's boxing challenge below:

Fans weigh in on Phyna vs Etinosa Idemudia boxing challenge

The post drew a wave of comments from followers, with opinions split between those urging caution and others egging the actress on.

@j_excluc wrote:

"Honestly Is really crazy, I don't want u to fight please"

@arakenge_libra005 commented:

"Lol the 50million sweet nah u self wan taste am"

@callmiifexco reacted:

"If she try am reach your side. She go collect o. I trust you wella. I can't even imagine how she take beat NKECHI 😢😢😢"

@ekwuemeogadinmacaleb shared:

"All na still publicity 😂😂😂😂"

@chetty_wealth advised:

"Don't fight you're bigger than that no reduce your standards for any body… I don advice you oo"

@daddy_cheezy wrote:

"No worry we Dey your back"

@djkado0 said:

"Just go fight.. all this talk no concern us 😂😂😂😂😂"

Etinosa Idemudia and Phyna become centre of attention as celebrity boxing rivalry takes new turn. Photo: etinosaofficial/unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna declares readiness to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently declared she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed this during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

Source: Legit.ng