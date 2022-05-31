American rapper Ray J and his partner Princess Love have been lauded for their impressive parental skills

The celebrity pair who share two adorable toddlers shared a video of their babies counting in different languages

In the video, the toddlers Epik and Melody Norwood counted in Spanish and Tagalog, and social media users were impressed

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Ray J has been praised for his parenting skills. The actor and rapper had South African social media users taking notes from his parenting book following his recent post.

Ray J impressed Mzansi's social media users with a video of his multilingual toddlers. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ray J, who shares two adorable toddlers, Melody and Epik Norwood, with his beautiful partner Princess Love proved that he is indeed a great father.

The I Hit It First hitmaker could be seen counting from one to ten with his lovely kids in the video. First, they started counting in Tagalog, then counted in Spanish, which is impressive.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mzansi social media users were definitely wowed by how the little babies effortlessly counted in different languages.

@chaeshamarri said:

"We ray j behind them moving his hands like he directing the choir or something tho."

@monaleahmood added:

"One thing they are going be is parents."

@shenabena noted:

"So cute! When they are young is the best time to teach them multiple languages."

@natural_niky commented:

"So cute and smart."

@misst_ellis wrote:

"They’re like another version of Brandy and Ray J."

@darkandluuney noted:

"Love that Ray + Princess are doing the thing."

@tyah_online also added:

"This is my first time seeing their son. Daughter looks just like her mom and Baby boy looks just like Ray. Too cute."

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon prepare for his 8th baby, Wild 'N Out creator and model share 6 loved up photos

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng previously reported that American actor Nick Cannon is no stranger to fatherhood as he prepares to welcome baby number eight with Bre Tiesi.

The soon-to-be father is sparing no expense on his new bundle as Nick Cannon was on a babymoon with his soon-to-be mother, Bre Tiesi.

Taking to Instagram, Bre showed off her baby bump during a walk on the beach with Nick.

Source: Legit.ng