Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface turned heads at the traditional Lagos wedding of Tolu Arokodare’s elder brother

Both Super Eagles strikers have gone viral after displaying a huge stack of cash on their table during the wedding in Lagos

Osimhen, Boniface, and Arokodare have all returned to Nigeria for the holidays after a successful season in Europe

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface made headlines over the weekend after their dramatic display of wealth at the wedding ceremony of Tolu Arokodare’s elder brother in Lagos.

The Napoli striker and his Bayer Leverkusen counterpart were spotted with multiple stacks of cash during the lavish wedding of Lawrence Arokodare, the elder brother of fellow Nigerian footballer Tolu Arokodare.

Victor Osimhen rocks his stylish Agbada to Tolu Arokodare's elder brother's wedding in Lagos. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

The viral moment has since sparked reactions across social media, after both footballers flaunted their wealth during the traditional wedding ceremony.

All eyes on Osimhen and Boniface

The high-profile wedding, which took place in Lagos on Saturday, June 14, was a star-studded affair, Soccernet reports.

Osimhen and Boniface were seen seated alongside other Super Eagles players, including Peter Olayinka and Raphael Onyedika.

With stacks of naira notes resting casually in front of them, the players became the centre of attention as the event's MC hyped their presence.

In a video making the rounds on TikTok, Osimhen and Boniface were seen grinning and engaging with guests, the cash pile in front of them becoming a focal point for cameras and onlookers.

This display is far from unusual in Yoruba traditional weddings, where spraying money is seen as a sign of goodwill and celebration, but the sheer size of the bundles raised eyebrows.

A weekend of culture, fun and fashion

Osimhen, who was born and raised in Lagos despite his Edo roots, was right at home in the festive atmosphere.

The striker wore a well-tailored light brown agbada, customised with monogrammed embroidery, and as expected, he did not hold back on the bling, showcasing his signature ice-laden necklaces and rings.

Osimhen and Boniface hang out with rapper OdumoduBlvck while on holiday in Lagos. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

Boniface, known for his playful personality both on and off the pitch, matched the vibe perfectly.

The pair looked every bit the Lagos big boys, laughing and embracing the rich cultural aesthetics of a typical Yoruba wedding.

The event was part of a packed social calendar for the football stars who only recently returned to Nigeria for their off-season break following a demanding 2024/25 season.

Earlier in the week, Osimhen was also spotted at various public events, including his now-famous encounter at a Lagos restaurant where he humorously asked for ten wraps of amala.

Osimhen rocks classic agbada to wedding

