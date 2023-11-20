50+ good morning poems for her that will make her day

Sending good morning poems to your better half is one of the best ways to express affection. There's nothing quite like a sweet morning message to set the tone for the day. You can send them as a text, write them in a note, or whisper them in her ear to make her day special. Take a look at some of the best romantic good morning poems to make her cry tears.

A woman reading a romantic card. Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

There is nothing better than a poem when it comes to expressing the deep emotions of your heart. Let your love be the first thing she thinks of in the morning when she wakes up. These good morning poems for a beautiful woman will do the magic.

50+ good morning poems for her

If you are looking for a short good morning poem for her, you are in the right place. Share these emotional good morning love poems and see what happens next.

Good morning poems for your wife

Life can get busy, and routines can sometimes dull the romance. Sending her these good morning love poems is a simple and effective way to keep the romance alive.

The only way

The only way,

To have a jolly day,

Is to be happy,

And don’t forget to be snappy

Good morning, honey.

My favourite human

You’re my favourite part of each new day.

I wake up beside you, and you’re always here,

And that’s all you have to be to make it clear,

How much I love you and hope you’ll always stay.

Sunrise

The colours of the sunrise

Seem to fade away

The hues of the morning mist

Seem less impressive every day

In front of your beauty

None of them stands tall

Compared to your radiance

Even the sun feels so small.

Every morning

Every morning I wake up knowing that I live

In the most beautiful place in the world,

because you opened your heart to me.

Good morning, sweetheart!

Gentle kiss

Morning light, a gentle kiss,

Waking up to your sweet bliss.

In your love, my day takes flight,

Good morning, my heart's delight.

Good Morning

Every day brings

So much more

To look forward to

Fly high and soar

Every moment brings

So much delight

Just being with you

Makes everything feel right.

Glorious adoration

Sunny adoration

The sun is up,

The sky is blue,

Today is beautiful,

And so are you!

— The Beatles

Hearts drawn on a fogged window. Photo: Ali Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Morning devotion

You’re the thought that starts each morning,

You’re the conclusion to each day.

You’re all the things I do,

You are all the things I say.

– Melissa Collette

Morning serenade

This morning I woke up to your lovely face and realized

That despite all the pain and sorrow life can bring,

Gazing at you makes my heart swell and my soul sing.

Can I awaken to your sleepy smile for all our lives?

Eternal sunrise

Sunlight paints the world anew,

But nothing shines as bright as you.

With each sunrise, my love's reborn,

Good morning, my forevermore.

Tiny treasures

It’s a small thing, waking up with you.

But you have no idea, my dear

What the smallest thing can make you want to do. Oh dear.

I miss you

I miss you this morning,

I missed you yesterday,

Watching the sunshine,

Here is what I have to say,

For you I wish an awesome today,

Keep smiling and have an excellent day,

Good morning!

Charming beauty

I hope you know

Your beauty is beyond what words can say,

I really hope you wake up,

Read this and smile all day.

Timeless love

One thing I do know

Is that you are the only woman for me.

Let the days turn into weeks,

And weeks to months.

The months will become years

And the years, try as they may,

Can never dampen my love for you.

Good morning, precious one.

Good morning poems for crush

Torn blank pink note paper posted on a blue background with small purple flowers. Photo: Judy Davidson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

These good morning poems for a crush will allow you to express emotions that might be harder to convey in regular conversation.

Dreams of togetherness

Good morning, beautiful!

I hope today I can be part of your life,

I want to one day have the honour and privilege

To call you my wife.

Dawning absence

Some mornings still feel

Like the night before.

That’s why,

I’m just waiting for the days

I don’t miss you anymore.

Good morning!

Morning radiance

I think of you on this bright morning,

I can see the gleam of sunshine,

Am I remember your charming face,

And, taking you in my arms I wish I could embrace,

Wish you a very good morning my dear!

Timeless presence

You are present even when you are there.

You hold time in your hands and squeeze it so I can taste

The fruit of your soul.

Something so sweet that I want to be full.

Morning love quest

From the east to the west,

From the left to the right;

I searched and found none

As stunning, beautiful, and lovesome

As you.

Baby, good morning.

Morning symphony of love

This morning, I woke up to your lovely face and realized

That despite all the pain and sorrow life can bring,

Gazing at you makes my heart swell, and my soul sing.

Can I awaken to your sleepy smile for all our lives?

Morning declarations of love

As bright as the sun shines,

As bright as I see your face,

As bright as I think of you,

As you are my saving grace,

Early today,

You came to my thought,

I just want to say,

That I love you a lot,

Good morning to you!

Beautiful red and blue flower bouquets placed on a table next to candles. Photo: Carbonero Stock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Melodic love

God, how I love you!

You are everything I want in this world.

And every morning, I when wake up to you,

It sets me up for the day, my dearest girl.

Misty morning longing

Mornings are filled with mist,

Mornings are delight,

Was thinking about you all night,

Coz you are not in sight,

Wishing you a lovely morning today,

Because it’s just another awesome day,

Good morning my dear,

Wish you were near!

Love's musical instrument

My hands hum the melody of our love.

My mouth bleeds to sing words that can only be felt.

You are the breath behind my instrument.

And without you, there is no music.

Bright predictions

I am not a psychic

Or an astrologer

Neither do I claim

To be a fortune teller

All I can predict

For the future

Is that, with you my life

Is sure to be brighter

Good morning!

Sunlit farewell to sleep

The sun overhead is shining out bright,

The birds are chirping a lot in the light.

It is time to wave sayonara to your bed,

Wake up, my darling,

Have a good morning!

Morning wake-up call

May your wake-up call

Be my text.

Prompting me

What to do next.

May your alarm clock

Be my voice.

May hearing it

Make you rejoice.

May every morning of yours

Start with me.

Wishing you a good morning

To a girl like you, so pretty.

The power of little things

Little things do count:

One here, two there,

Before long, a huge amount.

A smile here, a giggle there,

And your day, a joyful fount.

Good morning!

Long distance good morning poem for your love

A jar with a pink heart and rolled-up notepads. Photo: Sonja Rachbauer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for good morning poems to make her smile? These sweet poems will contribute to the overall narrative of your relationship, especially if you are in a long-distance relationship.

Distance can't keep us apart

No distance can keep us apart.

You are someone I can’t forget.

You will always be in my heart.

I know I’ll be with you yet.

I will tell you from my heart

We will never drift apart.

You keep me from being blue,

And I love you for being you…

Good Morning dear!

Transcending love

Time and space may keep us apart,

But love transcends, a work of art.

With each sunrise, a promise was sent,

Good morning, dear, my heart's intent.

Coffee-infused thoughts of you

As I sip my cup of coffee,

I remember you my dear,

And I want to be with you,

I want you to be near,

In my life in every way,

This is a new day,

So, good morning for today!

Scented comfort

I woke,

And I buried my nose in your shirt:

It still smells like you

In your absence.

It is such a comfort,

To me, your lover,

On the small island.

We are far in miles,

But I have your shirt

To inhale.

Solace in heart and soul

When I miss you,

I seek solace in my heart and soul

For in its depths, your essence I know.

When you miss me,

Just close your eyes and feel me near,

For in your heart, I’ll always be here.

Together, we’re bound by a love so bright,

Our souls entwined, forever in sight.

—Vinny Vintila

Sweet longing

The sugar doesn’t seem a sweet

when you’re not here to kiss me.

The stars above don’t shine as bright

when you’re not lying with me.

My hands are cold without your touch

and my body seems to shiver.

I wait for you to return to me

so we can get warm together.

Flat lay of romantic, pink pastel arrangement of a love note, a heart-shaped gift box and candy, some flowers and a disposable cup of coffee. Photo: Fotostorm (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sunlit greetings

Wake up from your dreams you sleepy eye,

Shining down upon is a big bright sky,

The sun is smiling down on you,

Feel the freshness of the morning dew,

My sweetheart, I just want to say,

That I love and miss you so much today,

Good morning to you

I yearn for your hug

A warm hug for my girl to be,

In the evenings and the mornings,

When I close my eyes it’s you I see,

Never imagined I’d love so much,

Simply longing for your hug and touch,

I miss you so much,

Good morning my dear,

Fill your day with smile and cheer.

Aching emptiness

I never thought I would feel such pain

I need you here, to see you again

I never thought I would miss your touch

I realised I need it so much

I never thought I would feel so lost

And need your love at any cost

I never thought I would wake up alone

I need you back, don’t be gone too long

Come back Soon.

Enduring love

Through the distance, morning breaks,

Love's enduring, no matter the stakes.

A sunrise shared in thought and rhyme,

Good morning, love, until next time.

Bringing you back from yonder

While absence may make

The heart grow fonder

I’d do anything and everything to

Bring you back from yonder

You’re more than just my boyfriend

You’re my other half

And my world is grey

Without the colour of your laugh

Short good morning poems

A close-up of a handmade card with a pop-up heart-shaped. Photo: gollykim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sending her these short good morning poems will create a positive and in your everyday life.

If centimetres were needles

Centimetres were needles

And meters were knives

Are you coming home?

Can you ever be mine?

Charming morning embrace

I think of you in this bright morning,

I can see the gleam of sunshine,

Am I remember your charming face,

And, taking you in my arms I wish I could embrace,

Wish you a very good morning my dear,

Wish you could be near!

My princess

Some mornings still feel

Like the night before.

That’s why,

I’m just waiting for the days

I don’t miss you anymore.

Good morning!

My soothing sunshine

At night, you’re the most exclusive wine,

In the morning, you become soothing sunshine.

The soft glow of first rays is making you look divine,

Every morning I’m up on cloud nine.

Many thanks to you & good morning, oh love of mine.

Sunlit wishes

I miss you this morning,

I missed you yesterday,

Watching the sun shine,

Here is what I have to say,

For you I wish an awesome today,

Keep smiling and have an excellent day,

Good morning!

An empty paper postcard, an envelope and a calendula flower on a wooden background. Photo: Evgenia Gordienko (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Morning glimpse

When I opened my eyes and saw you here,

My arms could not help but draw you near,

I sigh in wonder and stare in awe,

In my dreams, I know, it was you that I saw,

Your beauty ignites me, my angel from above,

Good morning my dear, my breathtaking love.

Breathtaking love

I wish I could see you now,

You look so pretty in the sunlight.

I wish that I could catch a glimpse,

Of your pretty sight.

Baby, just to wish you in the morning.

Have a lovely day,

Miss me today!

Good morning.

Morning beauty asleep

If I could have all the time in the world,

I know just what I’d do,

I’d spend all my time,

With your love so sublime,

Just being here with you.

Here is my wish,

For a good morning to you.

Bright and sunny day

Good morning to my favourite night owl.

I know you won’t wake up for a while,

But I hope you know,

You’re as beautiful asleep,

As in the daylight’s sunny glow.

Stuck on my mind

That bright and sunny day,

It is such an awesome day.

Your face in my eyes,

Miss you not, once but twice.

Early mornings, you are in my thought,

Just want to say I love you a lot.

Good morning.

Morning reverie of affection

Good morning to the love of my life.

I wonder if you know just what something as innocent

As a hug from you does to me!

Feel free to send her these good morning poems to keep the romance alive in your relationship. You can send them as a text, write them in a note, or whisper them in her ear once she wakes up.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting post about happy birthday prayers for children from friends and family. Sending a birthday prayer to a child is the most thrilling, enjoyable, and unforgettable event ever.

Each birthday signifies a milestone in a child's life as it marks their progress and growth, both physically and emotionally. Read this post for birthday prayer ideas for the boy or girl in your life.

Source: Legit.ng