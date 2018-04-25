60+ best Nigerian Ankara styles catalogue for ladies 2022

Ankara refers to the native wear made from African printed fabric. Today, it comprises some of the most popular and versatile outfits for men, women, and children. Ankara has, for decades, been a favourite for women looking to give their outfits an African touch. Today, one can find Ankara dresses, skirts, trousers, shorts, and numerous accessories. This guide has you covered if you have been looking for an updated Nigerian Ankara styles catalogue.

African ladies looking great in printed fabric clothing. Photo: @mai_aura, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @edaowofashion, (modified by author)

Ankara's popularity continues to grow as fashion designs come up with creative ways to incorporate the material into numerous outfits. What are the latest Nigerian Ankara styles for ladies in 2022?

2022 Nigerian Ankara styles catalogue

Are you looking for the beautiful latest Ankara styles? Here is a look at some amazing Nigerian Ankara styles for ladies in 2022

Shorts and jumpsuits

Ankara short designs. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @_trendystitches, @naliakadesigner, @mmazcouture, @cumolondon, @kwamboka_ke, @gakenicloset (modified by author)

Ankara shorts are among the most popular women's outfits in countries that have warm climates. This practical, fashionable, and highly versatile piece of clothing can be made in a wide range of styles, colours, prints, and lengths. You can choose from numerous Ankara styles for females when it comes to shorts. These include tight, loose, short, medium, or long shorts.

These shorts go perfectly with various tops, blouses, and t-shirts. If you are looking for a more conservative look, go for plain shorts with an Ankara lining on the lower end. In addition to shorts, Ankara jumpsuits have also become quite trendy in the last few years.

You can have your jumpsuit designed to suit a casual or professional look. In addition, the material can be designed into a tight-fitting or loose-fitting jumpsuit to suit one's preferences. The Ankara fashion styles pictures above will help guide your choices.

Trousers styles for Ankara

printed fabric trouser designs. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @ninetostitch, @fle_clothing, @dapbespoke, @justyou.ng, @i_am_emmanueleniola, @opeyemisdiary, @darrkcookie (modified by author)

Ankara trousers represent one of the most diverse ways one can try out the African printed fabric. The numerous colours, designs, and fits make it possible for anyone to have printed fabric trousers they can feel comfortable in. You can choose from three-quarter length trousers, ankle-length, or something in between.

You are also at liberty to choose how tightly you want your trouser to fit. In addition, these trousers can be paired with plain-coloured tops and blazers or matching ones for people looking to pull off the all-Ankara look. These printed fabric trousers are quite versatile, which explains why they have become an integral part of Nigerian fashion and style for ladies in 2022.

Skirts

printed fabric skirt designs. Photo: @ankarazone, @malawi_headwraps, @samsara_zim, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @lisalira_designs, @the_youbrand, @effystyleboutique, @ellie_wyzdom25 (modified by author)

Skirts are essential to the fashion and style for ladies. There are countless stylish ways one can wear their printed fabric skirt. Depending on the occasion, you can rarely go wrong with an Ankara skirt, be it maxi, pencil, long, short, tight, loose, or midi skirts. You can pair your skirts with just about any top, blouse, or t-shirt.

Skirts also present huge opportunities for one to experiment with various colours, patterns, and designs, which explains why they have always been part of numerous Ankara styles for women.

Dresses

Fabric dress designs. Photo: @kuadesigns, @fredacameo_stylehouse, @the_5k_afrikan, @kifaharikouturekenya, @_iamboka, @ankarafashiongallery, @tailored_by_mayree, @zestycouture1 (modified by author)

Dresses are the outfits that introduced Ankara to the world. This explains why you can never have an Ankara catalogue without featuring dresses. One would often see flashy women wearing long dresses with conspicuous designs and bold patterns. While that is still true today, the design and style options have drastically increased. You can choose from numerous dress designs, colours, and lengths.

Nigerian dress styles often vary in size, design, length, colours, and numerous other attributes. For a casual night out, you can go for a mini dress and pair it up with a colourful top. For a more professional look, pair up your dress with a plain top.

Due to their lengths, dresses are the perfect outfits to try out the latest material gown styles for ladies.

Bags and purses

printed fabric bag designs. Photo: @edobagmaker, @_thoche, @_shopqueens, @jimudu_africa, @ankaraworld_, @enugustate_beauties (modified by author)

The fact that an entire market deals with Ankara bags and purses highlights the material's versatility. These bags come in numerous designs, sizes, and material combinations. Some of the most popular ones include the printed fabric and leather combo, the fabric and denim combo, and the all-Ankara designs.

The bright and colourful Ankara material serves as the perfect choice to go with the often-bland coloured leather and other common bag fabrics. Besides regular bags, you can also choose to get a colourful printed fabric purse or clutch bag.

You can easily pull off one of the best trendy Nigerian Ankara styles by having your bag made from the same material as your skirt or dress.

Shoes

printed fabric shoe designs. Photo: @yemedesigns.africa, @rezysplace, @ritaandnathan, @rezysplace, @shop_afrik, @bettycutdesigns, @ewalondon_ (modified by author)

One cannot mention the latest fashion styles for ladies without including shoes. Everything from high heels to rubbers and sandals can be found in Ankara designs. Since these shoes are often quite colourful, they are often best paired with plain coloured jeans, skirts, dresses, or shorts. In addition, one can choose to have a colourful touch on the entire shoe, the top part, or the sole lining.

Like bags, it is also possible to have a combination of materials on the shoe, one of the most common among these latest Ankara styles being the leather-Ankara combo.

Headgear

Fabric hat and cap designs. Photo: @theshootingbeauty, @priscilliaokpan, @iammimiblaque, @creationbykemmax, @wax_mood, @welcome_to_my_ghana_market, @tribalsbyms, @kwasistitchd (modified by author)

The modern-day fashion industry has numerous printed fabric hats, caps, turbans, and headscarves. These can be worn in multiple ways and are often used to brighten an otherwise dull outfit. Due to the material's lightweight nature, African printed fabric beach hats have become a common sight. They are light, functional, colourful, and super easy to clean.

The Ankara styles pictures above will give you an idea of the best looking and trendiest headgear.

Blazers

Ankara blazer designs. Photo: @mai_aura, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @edaowofashion, @kikzfashion, @fle_clothing, @closetbygbemileke, @ladydivineclothingco (modified by author)

Modern Ankara blazers and jackets can be worn as part of a simple Ankara style that is also quite trendy. It is no surprise that these clothing items have become ultra-popular in most African celebrities' wardrobes. These blazers are often full of colours and come in a wide range of designs. One can rock their blazer with a skirt, pair of jeans, shorts, pencil skirts or short skirts.

The latest Nigerian Ankara styles catalogue proves how the African fashion industry has evolved. Numerous new formal and casual designs have come up over the last few years and include every aspect of female clothing, including dresses, skirts, trousers, blazers, shorts, and numerous accessories.

