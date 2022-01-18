At a time when life is offering us every reason to dress down, there are still many of our favourites who are staying through to their fabulous sense of style.

For ladies who aren't big on fashion trends, resisting the compelling comfort that sweatpants and boring t-shirts have to offer can be pretty hard.

Some must-have dresses. Photo credit: Cee-C, Sharon Ooja and Nengi.

Well, looking stylish doesn't always have to be so hard, especially when you understand the importance of having fashion essentials in your wardrobe.

In this article, the focus is on dresses and how chic and feminine one can look by simply having some of these essentials.

Check them out below:

1. Bodycon dress

If you're looking to flaunt your curves, bodycon dresses are for you. Every woman looks amazing in bodycon as long as you shop the right size for your body.

2. Corporate dress

Usually made of wool or patterned cotton, these dresses have a way of elevating one's look, giving you that classy, elegant and boss babe look.

3. Slip dress

Usually, in silk or chiffon fabrics, these are some of the hottest looks in recent times. From how softly they sit on the body to the subtle flirty vibe it gives off, this is a must-have for the girlie girls.

4. Maxi dress

Maxi dresses are perfect for brunch dates or even going to the beach - that is, if you're not a big fan of bikinis. Whether in solid colours or prints, these dresses are fun to rock and gives off a classy yet relaxed vibe.

5. Little Black Dress

Popularly known as the LBD, this is a must-have for every lady. While Tolani Baj rocks a polka dot look, it is best to have it in plain black so layering can be a lot more fun.

6. Shirtdress

It’s the most versatile, comfortable, easy-to-wear outfit, especially for travel. You can either go for the sporty look by pairing it with sneakers or slay in heels.

7. Midi dresses

There’s something so appealing about being able to cross our legs or sit like a guy, and not have to think about tugging down hems when we stand up. This dress provides that type of comfort and can be worn to church or weddings.

These are some of the best gowns a woman can wear and are wardrobe staples for the fashion-conscious diva.

