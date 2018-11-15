Life of Genevieve Nnaji's daughter, Chimebuka: top facts

Genevieve Nnaji is a well-known Nigerian actress, producer, artist, and director. She has accomplished so much through the countless films in which she has appeared. Genevieve is a mother, and while she is well-known, few are aware of her only daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji.

Genevieve debuted in the Nigerian industry when she was only 19 years old in the movie Most Wanted. Here is everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's daughter, Chimebuka Nnaji.

Profile summary

Real name Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji Nickname Dora Gender Female Year of birth 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Nigeria Current residence Yaba, Lagos Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Genevieve Nnaji Relationship status Married Spouse Prince Osi Chigozie Ikediwa Children 1 Profession Makeup artist

Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji's biography

How old is Genevieve's first daughter? Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji is the only child of the Nigerian actress. She was born in 1996. Chimebuka Nnaji's age is 27 years as of 2023.

Who is Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji's mother?

Theodora's mother, Genevieve Nnaji, is a Nigerian actress, producer, and director. She was born on May 3, 1979, in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria. She has gained prominence in the Nigerian film industry.

Nnaji has appeared in numerous Nigerian and international films and won several awards for acting, including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She is considered one of the most successful actresses in Nollywood.

Genevieve made history in 2009 when she became the first Nigerian actress to be featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show in an episode about the world's most famous people.

At what age did Genevieve give birth?

The Nigerian actress was only 17 years old when she gave birth to her daughter Theodora Chimebuka.

Educational and career

Dora attended university and majored in Mass Communication. She then chose a different path. She started a makeup school while still in school. She now works as a makeup artist for celebs.

She is the owner of NAJ Makeup Studio in Yaba, Lagos. She considers makeup to be an expression and believes that everyone deserves to appear beautiful.

She provides makeup photoshoots, bridal makeup, full makeup consultations, and other services. She has an Instagram account, @najmakeupartistry, where she posts photos and videos of her makeup clients. Her page has over 17.4k followers.

Who is Chimebuka Nnaji's husband?

Theodora is married to Prince Osi Chigozie Ikediwa. The couple got married in 2016 at Mbaise, Imo State.

Does Chimebuka Nnaji have a child?

Yes, the makeup artist has one child. Is Genevieve Nnaji a grandmother? Yes, she is a grandmother to Chimebuka Nnaji's son, whose name has not been disclosed.

What is the issue with Genevieve Nnaji?

The famous Nollywood actress was rumoured to have been battling a mental health issue after she deleted all of her posts and unfollowed all accounts on her verified Instagram account. Her team later on, denied the allegations.

Is Genevieve Nnaji pregnant?

Rumours surfaced that the actress is expecting her second child after she was pictured at the Creative African Nexus 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where she spoke to diplomats about the significance of development in Africa's film industries. Genevieve has remained silent on the subject.

Genevieve Nnaji is a well-known actress who has established herself as one of the finest in Nollywood. Her daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji, is a makeup artist who prefers to remain out of the limelight, and little is known about her personal life.

