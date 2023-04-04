Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration on Monday, May 29, Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu is in preparation mode

Tinubu, on vacation in France, was spotted in a viral photo with his wife, Senator Oluremi

The couple were seen in the viral photos having a warm side cuddle and looking all cosy together

The president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is enjoying the best time of his life while on vacation in France with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu, expected to be sworn in on Monday, May 29, as Nigeria's 16th president, was sighted in a cosy photograph on social media by Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 3.

For the first time, Nigeria would have a president whose wife is also a politician. Photo: @cbngov_akin1

Source: Twitter

As seen in the viral picture, Tinubu looked all smiles donning a long black jacket, an ash-coloured turtle inner, and a Kangol cap alongside his wife, a yellow jacket and leaning on Tinubu with a bright lovely smile.

Akinsola Akin, a member of the APC presidential campaign who posted the image on his official Twitter handle @cbngov_akin1 wrote:

"First Family, Nigeria got it right.

"First time we will have a Politician as a First Lady.

"Mummy @oluremitinubu is an Amazon "

Netizen reacts to Tinubu's romantic photo with wife

Meanwhile, the picture of the couple caused a lot of stir on social media as supporters began to react.

Prince Adetayo Richard who goes by the user handle @JustTayo_ on Twitter wrote:

"President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with his darling wife, our incoming First Lady Oluremi Tinubu so loved up

"Things I love to see."

@st_sammie said:

"Nigeria's new president. This is the kind of love we want to see between the president and his family..aint they beautiful? They are happy. On May 29, 2023. The joy will be full."

Source: Legit.ng