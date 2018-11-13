150+ cute nicknames for your girlfriend that she will adore
Ask Legit

150+ cute nicknames for your girlfriend that she will adore

by  Samuel Muriithi

One aspect of romantic relationships that people find either endearing or super annoying is partners having cutesy nicknames for each other. These names are often meant to assure one’s love that they are different from everyone else, in a beautiful way. Ideally, when looking for cute nicknames for your girlfriend, you need some that will stand the test of time, not those you will easily get bored of.

funny cute names to call your girlfriend
A picture of a couple. Photo: pixabay.com, @GabrielFeraz (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Typically, the best nickname for your girlfriend depends on her personality, character traits, and, most importantly, her love for the name.

The best cute nicknames for your girlfriend

Here is a look at an amazing collection of super cute names to call your girlfriend.

Nature and animal-based cute names to call your girlfriend

Nature is undoubtedly one of the best places to derive a nickname from. You can choose a nickname based on the animals or plants your spouse loves most. Here are some amazing cute animal names to call your girlfriend.

Read also

Nigerian lady surprises her husband with a new car on their 7th wedding anniversary, photos spark reactions

  • Honey bee
  • Sunshine
  • Poppy
  • Chipmunk
  • Kitty
  • Tulip
  • Bug
  • Foxy
  • My Rose
  • Mustang
  • Cat
  • Rainbow
  • Kitten
  • Bunny
  • Panda
  • Snowflake
  • Flower
  • Mouse
  • Lambchop
  • Birdy
  • Blossom
  • Buttercup
  • Dovey

Popular cute little names to call your girlfriend

cute animal names to call your girlfriend
A beautiful couple. Photo: pixabay.com, @Free-Photos
Source: UGC

You do not have to overthink when it comes to choosing the perfect nickname for your partner. Instead, consider using some of the most common terms. While these may often sound somewhat pedestrian, there is a reason most have stood the test of time.

  • Monkey
  • Sweet Pea
  • Beautiful
  • Babie
  • Noodles
  • Gorgeous
  • Lovey
  • Snowflake
  • Love
  • My better half
  • Paws
  • Light of my life
  • Sweet face
  • Cutie Pie
  • Pigtail
  • Paloma
  • Soulmate
  • Snuggles
  • Boo

Cute food names to call your girlfriend

Most of us have a favourite, the one meal you would happily gobble up any time of day. Just as these delicacies bring a smile to our faces, so would food-based nicknames brighten up your significant other's face. Here are some excellent cute names to call your girlfriend.

Read also

100+ funny cow names for your adorable four-legged friends

  • Peach-o
  • Candy
  • Sweetie pie
  • Cherry
  • Honey
  • Cinnamon
  • Cookie
  • Peanut
  • Pumpkin pie
  • Sugar Lips
  • Pumpkin
  • Baby Cakes
  • Sugar
  • Cookie monster
  • Peachy Pie
  • Lollipop
  • Muffin
  • Cookie
  • Meatball
  • Gummy bear
  • Peach
  • Marshmallow
  • Caramel
  • Strawberry shortcake
  • Honeybunch
  • Cinnamon girl
  • Jellybean
  • Cupcake
  • Blueberry Pie
  • Peaches
  • Sugarplum

Sweet nicknames for your girlfriend

funny cute names to call your girlfriend
A beautiful and happy lady. Photo: pixabay.com, @bporbs
Source: UGC

There is a common phrase that ‘love is a sweet thing.’ Giving your girlfriend a sweet nickname sets her apart from your other friends and colleagues. Here is a look at some sweet and cute pet names to call your girlfriend.

  • Precious
  • My other half
  • Princess
  • Queen
  • Darling
  • Sweetie
  • Cutie
  • Beloved
  • Mama
  • Kit Kat
  • Queen
  • Cherished
  • Pookie
  • Hon’
  • One and only
  • My Dear
  • Sweetness
  • Angel
  • Sweetheart
  • Pinky

Funny, cute names to call your girlfriend

With all the arguments, standoffs, breakups, and disappointments synonymous with some modern relationships, having something that adds a light touch can be amazing. Here is a look at some funny nicknames you can give your girl.

Read also

Creative Spotify playlist names for all kinds of music lovers

  • Beanstalk
  • Appaloosa
  • Bambi
  • Alfalfa
  • Cheesecake
  • Chirp
  • Cheesy
  • Chef
  • Cheeseball
  • Butterfingers
  • BFG (for big friendly giant)
  • Boots
  • Beefy
  • Catnip
  • Mittens
  • Chewbacca
  • Muzzie
  • Fuzz
  • Fuzzy wuzzy

Flirty names to call your girlfriend

cute pet names to call your girlfriend
A lady giving a 'flirty look.' Photo: pixabay.com, @3652586
Source: UGC

A lot of relationship aspects require so much seriousness that partners can easily forget the flirtatious moments they enjoyed in their early days. To avoid this, feel free to give your girlfriend a flirty nickname that will remind her how beautiful you think she is. Here is a look at some amazing ones.

  • Angel Legs
  • Curvy
  • Bella
  • Baby Girl
  • Bubbles
  • Bubble b*tt
  • Buxom
  • Amorcita
  • Cowgirl
  • Beauty
  • Daisy
  • Damsel
  • Butterfly
  • Enchantress
  • Duchess
  • Cat woman
  • Bonita
  • Butter b*tt
  • Goddess
  • Aphrodite
  • Babe

Unique nicknames for your girlfriend

While popular names such as babe, sweetheart, and princess are nice, some people opt for rarer names. Giving your girl a unique name will probably make her feel even more special. Here is a look at some of the best ones to consider.

Read also

100+ funny nicknames you can give your friends and partners

  • Goofball
  • Goofy
  • Pudding pop
  • Hips
  • Honeybuns
  • Schmoopy
  • Saddle
  • Sugar sauce
  • Giggles
  • Goose
  • Sugar mouse
  • Gosling
  • Snuggleb*tt
  • Jokes
  • Red-hot
  • Tic Tac
  • Itty Bitty
  • Pussycat
  • Hobbit
  • Hedgehog
  • Señorita
  • Candy Cane
  • Shnookums
  • Scarlet
  • Snuggle bug
  • Snuggle Pie
  • Sugar bomb
  • Kitten
  • Hottie
  • Rose

Getting some cute nicknames for your girlfriend goes a long way towards making her smile and feel special. Of course, some people will opt for the common ones, while others would prefer the rarer ones. Which one do you love most?

READ ALSO: 100+ good middle names for girls and boys for you to pick from

Legit.ng recently explored some amazing middle names you can give your baby girl or baby boy. At times, getting the perfect middle name for a newborn can be quite daunting. Ideally, the right middle name should reflect your child’s traits, likes, or personality.

Additionally, the ideal middle name should also be nice-sounding so that the kid can grow up to like it. The name’s meaning is also a significant aspect; some names have some not-so-good meanings behind them.

Read also

100+ cool nicknames for boys and girls that are pretty impressive

Source: Legit Newspaper

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel