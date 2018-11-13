150+ cute nicknames for your girlfriend that she will adore
One aspect of romantic relationships that people find either endearing or super annoying is partners having cutesy nicknames for each other. These names are often meant to assure one’s love that they are different from everyone else, in a beautiful way. Ideally, when looking for cute nicknames for your girlfriend, you need some that will stand the test of time, not those you will easily get bored of.
Typically, the best nickname for your girlfriend depends on her personality, character traits, and, most importantly, her love for the name.
The best cute nicknames for your girlfriend
Here is a look at an amazing collection of super cute names to call your girlfriend.
Nature and animal-based cute names to call your girlfriend
Nature is undoubtedly one of the best places to derive a nickname from. You can choose a nickname based on the animals or plants your spouse loves most. Here are some amazing cute animal names to call your girlfriend.
- Honey bee
- Sunshine
- Poppy
- Chipmunk
- Kitty
- Tulip
- Bug
- Foxy
- My Rose
- Mustang
- Cat
- Rainbow
- Kitten
- Bunny
- Panda
- Snowflake
- Flower
- Mouse
- Lambchop
- Birdy
- Blossom
- Buttercup
- Dovey
Popular cute little names to call your girlfriend
You do not have to overthink when it comes to choosing the perfect nickname for your partner. Instead, consider using some of the most common terms. While these may often sound somewhat pedestrian, there is a reason most have stood the test of time.
- Monkey
- Sweet Pea
- Beautiful
- Babie
- Noodles
- Gorgeous
- Lovey
- Snowflake
- Love
- My better half
- Paws
- Light of my life
- Sweet face
- Cutie Pie
- Pigtail
- Paloma
- Soulmate
- Snuggles
- Boo
Cute food names to call your girlfriend
Most of us have a favourite, the one meal you would happily gobble up any time of day. Just as these delicacies bring a smile to our faces, so would food-based nicknames brighten up your significant other's face. Here are some excellent cute names to call your girlfriend.
- Peach-o
- Candy
- Sweetie pie
- Cherry
- Honey
- Cinnamon
- Cookie
- Peanut
- Pumpkin pie
- Sugar Lips
- Pumpkin
- Baby Cakes
- Sugar
- Cookie monster
- Peachy Pie
- Lollipop
- Muffin
- Cookie
- Meatball
- Gummy bear
- Peach
- Marshmallow
- Caramel
- Strawberry shortcake
- Honeybunch
- Cinnamon girl
- Jellybean
- Cupcake
- Blueberry Pie
- Peaches
- Sugarplum
Sweet nicknames for your girlfriend
There is a common phrase that ‘love is a sweet thing.’ Giving your girlfriend a sweet nickname sets her apart from your other friends and colleagues. Here is a look at some sweet and cute pet names to call your girlfriend.
- Precious
- My other half
- Princess
- Queen
- Darling
- Sweetie
- Cutie
- Beloved
- Mama
- Kit Kat
- Queen
- Cherished
- Pookie
- Hon’
- One and only
- My Dear
- Sweetness
- Angel
- Sweetheart
- Pinky
Funny, cute names to call your girlfriend
With all the arguments, standoffs, breakups, and disappointments synonymous with some modern relationships, having something that adds a light touch can be amazing. Here is a look at some funny nicknames you can give your girl.
- Beanstalk
- Appaloosa
- Bambi
- Alfalfa
- Cheesecake
- Chirp
- Cheesy
- Chef
- Cheeseball
- Butterfingers
- BFG (for big friendly giant)
- Boots
- Beefy
- Catnip
- Mittens
- Chewbacca
- Muzzie
- Fuzz
- Fuzzy wuzzy
Flirty names to call your girlfriend
A lot of relationship aspects require so much seriousness that partners can easily forget the flirtatious moments they enjoyed in their early days. To avoid this, feel free to give your girlfriend a flirty nickname that will remind her how beautiful you think she is. Here is a look at some amazing ones.
- Angel Legs
- Curvy
- Bella
- Baby Girl
- Bubbles
- Bubble b*tt
- Buxom
- Amorcita
- Cowgirl
- Beauty
- Daisy
- Damsel
- Butterfly
- Enchantress
- Duchess
- Cat woman
- Bonita
- Butter b*tt
- Goddess
- Aphrodite
- Babe
Unique nicknames for your girlfriend
While popular names such as babe, sweetheart, and princess are nice, some people opt for rarer names. Giving your girl a unique name will probably make her feel even more special. Here is a look at some of the best ones to consider.
- Goofball
- Goofy
- Pudding pop
- Hips
- Honeybuns
- Schmoopy
- Saddle
- Sugar sauce
- Giggles
- Goose
- Sugar mouse
- Gosling
- Snuggleb*tt
- Jokes
- Red-hot
- Tic Tac
- Itty Bitty
- Pussycat
- Hobbit
- Hedgehog
- Señorita
- Candy Cane
- Shnookums
- Scarlet
- Snuggle bug
- Snuggle Pie
- Sugar bomb
- Kitten
- Hottie
- Rose
Getting some cute nicknames for your girlfriend goes a long way towards making her smile and feel special. Of course, some people will opt for the common ones, while others would prefer the rarer ones. Which one do you love most?
Source: Legit Newspaper