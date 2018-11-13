150+ cute nicknames for your girlfriend that she will adore

One aspect of romantic relationships that people find either endearing or super annoying is partners having cutesy nicknames for each other. These names are often meant to assure one’s love that they are different from everyone else, in a beautiful way. Ideally, when looking for cute nicknames for your girlfriend, you need some that will stand the test of time, not those you will easily get bored of.

A picture of a couple. Photo: pixabay.com, @GabrielFeraz (modified by author)

Typically, the best nickname for your girlfriend depends on her personality, character traits, and, most importantly, her love for the name.

The best cute nicknames for your girlfriend

Here is a look at an amazing collection of super cute names to call your girlfriend.

Nature and animal-based cute names to call your girlfriend

Nature is undoubtedly one of the best places to derive a nickname from. You can choose a nickname based on the animals or plants your spouse loves most. Here are some amazing cute animal names to call your girlfriend.

Honey bee

Sunshine

Poppy

Chipmunk

Kitty

Tulip

Bug

Foxy

My Rose

Mustang

Cat

Rainbow

Kitten

Bunny

Panda

Snowflake

Flower

Mouse

Lambchop

Birdy

Blossom

Buttercup

Dovey

Popular cute little names to call your girlfriend

A beautiful couple. Photo: pixabay.com, @Free-Photos

You do not have to overthink when it comes to choosing the perfect nickname for your partner. Instead, consider using some of the most common terms. While these may often sound somewhat pedestrian, there is a reason most have stood the test of time.

Monkey

Sweet Pea

Beautiful

Babie

Noodles

Gorgeous

Lovey

Snowflake

Love

My better half

Paws

Light of my life

Sweet face

Cutie Pie

Pigtail

Paloma

Soulmate

Snuggles

Boo

Cute food names to call your girlfriend

Most of us have a favourite, the one meal you would happily gobble up any time of day. Just as these delicacies bring a smile to our faces, so would food-based nicknames brighten up your significant other's face. Here are some excellent cute names to call your girlfriend.

Peach-o

Candy

Sweetie pie

Cherry

Honey

Cinnamon

Cookie

Peanut

Pumpkin pie

Sugar Lips

Pumpkin

Baby Cakes

Sugar

Cookie monster

Peachy Pie

Lollipop

Muffin

Cookie

Meatball

Gummy bear

Peach

Marshmallow

Caramel

Strawberry shortcake

Honeybunch

Cinnamon girl

Jellybean

Cupcake

Blueberry Pie

Peaches

Sugarplum

Sweet nicknames for your girlfriend

A beautiful and happy lady. Photo: pixabay.com, @bporbs

There is a common phrase that ‘love is a sweet thing.’ Giving your girlfriend a sweet nickname sets her apart from your other friends and colleagues. Here is a look at some sweet and cute pet names to call your girlfriend.

Precious

My other half

Princess

Queen

Darling

Sweetie

Cutie

Beloved

Mama

Kit Kat

Queen

Cherished

Pookie

Hon’

One and only

My Dear

Sweetness

Angel

Sweetheart

Pinky

Funny, cute names to call your girlfriend

With all the arguments, standoffs, breakups, and disappointments synonymous with some modern relationships, having something that adds a light touch can be amazing. Here is a look at some funny nicknames you can give your girl.

Beanstalk

Appaloosa

Bambi

Alfalfa

Cheesecake

Chirp

Cheesy

Chef

Cheeseball

Butterfingers

BFG (for big friendly giant)

Boots

Beefy

Catnip

Mittens

Chewbacca

Muzzie

Fuzz

Fuzzy wuzzy

Flirty names to call your girlfriend

A lady giving a 'flirty look.' Photo: pixabay.com, @3652586

A lot of relationship aspects require so much seriousness that partners can easily forget the flirtatious moments they enjoyed in their early days. To avoid this, feel free to give your girlfriend a flirty nickname that will remind her how beautiful you think she is. Here is a look at some amazing ones.

Angel Legs

Curvy

Bella

Baby Girl

Bubbles

Bubble b*tt

Buxom

Amorcita

Cowgirl

Beauty

Daisy

Damsel

Butterfly

Enchantress

Duchess

Cat woman

Bonita

Butter b*tt

Goddess

Aphrodite

Babe

Unique nicknames for your girlfriend

While popular names such as babe, sweetheart, and princess are nice, some people opt for rarer names. Giving your girl a unique name will probably make her feel even more special. Here is a look at some of the best ones to consider.

Goofball

Goofy

Pudding pop

Hips

Honeybuns

Schmoopy

Saddle

Sugar sauce

Giggles

Goose

Sugar mouse

Gosling

Snuggleb*tt

Jokes

Red-hot

Tic Tac

Itty Bitty

Pussycat

Hobbit

Hedgehog

Señorita

Candy Cane

Shnookums

Scarlet

Snuggle bug

Snuggle Pie

Sugar bomb

Kitten

Hottie

Rose

Getting some cute nicknames for your girlfriend goes a long way towards making her smile and feel special. Of course, some people will opt for the common ones, while others would prefer the rarer ones. Which one do you love most?

