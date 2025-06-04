The Lagos state government has rolled out several environmental reforms to clean up the state to attract more tourists to the state

The reforms have now extended to the tourism and hospitality sector, where the government has rolled out new reforms to standardise the sector

The government has issued a directive mandating registration of all players in the hospitality industry in the state, with tough sanctions attached for defaulters

As part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and improve the tourism landscape, the Lagos state fovernment has commenced a registration and licensing scheme for hotels, bars, beaches, and other hospitality businesses in the state.

This initiative will be carried out through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The comprehensive registration process will pave the way for the rollout of the Hospitality Licensing and Registration Scheme, which will ensure robust regulation of hospitality outfits in the state..

All beaches, hotels and other recreation outfits are expected to register immediately as Lagos, under Babajide Sanwo-Olu, launches a new platform.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, made this announcement during the Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the sixth year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration at Alausa, Ikeja.

Lagos to enforce safety protocols in beaches

As the second-largest economy in Africa, the Lagos State government will use the scheme to regulate beach operators and ensure the implementation of the highest safety protocols in line with global standards.

Toke-Awoyinka disclosed that the government was already engaging with the community leaders, beach operators, and environmental experts on ways to ensure safety and enhance the several coastal attractions.

“Our goal is to transform Lagos into a world-class beach tourism destination that is safe, clean, and well-managed for both local and international visitors. We are actively engaging with community leaders, environmental experts, and beach operators to ensure that our waterfronts meet the highest standards in safety, cleanliness, and hospitality.”

The tourism commissioner explained that the initiative would improve management practices and enhance visitor experience at the relaxation spots.

Lagos threatens sanctions for non-compliance

The government has launched the new registration platform, which will serve as a central database for all types of tourism establishments in the state.

The commissioner urged operators to register online, where they would get a 30-day provisional certificate pending their verification.

Upon full verification, businesses will get a one-year certificate, which they are to display in their front offices to avoid being sanctioned for non-compliance.

She stated:

“These reforms are essential in positioning Lagos as Africa’s premier tourism and entertainment hub. By fostering a culture of accountability, excellence, and innovation, we are laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth in our tourism economy.”

The link for business operators to register is https://lasgtourism.com.

Toke-Awoyinka clarified that this directive applies to all hotels, nightclubs, bars, lounges, and beach resorts, and will provide the government with a comprehensive inventory of tourism establishments in the state.

The government is also introducing reforms to regulate rents and related fees in the real estate sector.

Lagos state begins revitalisation of three beaches

As part of the strategy to sustain tourism in the state, the government has also recovered and begun the revitalisation of several key assets.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state launches tourism platform as Toke Benson-Awoyinka warns against non-compliance.

These include the Ilashe Beach Resort, Eko Tourism Beach Resort, Akodo Beach, and Topo Island in Badagry.

The locations are also now open for private-sector investments and partnerships, the commissioner revealed.

Lagos state to implement quarterly rent payment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos government disclosed plans to implement a monthly and quarterly rent payment system in the state.

Legit.ng reported that the state government engaged with the real estate agents' associations to discuss the possibilities.

The government expressed readiness to partner with the group to ease the suffering of Lagosians by offering a monthly or quarterly payment plan.

