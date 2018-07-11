Actress Ebube Nwagbo: husband, age, house, movies (with photos)

Ebube Nwagbo is one of the most popular and highest-paid Nigerian actresses. She is best known for her appearance in the movies like Arrested by Love, Eyes of the Nun, and Widow’s Cult. Her path to fame and recognition was challenging. Nonetheless, those trials were worth the effort.

Ebube is a multifaceted person with diverse interests, including modelling, entrepreneurship, and investing. She is not only a prolific actress but also a businesswoman. This Ebube Nwagbo biography reveals exciting facts about the life of the Nigerian star.

Profile summary

Full name Ebube Nwagbo Gender Female Date of birth 24 February 1983 Age 39 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Anambra state, Nigeria Raised at Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Father Unknown Mother Unknown Siblings 5 Sisters 3 Brothers 2 Education Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State Qualification Mass Communication Education Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State Qualification Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication Profession Actress, model, and entrepreneur Years active 2003 - present Marital status Single Relationship status Unknown Instagram @poshesteb Facebook @ebube.nwagbo Twitter @ebubenwagbo1 LinkedIn Ebube Nwagbo

Ebube Nwagbo's biography

Ebube Nwagbo is a Nollywood actress from Nigeria. She was born in Umuchu town in Aguata LGA, Anambra State (South Eastern Nigeria). Over time, her family moved to Warri in Delta State.

How old is Ebube Nwagbo?

Ebube Nwagbo's age is 39 years old as of January 2023. The actress was born on 24 February 1983.

Ebube Nwagbo's mother and siblings

In January 2021, the actress lost her mother. She passed away after a battle with an undisclosed ailment. The actress shared the sad news on her Instagram page. Regarding her siblings, the actress is the oldest of six children. She has three sisters and two brothers.

Educational background

The actress received her primary education in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. Then, she studied Mass Communication at Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State.

She then applied to Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State. She graduated from the institution with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication.

Career history

Upon graduation from the university, Ebube joined the Nigerian movie industry as an actress. Her path to fame was long and challenging.

Ebube Nwagbo's movies

She attended many auditions and played many minor roles before receiving lead parts. In total, Ebube Nwagbo has appeared in over 150 films, including:

100 Days in the Jungle

Against My Blood

Arrested by Love

Before My Eyesе

Eyes of the Nun

Mama, I Will Die for You

Not Yours!

Ojuju Calabar

Power of Trust

Royal Palace

The Illiterate Wife

The Evil Queen

Widow’s Cult

What is more interesting about the actress is her passion for acting. She can even sacrifice her hair to do her best on the filming set. Thus, while filming for the movie,Widow’s Cult, she shaved her hair.

Ebube Nwagbo's house

Considering that she has worked hard for many years, the actress has accumulated a fortune. Thus, in 2018, she bought a house with two floors.

Is Ebube Nwagbo married?

Ebube is single as of January 2023 and keeps her love life private. Rumours about Nollywood actor Ray Emodi dating Ebube went viral in 2022 when they posted photos of themselves on social media. Some fans assumed he was Ebube Nwagbo's husband.

The public later realized they had taken the photos while on the set of a movie they were working on. Ebube has been linked to several Nigerian celebrities, such as:

Emmanuel Emenike

Kanu Nwankwo

Kcee

Ogbonna Kanu

Ebube Nwagbo's wedding pictures, which once went viral on social media, sparked numerous rumours about her marriage. Later on, it turned out that those pictures were from a romantic drama, Anniversary.

Thus, Ebube Nwagbo's wedding was fiction. Both her fans and journalists strived to know why she was single. In one of the interviews, she commented on her status as follows:

I want to go into marriage and be in it for ever. No one goes into marriage thinking of divorce, but it happens. We try our best. I think I am kind of scared, but I just have to give it a try whether I like it or not. It just has to happen and happen right; at the right time.

Her Instagram has several pictures of her embracing her male acting colleagues. Some of them are actors she has performed with in these movies:

Violet

Divorce Scheme

Never Enough

Loved In A Bit

Ebube Nwagbo's businesses

Ebube opened a hair salon called PoshHair in 2021. Afterwards, she launched an entertainment company – PoshWorld Production.

Ebube Nwagbo's photos

Ebube Nwagbo is a fashionista. She sets trends in Nigeria's fashion industry by wearing the latest designs and creating unique dressing styles. Here are some of her Instagram pictures:

1. Ebube in dresses and a suit

The actress looks good in traditional dresses and modern wear. She usually wears native dresses during special functions and street fashion when hanging outdoors with loved ones and friends. The actress also has some cool official suits for a modern woman.

2. Ebube in a t-shirt and tight trousers

Ebube has the perfect body for tight trousers called leggings or jeggings, and she usually pairs that with matching tops or plain-coloured t-shirts and high heels. The actress sometimes completes her looks with human hair wigs or natural hairstyles.

3. Ebube in shorts and mini-skirts

Ebube loves short skirts because they make her look tall and young. She usually wears clothes that match her radiant chocolate skin and complete the look with wigs, natural hairstyles, makeup, and purses. Ebube also loves accessories like eyeglasses and jewellery.

Ebube Nwagbo is considered one of the most talented and influential personalities in the Nigerian movie industry. We hope that soon she will continue being successful.

