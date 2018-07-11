Actress Ebube Nwagbo: husband, age, house, movies (with photos)
Ebube Nwagbo is one of the most popular and highest-paid Nigerian actresses. She is best known for her appearance in the movies like Arrested by Love, Eyes of the Nun, and Widow’s Cult. Her path to fame and recognition was challenging. Nonetheless, those trials were worth the effort.
Ebube is a multifaceted person with diverse interests, including modelling, entrepreneurship, and investing. She is not only a prolific actress but also a businesswoman. This Ebube Nwagbo biography reveals exciting facts about the life of the Nigerian star.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ebube Nwagbo
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|24 February 1983
|Age
|39 years (as of January 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Anambra state, Nigeria
|Raised at
|Warri, Delta State, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Father
|Unknown
|Mother
|Unknown
|Siblings
|5
|Sisters
|3
|Brothers
|2
|Education
|Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State
|Qualification
|Mass Communication
|Education
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State
|Qualification
|Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication
|Profession
|Actress, model, and entrepreneur
|Years active
|2003 - present
|Marital status
|Single
|Relationship status
|Unknown
|@poshesteb
|@ebube.nwagbo
|@ebubenwagbo1
|Ebube Nwagbo
Ebube Nwagbo's biography
Ebube Nwagbo is a Nollywood actress from Nigeria. She was born in Umuchu town in Aguata LGA, Anambra State (South Eastern Nigeria). Over time, her family moved to Warri in Delta State.
How old is Ebube Nwagbo?
Ebube Nwagbo's age is 39 years old as of January 2023. The actress was born on 24 February 1983.
Ebube Nwagbo's mother and siblings
In January 2021, the actress lost her mother. She passed away after a battle with an undisclosed ailment. The actress shared the sad news on her Instagram page. Regarding her siblings, the actress is the oldest of six children. She has three sisters and two brothers.
Educational background
The actress received her primary education in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria. Then, she studied Mass Communication at Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State.
She then applied to Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State. She graduated from the institution with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication.
Career history
Upon graduation from the university, Ebube joined the Nigerian movie industry as an actress. Her path to fame was long and challenging.
Ebube Nwagbo's movies
She attended many auditions and played many minor roles before receiving lead parts. In total, Ebube Nwagbo has appeared in over 150 films, including:
- 100 Days in the Jungle
- Against My Blood
- Arrested by Love
- Before My Eyesе
- Eyes of the Nun
- Mama, I Will Die for You
- Not Yours!
- Ojuju Calabar
- Power of Trust
- Royal Palace
- The Illiterate Wife
- The Evil Queen
- Widow’s Cult
What is more interesting about the actress is her passion for acting. She can even sacrifice her hair to do her best on the filming set. Thus, while filming for the movie,Widow’s Cult, she shaved her hair.
Ebube Nwagbo's house
Considering that she has worked hard for many years, the actress has accumulated a fortune. Thus, in 2018, she bought a house with two floors.
Is Ebube Nwagbo married?
Ebube is single as of January 2023 and keeps her love life private. Rumours about Nollywood actor Ray Emodi dating Ebube went viral in 2022 when they posted photos of themselves on social media. Some fans assumed he was Ebube Nwagbo's husband.
The public later realized they had taken the photos while on the set of a movie they were working on. Ebube has been linked to several Nigerian celebrities, such as:
- Emmanuel Emenike
- Kanu Nwankwo
- Kcee
- Ogbonna Kanu
Ebube Nwagbo's wedding pictures, which once went viral on social media, sparked numerous rumours about her marriage. Later on, it turned out that those pictures were from a romantic drama, Anniversary.
Thus, Ebube Nwagbo's wedding was fiction. Both her fans and journalists strived to know why she was single. In one of the interviews, she commented on her status as follows:
I want to go into marriage and be in it for ever. No one goes into marriage thinking of divorce, but it happens. We try our best. I think I am kind of scared, but I just have to give it a try whether I like it or not. It just has to happen and happen right; at the right time.
Her Instagram has several pictures of her embracing her male acting colleagues. Some of them are actors she has performed with in these movies:
- Violet
- Divorce Scheme
- Never Enough
- Loved In A Bit
Ebube Nwagbo's businesses
Ebube opened a hair salon called PoshHair in 2021. Afterwards, she launched an entertainment company – PoshWorld Production.
Ebube Nwagbo's photos
Ebube Nwagbo is a fashionista. She sets trends in Nigeria's fashion industry by wearing the latest designs and creating unique dressing styles. Here are some of her Instagram pictures:
1. Ebube in dresses and a suit
The actress looks good in traditional dresses and modern wear. She usually wears native dresses during special functions and street fashion when hanging outdoors with loved ones and friends. The actress also has some cool official suits for a modern woman.
2. Ebube in a t-shirt and tight trousers
Ebube has the perfect body for tight trousers called leggings or jeggings, and she usually pairs that with matching tops or plain-coloured t-shirts and high heels. The actress sometimes completes her looks with human hair wigs or natural hairstyles.
3. Ebube in shorts and mini-skirts
Ebube loves short skirts because they make her look tall and young. She usually wears clothes that match her radiant chocolate skin and complete the look with wigs, natural hairstyles, makeup, and purses. Ebube also loves accessories like eyeglasses and jewellery.
Ebube Nwagbo is considered one of the most talented and influential personalities in the Nigerian movie industry. We hope that soon she will continue being successful.
