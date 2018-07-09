50+ fashionable Yoruba native dress styles for men and women
The Yoruba people are a West African ethnic group primarily found in parts of Nigeria, Benin, and Togo. The areas occupied by the Yorubas are often collectively known as Yorubaland. The Yoruba people are renowned for their craftsmanship and have always been prolific glassmakers, wood carvers, and blacksmiths. Like numerous other tribes, the Yoruba culture has attires associated with it. While these have evolved over time, some elements of the traditional Yoruba native dress have remained.
A Yoruba man's native dress is known as agbada, buba, or sokoto. These are often accessorized with various types of caps, hats, and beads. Women wear attires known as buba for women and gele, and like their male counterparts, pair them up with wide-ranging accessories.
Trendy Yoruba native dress styles for men and women
Here is a look at some of the best-looking Yoruba attires one can try out today.
What is a nice Yoruba native dress for men?
Are you looking to delve into the Yoruba culture through their dressing styles? Here are some excellent options to try.
The classic agbada
If you are looking for a timeless Yoruba traditional attire for a male, you can never go wrong with the classic agbada. This attire is characterized by its free-flowing sleeves and below-knee length.
Agbada with a necklace
A bold necklace goes a long way in elevating an agbada's look. Feel free to try a bold-coloured necklace when wearing a neutral-coloured attire.
The textured agbada
Agbadas are conventionally made from smooth materials. However, this does not mean you cannot try out one made from textured material. It looks better and feels better.
All-white
White has always been one of the most interesting colours in the fashion industry. Feel free to try the Yoruba male attire in all-white for that timeless look.
A touch of cream
Cream is often touted as the perfect colour. It is not too bright, and neither is it too dull. You can pull off the cream look and add an accessory to complement the attire.
The Yoruba hats
A pinstripe affair
This classic black attire with white pinstripes looks quite elegant.
Tight-fitting trousers
Plain on plain
Yoruba attires have traditionally been known to be colourful and vibrant. Still, one can try the plain variants. The look comes out great especially when one uses complementary colours.
Accessorize with the classic cane
The cane has been part of Yoruba men's attire for long. It is often used as an accessory and a status symbol.
Always ensure the colour of your walking stick does not clash with that of your attire. As a general rule, you can never go wrong with a black cane.
Checked and plain colours
The bold patterns found on checked clothes go perfectly with plain colours. You can try the above concept where you have your shirt designed with a checked front and plain-coloured sleeves.
A black affair
Black has always been considered one of the most masculine colours. Feel free to try it out when choosing a Yoruba attire.
Well-fitting agbada
Agbadas conventionally have loose-fitting sleeves. Recently, however, there has been a rise in the number of agbadas designed with well-fitting sleeves.
Full casual
These multi-colored trousers and a hat look amazing when paired with the plain, black t-shirt.
Striped agbadas
Instead of having the traditional plain agbada, why not try these striped variants?
A touch of beads
Feel free to upscale your look by wearing some beads on your neck or hands, as depicted above.
The front pattern
A distinctive pattern on the front makes your attire stand out from similar ones that have the same material all round.
What is a nice Yoruba native dress for ladies?
Women from Yorubaland traditionally wore dresses. These would come in numerous designs, colours, and sizes. Here are some elegant Yoruba dress pictures.
Matching it all
To pull of this look, your headscarf, dress, and necklace need to be of the same colour.
A headscarf affair
There are few, if any, things that look better than headscarves in Yoruba fashion. These layered pieces of clothing add a touch of style and sophistication to what one is wearing on the rest of the body.
Bold patterns
You can try out this bold-pattered look. Feel free to try out the oversized top or go for a tight fit to make it better.
Plain colours
While Yoruba attires are usually colourful and with bold patterns or floral prints, you can always try the plain-coloured variants.
Black and flowers
This amazing look is achieved by having a two-tone dress with a black upper section and a bright, floral, lower section.
Long dresses
These long dresses have been the staple of Yoruba fashion for decades. If you are looking for the perfect Yoruba wedding dress, feel free to choose among the straight, mermaid, or circular designs.
The medium-length dress
This is the perfect dress for people who do not like short dresses but are also uncomfortable with the super long ones.
The necklace affair
These bold necklaces enhance your overall look and bring out the best in the rest of your outfit.
Jungle green
Feel free to try out this jungle green look.
Vertical and horizontal stripes
The vertical and horizontal stripes in these attires create the perfect balance.
A little drum
The little drum in this outfit serves both a visual and functional purpose. The 'drum' is actually a little bag. It gives your overall look a touch of Yoruba culture.
Matching dress and headscarf
This is among the most popular looks among trendy women from Yorubaland.
Purple and green
This purple dress with a touch of green floral prints looks extremely lovely.
Beige and orange
These attires look amazing with their orange-beige colour schemes.
The simple, long dress
This simple dress is made from a patterned material, with the ends of sleeves made from plain material.
Pencil dresses
The pencil dress is among the most common designs across the world.
There are numerous Yoruba native dress styles one can choose from today. The Yoruba traditional attires still exist, though they now have significant influence from dress codes derived from western culture.
