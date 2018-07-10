Atiku Abubakar's children: interesting facts about his family

Atiku Abubakar is a Nigerian politician and businessman best known for his role as the country's vice president from 1999 to 2007 under Olusegun Obasanjo's presidency. His political career continues to rise, most recently fueled by his 2023 presidential bid. Besides politics, Atiku is a dedicated family man and is renowned for his many wives and children. Who are Atiku Abubakar's children?

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's main opposition presidential candidate, gestures as he speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in Lagos. Photo: George Osodi

Source: Getty Images

Atiku is a devout Muslim and practices polygamy. Over the years, he has married various women and divorced some. He has more than 20 children to his name. We will take a look at Atiku Abubakar's wives' profiles, their children, and their marriage years.

Atiku Abubakar's children

Atiku Abubakar has 4 wives as of 2022. He has had six wives in total but got divorced from two of them, leaving the four current ones. He has over 20 children, with varying numbers from each wife. Who are the wives of Atiku Abubakar? Here is a quick look.

Amina Titi Atiku-Abubakar

Princess Rukaiya Atiku

Fatima Shettima

An unnamed Moroccan woman

Jamila Atiku-Abubakar (divorced)

Saadatu Ladi Yakubu (divorced)

How many children does Atiku Abubakar have?

Atiku Abubakar's family includes 28 children as of the beginning of 2023. He says that he decided to have many kids to ensure they did not feel lonely growing up as he did. Atiku was an only child in his family. Here is an excerpt of his thoughts on the issue.

I wanted to expand the Abubakar family. I felt extremely lonely as a child. I had no brother or sister. I did not want my children to be as lonely as I was.

Amina Titi Atiku-Abubakar and her children

People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections in Nigeria Atiku Abubakar holds a rally at Tafawa Balewa square in Lagos. Photo: Cristina Aldehuela

Source: Getty Images

Who is Atiku's first wife? Her name is Amina Titi Atiku-Abubakar. The two got married more than half a decade ago when the now presidential aspirant was a young customs officer. Their marriage was a secret since Amina's parents were against the entire union.

Amina was recognized as Atiku's official wife during his tenure as the country's vice president. The two have four kids together. Here is a quick look.

Adamu

Aminu

Fatima

Halima

Saadatu Ladi Yakubu and her children

Saadatu Ladi Yakubu became Abubakar's second wife when she married him on January 27, 1979. Saadatu Ladi Yakubu is the daughter of a prominent police officer in Gombe. She and Atiku have six children together, as listed below.

Abba

Atiku

Mariam

Rukaiyatu

Ummi-Hauwa

Zainab

Princess Rukaiya and her children

Princess Rukaiya is Atiku’s third wife. She is the daughter of the late Lamido of Adamawa, effectively making her a princess. Rukaiya got married to Abubakar in 1986. She and her husband have had seven children together. Here is a quick look.

Abdusalaam

Aisha

Aliyu

Asmau

Hadiza

Laila

Mustapha

Fatima Shettima and her children

Atiku and Fatima met while the latter was studying in law school. They fell in love and later got married on July 22, 1986. Since then, the two have had seven children together, as listed below.

Ahmed

Aisha

Amina

Muhammed

Shehu

Zainab

Hafsat

Jennifer Atiku Abubakar and her children

Atiku married Jennifer Iwenjiora Douglas after his divorce from Ladi Yakubu. Jennifer changed her name to Jamila shortly after marrying Abubakar. The two were blessed with three children and later got divorced. Speaking about the divorce, Jennifer stated that she asked Atiku for the divorce for reasons best known to her.

There were rumours that the divorce was the result of Abubakar's decision to marry another wife. However, Jennifer dispelled the rumours stating that that was not the case. Here are Atiku and Jennifer's children.

Abdulmalik

Zahra

Faisal

Moroccan wife and her son

Not much is known about the famous Nigerian's Moroccan wife other than the fact that she was born in Morocco. The two got married sometime after Atiku and Jennifer's divorce and welcomed their first child in 2018.

Atiku Abubakar's net worth

The presidential aspirant is quite wealthy, having amassed his wealth through various business ventures. His first major business was a 2500-hectare maize and cotton farm in Yola. The venture failed miserably, forcing him to try wheat, rice, and sugarcane farming.

Today, he has numerous successful businesses, the most notable ones being Adama Beverages Limited, Nigeria Container Services (NICOTES), and the American Institution of Nigeria (AUN), the first American-style private university in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Idolnetworth, Atiku's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $1.4 billion. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Atiku Abubakar's house

The famous Nigerian politician reportedly owns more than 100 houses in different locations across the world. In 2018, he was forced to sell his Maryland mansion after it became the centre of an investigation involving bribery allegations.

In Nigeria alone, Atiku reportedly has houses in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Adamawa, and Jigawa states.

Presidential bid

Nigerian opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar (C) is fanned during his final campaign rally on February 14, 2019, at Ribadu Square. Photo: Luis Tato

Source: Getty Images

In March 2022, Abubakar officially declared interest in running for the presidency in the country's 2023 elections. He decided to vie on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. He made the announcement at an event hosted by Umaru Fintiri, the Adamawa State governor.

This will be the second time Atiku is seeking the presidency, having contested in 2019 unsuccessfully.

Atiku Abubakar's phone number

Atiku has set up a vibrant campaign office that handles numerous aspects of his presidential bid, including communications. Here are the various ways one can reach the office.

Location : Suite 406, Capital hub, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja

: Suite 406, Capital hub, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja Telephone : +2349054300048, +2348186906675, +2348036001633

: +2349054300048, +2348186906675, +2348036001633 Email: info@atikuiscoming.org

How old is Atiku now?

The politician was born in Jada, Adamawa State, on November 25, 1946. This makes him 76 years old as of 2022. His father was known as Garba Abubakar, and his mother was Aisha Kande.

Atiku Abubakar has been a prominent figure in Nigeria's political scene over the last few decades. His current presidential bid, numerous wives and children have elevated his profile even higher, earning him more fame within and past the country's borders.

