An allegation has been made that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not committed to peaceful campaigns and elections

The allegation was made against Tinubu by Atiku Abubakar's media aide, Paul Ibe, via Twitter on Monday, January 9

Ibe claimed that Tinubu has not yet signed the Peace Accord form, proof that he is not ready for peace in the coming elections

Weeks before the February 25 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing one of the biggest allegations that might endanger his chances of victory.

A tweet from Paul Ibe, the media aide to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that Tinubu is not committed to peaceful elections was posted online.

Ibe, in his tweet on Tuesday, January 10, claimed that Tinubu's presidential campaigns are fraught with violence because his signature on the peace accord document is still missing.

The former vice president's aide wrote:

"You still want to know why the Tinubu campaign is characterised by violence? You don't need to look any further than his space on the peace accord that is still empty. This shows that he is not committed to peaceful campaigns and elections."

2023 presidency: Tinubu tells what Atiku will do to Nigeria if he wins

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, had earlier taken a swipe at Atiku Abubakar, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his presidential campaign rally held in Ondo state on Saturday, January 7, Tinubu described Atiku as Mr. Sell Everything.

Tinubu alleged that the former vice president does not want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation.

He said instead, Atiku "would rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and run off with the proceeds."

Jagaban added:

"He cares little that his policies and actions will impoverish you and leave you with nothing."

2023: Disturbing message for Tinubu as Atiku speaks on what happened to Buhari's "real" preferred candidate

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not been travelling with Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC because a cabal in the presidency did not allow him to declare his preferred successor.

Atiku even boasted that he has inherited President Muhammadu Buhari's 2015 12 million votes since he was not allowed to produce his preferred candidate.

