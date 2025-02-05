Governor Usman Ododo has brought smiles to the faces of parents and students in public schools in Kogi state

Ododo has paid N542 million for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other internal examination fees

The Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, broke the good news and the reason for the intervention

Lokoja, Kogi State- Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has approved over N542 million for the payment of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other internal examination fees.

The Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, said the payment is for students in public schools across the 21 local government areas of the state.

As reported by The Punch, Jones made this known during a press conference on Tuesday, February 4 in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to Jones, the funds are for the registration fees of the 2025 Basic Six and Common Entrance Examination, Basic Education Certificate Examination, and UTME.

“A total of N145,476,984 has been allocated for 25,100 pupils for Basic Six and CCE; N215,220,000 for 30,500 students under BECE; and N181,719,800 for 18,734 students’ UTME/JAMB fees, amounting to N542,416,784,”

The Commissioner explained that the payment is in line with the Free Examination Fee for Pupils in Public Schools Law.

Former governor, Yahaya Bello, signed the law mandating free examination registration fees for students in public primary and secondary schools.

He disclosed that Governor Ododo had also released over N661.3 million for the payment of 2024/2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for SS3 students in public schools.

He further stated that Ododo has committed over N1.2 billion for external and internal examinations for the 2024/2025 academic session.

According to Jones, the payment of examination fees in 2024 led to an 18 per cent increase in student enrolment and reduced the number of out-of-school children.

