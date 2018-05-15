50 Best Nigerian chiffon gowns styles in vogue for 2022

Chiffon has become one of the most popular materials in the world of women’s fashion today. This plain, lightweight woven fabric has stolen people’s hearts with its alluring style and looks. Clothes made from chiffon are extremely lightweight, breathable, and can be done in numerous finishes to suit one’s preference. Which are the latest chiffon gown styles in Nigeria today?

Some nice chiffon designs. Photo: @_napowa_, @atelier_by_ulyana_kobernyk (modified by author)

Chiffon’s versatility allows it to be fashioned into numerous designs and paired with wide-ranging materials. From short gowns to flowered ones, there is an option for pretty much every woman out there.

The latest chiffon gown styles in Nigeria

Here is a look at the latest chiffon gown designs one can try out today.

Short gown style

Here are some nice short chiffon gown styles in Nigeria.

The balloon sleeve design

This simple chiffon design features an off-shoulder look with balloon-design sleeves. It is among the trendiest flowered chiffon short gown styles today.

Short and sultry

Some lovely short chiffon gowns. Photo: @saso.pakistan, @atelier_by_ulyana_kobernyk (modified by author)

These dresses can come in different colours and reach slightly above the knee.

Shades of blue

This dress features some gradually changing shades of blue. You can have the same concept in a different colour.

Shades of pink

Pink chiffon dresses. Photo: @iniyaazhshopping, @fifiandfinn (modified by author)

These dresses look so alluring in pink.

Beautiful in yellow

This one features a simple design with a yellow base and floral overlays.

The floral and the black

Nice looking short gowns. Photo: @prishtha_chikankari_, @bandage_dress_center (modified by author)

The short black chiffon dress is particularly nice-looking. Who wouldn't want one of these?

Long chiffon long gown styles in 2022

Here is a look at the latest chiffon long gown styles in Nigeria.

Polka dots

The polka dot design has always been so popular, and rightly so. This dress has red polka dots atop a white base for that timeless look.

Beautifully long

Lovely, long chiffon dresses. Photo: @katestrasdin, @atelier_by_ulyana_kobernyk, @rhchiffon (modified by author)

Long dresses look great when done in various materials.

Polka dots with pretty sleeves

This one takes the polka dot concept a bit higher by adding some fancy, layered sleeves.

A touch of elegance

Elegant long gowns. Photo: @rhchiffon, @kasumi.creations (modified by author)

Some elegant long dresses, perfect for evenings out.

The simple dress

If you are looking for a lovely, simple chiffon gown style, why not try out one designed like this?

The plain colours

Plain colored long gowns. Photo: @_napowa_, @katestrasdin (modified by author)

While chiffon is normally associated with colourful attires, one can also try it in plain colours as depicted above.

Casual wear chiffon gown styles

Are you looking for the perfect attire for a night out? Feel free to try these casual Nigerian chiffon gowns styles in vogue.

Plain casual

This is a plain casual chiffon medium dress with some fancy lacework at the helm.

Colourful casual

Colorful casual gowns. Photo: @luulla_shopping, @yellowbell.co, @carolm.collections (modified by author)

These are the exact opposite of the plain casual dresses. These colourful variants are perfect for people who love bright and vibrant colours.

Indian-inspired

this chiffon dress comes with pleats and features Indian-inspired elements on the left shoulder.

Long, casual dresses

Long, casual chiffon dresses. Photo: @turnervintage, @pushpinboutique (modified by author)

Are you a fan of long dresses, love chiffon, and occasionally go out? Then, these are the perfect gowns for you.

Circular gown

This is a beautiful-looking circular gown, ideal for a romantic night out.

Smart casual dresses

Smart casual chiffon dresses. Photo: @trickey_titli, @trickey_titli (modified by author)

Flowered chiffon gown styles

Floral designs are quite popular on chiffon gowns. Here is a look at the latest flowered chiffon gowns in Nigeria.

Bold flowers

When choosing a floral design for your gown, the flower sizes vary. This one, for example, has huge, bold flowers that will definitely stand out.

Long, flowered gowns

Long, flowered dresses. Photo: @kasumi.creations, @stylewithsrinidhi, @user_id:285112078 (modified by author)

Floral patterns tend to look particularly amazing on long dresses.

Fine flowers

If you are not so much into bold prints and flowers, feel free to try gowns with less conspicuous floral elements such as the one above.

Short, flowered gowns

Short, floral dresses. Photo: @giadacurti, @reecollection_ (modified by author)

If you love short gowns, you shouldn't be left out of the flowered dress hype. Feel free to try out these short, flowered designs.

Multiple colours

Flowers are meant to be beautiful, aren't they? The above gown has a floral design that makes use of multiple colours.

Shades of black

Black chiffon dresses. Photo: @dressmandu, @kasumi.creations (modified by author)

While flowers are usually considered bright and colourful, they can also be mixed with black for a classic look as shown above.

Chiffon gown styles for the office

Here are some superb chiffon gown styles for the office.

The high-low design

The high-low design is among the most popular ones in today's fashion world.

Neutral colours

Soft-coloured dresses. Photo: @annice_couture3, @trickey_titli, @pixiedustandcoffee (modified by author)

Soft-coloured gowns are perfect for a day at the office.

Flowing pink

This dress features an easy-on-the-eye shade of pink and flows down beautifully.

Bright colours

Bright-coloured official gowns. Photo: @saswatika_by_saswati, @kenivalentiretrocouture (modified by author)

The single shoulder

This dress features a sloping shoulder line, starting high on the left shoulder and sloping towards the right.

Short gowns for the office

Short, official dresses. Photo: @bandage_dress_center, @user_id:31477206311 (modified by author)

One can wear some short, chiffon gowns to the office, especially if the work environment is a bit casual.

There are numerous chiffon gown styles to choose from today. Some of the most common ones include long gowns, short ones, casual, official, and floral print designs.

