Olusola M Awujoola who is famously known as Malivelihood has left social media users buzzing with reactions

The popular Nigerian jeweller recently unveiled his latest design, a Mercedes Benz encrusted with diamonds

According to the top celebrity jeweller, the luxury car was encrusted with 2.5 million Swarovski diamonds

Malivelihood is back at it with yet another masterpiece and internet users are going gaga over it.

Real name Olusola M Awujoola, the popular Nigerian jeweller recently posted his latest design and it involves loads of diamonds!

The car was encrusted with 2.5m Swarovski diamonds. Credit: @malivelihood

In a video shared on his Instagram page of over 900,000 followers, the jeweller unveiled a diamond-encrusted black Mercedes Benz.

In an earlier post, Malivelihood stated that the Mercedes Benz AMG was customized with 2.5 million Swarovski diamonds and an additional 55 Carat Black diamonds.

Social media users react

kim_onuoha:

"How person wan wash this car."

rodriguez_uncut1:

"Lord help me not to ever scratch this car on the road. This is nice ❤️"

jaderpinket:

"Cheeeee in this life u have to spend more,to b able to get more money ❤️❤️❤️"

lilianchuka:

"This is so unique and beautiful."

iam_davidfunds

"Boss dey park am for your bedroom oooooo."

