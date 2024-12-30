Aisha Buhari, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, attended the 2024 Calabar Carnival street party, adding a touch of elegance to the annual cultural event

Aisha, the wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, graced the 2024 Calabar Carnival street party, an annual cultural event in eastern Nigeria.

Themed ‘Our Shared Prosperity,’ this year's carnival, running from December 1 to December 31, features performances from 12 bands.

Wife of Former President Attends Calabar Carnival, Governors from Kogi and Kwara Make Appearance

Aisha attended the event on December 28, dressed in an elegant floral-patterned dress with soft pastel tones, complemented by a wide-brimmed pink hat, jewelry, and a shawl.

Dignitaries and International Presence

According the Cable, the wife of former president was joined by other notable figures, including Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River State, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, and Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governors of Kwara and Kogi states respectively.

The event also saw representatives from the European Union and the United Nations, highlighting its international significance.

Governor Otu’s Vision for Shared Prosperity

During the carnival, Governor Otu described the theme as “internationally engaging” due to its global audience.

He emphasized the importance of building economic, social, and cultural prosperity for the people to share.

“The theme of this year is ‘Our Shared Prosperity.’ That shared prosperity is actually internationally engaging because we have the global audience right here; we have people from all continents of the world right here,” he said. Otu reiterated the need to integrate prosperity into the fabric of the community’s activities for a more develpmental progress.

