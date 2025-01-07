Nigerians had a broad view of Nyesom Wike's two sons during their appearance at a wedding ceremony

The two young men dressed urbane in their three-piece suit attire while showing off their lush dreadlocks as groomsmen

During the reception entrance, netizens shared what they noticed about the two men as they dished out their dance steps

Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike's children Joacqin and Jordan recently appeared on the front pages of blogs following their appearance at a wedding.

The young men served as groomsmen at the event, taking part in the traditional march with their paired bridesmaids. In a video from the ceremony, the first son danced with his partner to Wizkid's "Kese Kese," and his brother followed suit.

Both sons looked sharp in their suits, with their striking dreadlocks making them stand out.

While they dished out their convenient dance steps, Nigerians online made different observations about their looks.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian football star Ufere Chinedu has tied the knot with his lover in a colourful traditional marriage ceremony.

The Enyimba of Aba attacking winger has been in a relationship with the heartthrob for some time now before they made things official.

Ufere, who had a stint with Sporting Lagos, joined the Peoples Elephants last summer, having impressed with the Lagos-based outfit.

Club chairman and Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwu welcomed the star to the oriental outfit.

The enterprising midfielder has now featured for the club in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Netizens react to video of Nyesom Wike's sons

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jephijopha:

"The second girl dancing like her life depends on that “C of O”

lovis_frangrances:

"The energy of those girls is something else😂....abi na because say Dem dey dance with Wike sons??"

miz_zig:

"Dancing with next of kin to a whole WIKE and u say it should not be scatter scatter? Dey play oo."

melvofficial9030:

"He don born imbe."

faithytrip:

"Why are the boys dancing very demure and the girls dancing like earthworms 😂 no pun intended."

pepeboyyy:

|Them de dance like their tiff father

yetunde_falade:

"Why is he dancing like zombie."

adaora09:

"😂😂Why are the ladies "miss-dancing". Or aren't they dancing to the same music as the men?"

eth_douglax:

"The giro just Dey dance anyhow 😂 massive Cashout and freedom of everything in this country."

humphrey.pius.9:

:The girls Dey dance with so much energy before Wike go vex revoke their papa land."

0h_jayy:

"Something is wrong somewhere,is it the head or the leg."

Bride shows off cost of her outfits

Still on wedding, Legit.ng reported that a bride got mixed reactions from netizens after she displayed the six elegant outfits she wore for her wedding.

The dresses were in various designs and colours, and she also blended them with the right accessories.

She revealed the costs of the outfits, and some people felt they were exorbitant or she could be lying about them.

