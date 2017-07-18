How to prepare chicken curry sauce in Nigeria? Great recipe

Chicken curry sauce is a delicacy for many non-vegans. There are many ways of preparing it. You can learn how to prepare chicken curry sauce without anyone's help because most of its recipes are easy.

Images of the chicken curry sauce in a pot and a plate. Photo: @Saveurs Secretes, @Michael Uebler, @Whole30, @Salsiky (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerians use different chicken curry sauce recipes because they love creating different flavours. You can also create a special recipe for your family after mastering how to make curry sauce, but try out the following recipe first. The ingredients mentioned here are affordable.

How to prepare chicken curry sauce in Nigeria

You cannot make this sauce without chicken. Chicken-flavoured spices and vegetables make the curry sauce more vibrant, but minimize the number of spices and use fresh-precut vegetables.

The best way to learn how to prepare curry sauce is to do it without someone's help. You might mess up a few things as you gradually get better. Below is a simple recipe for chicken curry sauce:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ingredients for chicken curry sauce

6-8 pieces of medium-sized chicken chunks

2 cups of chopped and mixed vegetables

1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (chopped)

3 stalks of spring onions

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp. ginger, minced

3 Maggi or Knorr cubes (chicken taste)

1 tbsp. of curry powder

1 tsp. of thyme

1 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder

1/2 tbsp. of vegetable oil for frying

A pinch of turmeric for colour

2 1/2 tbsp. of corn flour/plain flour/corn starch

3 large boiled potatoes

Salt, pepper and extra chicken seasoning to taste.

How to cook chicken curry sauce

Boiled potatoes and corn/plain/corn starch are for thickening the sauce. You can use either or both of them. If you use potatoes, mash or blend them and add water to make a puree to thicken the curry sauce. You can now start teaching yourself how to make chicken curry sauce using these guidelines:

Step 1: Wash the chicken and season it with curry powder, one teaspoon of garlic powder, thyme, and ginger. Add some salt there, too. Marinate the chicken and ingredients for an hour or more before cooking if you have the time.

Seasoning the chicken with spices. GIFS: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Step 2: Season your chopped and mixed vegetables with one of the Maggi/Knorr cubes, the remaining garlic powder, and a tiny pinch of curry, then set them aside to marinate for half an hour.

Step 3: After the time has passed, put your chicken in a large pot, cover it with water, and add half of your chopped onion, some salt and pepper, and the rest of your flavour cubes and curry. Place the pot on medium heat and let it cook.

Chopped the ingredients. GIFS: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Step 4: While cooking the chicken, put a frying pan on a separate burner and heat your vegetable oil on medium heat. Add the rest of your onion and minced garlic when it is hot. Sauté those until your kitchen fills with their delicious smell. Then, add your vegetables (including scotch bonnet peppers), sauté the whole thing for several minutes and turn off the burner.

Step 5: If you want to use corn flour/plain flour/corn starch for thickening, it is time to add water to it and mix them until they are nice and smooth. Alternatively, if you use potatoes, boil and mash them, then add water.

Add corn mixture to the boiling chicken curry sauce. GIFS: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Step 6: Check on your chicken is soft, take it out of the soup, place the cooked vegetables in the stock and mix them. Give it a little taste and add more seasoning if needed.

Step 7: Add corn flour/plain flour/corn starch/potato puree to the sauce. Add it gradually to control how thick your sauce should be, and stir for a minute.

Step 8: Put the chicken back in the sauce and stir it. Add some turmeric to make the colours of the sauce begins to bubble.

Serve the curry source with steamed rice. GIFS: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Step 9: Since most of the ingredients are now thoroughly cooked, turn the heat off (if you have an electrical stove) and let the sauce simmer for a few minutes. Leave it on the lowest flame possible for up to three minutes if you have gas.

Step 10: Your chicken sauce is ready! Serve it with couscous, pasta, potatoes, or, most importantly, rice. Use spring onions for garnish.

What is the sauce in curry called?

A curry sauce dish has a curry paste (a mixture of dry spices and fresh herbs that make the stew thick). You can use a food processor or pestle & mortar to the spice paste.

Why does my curry go watery?

The curry will be watery if you chop thickening agents (onion and tomatoes) in big sizes. Therefore, blend them or use a pestle and mortar to make a thick curry sauce.

How do you make curry chicken taste better?

You can add yoghurt or lemon juice to make a tangy chicken curry flavour.

Is curry healthy to eat?

A curry paste is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds that boost heart health, reduce oxidative stress, and improve blood sugar levels.

How long does curry take to thicken?

Let it simmer until you get your desired thickness. The time the sauce takes to thicken depends on the amount of food you are preparing.

This recipe can help you teach someone how to prepare chicken curry sauce using this recipe. Treat yourself to this delicious and healthy meal anytime. Show off how to cook curry sauce to your beloved friends and family if you want.

READ ALSO: How to prepare vegetable soup with ugu and waterleaf: The best recipe

Legit.ng also shared a simple process for cooking vegetable soup with ugu and waterleaf. It would help if you tried it for dinner or lunch. You can also surprise your guests with this delicacy.

Vegetable soup with ugu and waterleaf is among the healthiest African dishes for people of all ages. It is highly recommended for children, the sick, and the elderly.

Source: Legit.ng