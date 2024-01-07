In the first six months of 2023, Canada received 21,845 study permit applications from Nigerians, showing it is one of the choice destinations for international students

A lady abroad has named all the necessary documents Nigerians seeking to apply for a Canada study visa must possess

She said it is very important, especially for those looking at migrating via study route around May or September 2024

Canada is one of the choice destinations for Nigerian graduates and undergraduates looking to study abroad, either on scholarship or otherwise.

According to figures released by the Canadian government's website, the North American country received 63,235 student permit applications from Nigerians between January 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

The figure put Nigeria in the top 10 countries that applied for Canadian student permits.

A lady, via TikTok, has shared all the documents Nigerians and other international students seeking to apply for Canadian study visas must possess.

She noted that those looking at moving to Canada to study in May or September 2024 should take it more seriously. The list is as follows:

1. Degree certificate.

2. Transcript.

3. Personal statement.

4. Academic CV.

5. International statement.

Watch the video below:

Canada updates requirement for proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had updated its requirement for proof of funds.

The proof of funds requirement showed that Canada study visa applicants must have nothing less than 20,635 CAD (N13.9 million) from January 1, 2024.

Before January 1, the proof of funds for a Canada study permit was pegged at 10,000 CAD (N6.7 million).

If the student is coming to Canada with two family members, they will need $25,690 (N17.3 million). Also, if the family members the student is bringing are up to seven, they will need $54,611 (N36.9 million) as proof of funds.

