The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said that only 25 institutions have their courses fully accredited.

The commission in its 2021 universities ranking said that less than 70 per cent of courses offered by top institutions across the country are accredited.

According to the Nation, the NUC's “2021 Nigeria University system rankings” released on December 11, 2021, rated the University of Ibadan as Nigeria's best university.

NUC has said only 25 universities have their courses fully accredited in Nigeria

On the ranking, none of the best-ranked universities was listed as among the 25 with 100 per cent courses accredited.

The 25 universities fully accredited by the NUC

1. Adeleke University, Osun state

2. Al-Qalam University, Katsina state

3. Caleb University, Lagos state

4. Chrisland University, Lagos state

5. Crescent University, Ogun state

6. Federal University, Lokoja

7. Federal University, Wukari

8. Federal University, Kashere

9. Hallmark University, Ogun state

10. Hezekiah University, Imo state

11. Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger state

12. Igbenedion University, Edo state

13. Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano state

14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology

15. Kogi State University

16. Maitama Sule University, Kano state

17. McPherson University, Ogun state

18. Mountain Top University, Ogun state

19. Niger Delta University, Delta state

20. Nigeria Defence Academy

21. PAMO University of Medical Science, River state

22. Rivers State University

23. Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo state

24. Summit University, Kwara state

25. Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina state.

Tribune reports that the NUC in its 146-page report said the ranking was coordinated by a team of experts drawn from the academic planning units of 91 universities.

It was also gathered that a former executive secretary of the NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola headed the team.

