Full List of 25 Nigerian Universities Fully Accredited By NUC
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said that only 25 institutions have their courses fully accredited.
The commission in its 2021 universities ranking said that less than 70 per cent of courses offered by top institutions across the country are accredited.
According to the Nation, the NUC's “2021 Nigeria University system rankings” released on December 11, 2021, rated the University of Ibadan as Nigeria's best university.
On the ranking, none of the best-ranked universities was listed as among the 25 with 100 per cent courses accredited.
The 25 universities fully accredited by the NUC
1. Adeleke University, Osun state
2. Al-Qalam University, Katsina state
3. Caleb University, Lagos state
4. Chrisland University, Lagos state
5. Crescent University, Ogun state
6. Federal University, Lokoja
7. Federal University, Wukari
8. Federal University, Kashere
9. Hallmark University, Ogun state
10. Hezekiah University, Imo state
11. Ibrahim Babangida University, Niger state
12. Igbenedion University, Edo state
13. Kano University of Science and Technology, Kano state
14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology
15. Kogi State University
16. Maitama Sule University, Kano state
17. McPherson University, Ogun state
18. Mountain Top University, Ogun state
19. Niger Delta University, Delta state
20. Nigeria Defence Academy
21. PAMO University of Medical Science, River state
22. Rivers State University
23. Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo state
24. Summit University, Kwara state
25. Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua University, Katsina state.
Tribune reports that the NUC in its 146-page report said the ranking was coordinated by a team of experts drawn from the academic planning units of 91 universities.
It was also gathered that a former executive secretary of the NUC, Professor Peter Okebukola headed the team.
NUC uncovers 67 illegal universities, study centres operating in Nigeria
NUC recently announced that it has uncovered 67 illegal institutions, campuses and study centres operating in Nigeria.
The commission through its executive secretary, Abubakar Rasheed made this disclosure in Ilorin on Saturday, December 4.
Rasheed hinted further that the illegal universities awards certificates which makes the issue more disturbing while adding NUC is working hard to tackle the situation.
Court gives verdict as Nigerian university withdraws former governor's degree certificate
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has again lost the bid to get his bachelor’s degree certificate from Abia State University restored.
The state university had withdrawn the certificate from the former governor over allegations of fraud and breach of admission regulations.
Though Kalu got a favourable judgment at a high court, the appeal court in Owerri nullified the judgement on the ground that the lower court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.
