Popular Nigerian rapper, Ycee, has spoken up after Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid, said rap is dead

The More Love, Less Ego star’s controversial statement ruffled a lot of feathers and YCee was one of those who expressed his displeasure

According to the Jagaban crooner, what Wizkid said did not make sense and he went ahead to explain why

Talented Nigerian rapper, YCee, has become one of the latest celebrities to react to Wizkid saying rap is dead.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste recently blew hot on social media after some rappers reacted to his statement of calling rap dead and noted that he did not believe broke boys thought he was talking about them.

Taking to Twitter, YCee shared his two cents on Wizkid’s controversial statement and noted that the singer was wrong for it.

YCee puts Wizkid on blast for saying rap is dead. Photos: @iam_ycee, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

According to YCee, what the More Love, Less Ego star said did not make sense. He noted that rappers already work very hard in an industry that does not support them and Wizkid wants to make fun of that.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He tweeted:

“This thing wey Wiz Dey do no make sense. Rappers work so hard in an industry that doesn’t even favor them. No funding. No support. No nothing. And you wanna make fun of that? Nah G. That is not it.”

See the tweet below:

In another post, YCee gave examples of when rappers created or joined trends that popped such as Kizz Daniel’s Fvck you challenge, Mayorkun’s Geng challenge and more.

On a final note, YCee added that the failed rappers are the ones who have the most to say about it.

He tweeted:

“Failed rappers always have the most to say about the genre sha.”

See below:

Nigerians react as YCee puts Wizkid on blast for saying rap is dead

YCee’s post soon went viral on social media and it got netizens talking. Read some of their reactions below:

trechkid_sog1:

"All of a sudden everyone has a point ! this matter go still long .."

tha_gal_eucky:

"Popsy sef dey find trouble ….but lowkey he wasn’t talking about Nigerians."

joepearl1:

"Popsy just dey give people sleepless night out of cruise "

vickyranky06:

"Sincerely it doesn’t even make any sense .. buh hey it’s wizkid so na cruise "

_derewa:

"Everyone should come together to drag the life of this short midget whose career is about to fade..if u come for me,u collect 2by2..I like the way people are speaking up and not supporting his rotten behavior…iwin"

rhukieee:

"I’m a proud FC fan but this one wey our daddy Dey talk no make sense at all."

gifteduju:

"I am an fc fan 100% but let’s be honest here, wizkid is wrong! You don’t downplay other people’s talents just because you don’t like or agree with it. I don’t know if it a form of publicity for the rappers but it is all shades of wrong."

daddy_marvel:

"Rappers are absolute geniuses, putting tho bars together takes hardwork but the music market doesn’t favor them anymore. Wiz is right to an extent but his. Choice of word “dead” was just wrong."

808andyblayz:

"Pride they say goes before fall l…"

drwizz:

"Na portable go fit solve this matter as edey go ooo"

You are all dumb, broke boys - Wizkid replies rappers

According to people via their reactions on social media, the old Wizkid that we know before he became gentle, and professional is back.

Following the different reactions by some Nigerian rappers overs his 'rap is dead' comment in an interview, the Bad To Me crooner has called them out.

In Snapchat posts that have gone viral on different socials, Wizkid started by calling Nigerian rappers broke boys and added that he can't believe they all thought he was talking about them.

Source: Legit.ng