University of Ibadan’s premier Faculty, Arts has appointed a renowned historian as its Dean

Professor Rasheed Olaniyi, who is currently serving as the Head of the Department of History, was elected Dean of Arts unopposed in an e-voting exercise on Thursday, May 22

The Faculty of Arts was one of the first three Faculties (Arts, Science and Medicine) established when the University of Ibadan was established in 1948

Professor Rasheed Olaniyi of the Department of History has been elected as the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan.

Prof Olaniyi is succeeding Professor Oyetade, a linguist who is leaving the office in July.

Olaniyi is the second faculty member from history to become Dean of Arts, coming after a renowned historian, Professor Obaro Ikime, who held the position from 1979-1983.

Professor Olaniyi was elected unopposed in an electronic election that was conducted on Thursday, May 22

The Dean-Elect announced

At a Congress, presided over by the outgoing Dean, Professor Solomon Oyetade, held shortly after the election at Room 32 of the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty Officer, Mr Okusaga, who doubled as the Returning Officer, announced the election result, declaring Prof Rasheed Olaniyi as the winner.

Professor Olaniyi, although a graduate of Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, has become an icon of Ibadan History and a global expert in African History and migration.

Outgoing Dean expresses high hopes

Addressing the congress, the outgoing Dean, Prof Oyetade, thanked the faculty members for the “overwhelming” support to make the election hitch-free.

Professor Oyetade praised the qualification of the Dean-Elect and enjoined him to take the Faculty of Arts to a greater level.

"We are expectant that you will take the faculty to the next level. The Faculty is known for excellence, and I believe you will be able to execute the vision and mission to achieve the excellence," he said.

Dean-Elect speaks

In his acceptance speech, the Dean-Elect, Prof Rasheed Olaniyi, thanked members of the Faculty of Arts for choosing him as their Dean.

While assuring further development during his tenure, he solicited the support of his colleagues to lead the Faculty to success.

His words:

“I am truly honoured by the confidence you have in me, and I am fully aware of the weight of this office—not just as an administrative position, but as a call to service.”

He thanked his predecessors, promising to build on their legacies.

“I am particularly thankful to my predecessors whose legacies have laid the foundation for the progress we enjoy today. I stand on their shoulders, and I am inspired by their commitment, resilience, and vision." the scholar said.

The Dean-Elect assured that he would focus on academic excellence, global partnership, and infrastructure uplift.

“As we move forward, my focus will be on strengthening academic standards, encouraging interdisciplinary research, expanding global partnerships, and enhancing the welfare of staff and students. I believe in a faculty where every voice matters—where innovation thrives, and where our collective wisdom is harnessed for national development and global impact”, assured Olaniyi.

