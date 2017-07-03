Latest Ankara styles in 2021: gowns, tops, skirts, jumpsuits and more

Africans have not been left behind when it comes to fashion. Ankara wears have become popular all over for their beautiful designs and style. Have a look at the latest Ankara styles that are outstanding this year.

Three beautiful ladies in different Ankara styles. Photo: @Trendyfashion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every year, different styles are manufactured by various fashion industries. Countries like Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, to name a few, produce different designs every year.

Each time, Ankara fashion surprises us with its elegant styles and combinations of different fabrics. This includes designs for couples, children, and everyone in particular.

Today, you can make various items such as throw cushions, shoes, bags, wallets, toilet paper holders, and so much more with Ankara.

Latest Ankara styles for 2021

Have a look at the latest Ankara styles for ladies' design for the year 2021.

Fashionable Ankara dress styles for ladies

The fascinating thing about Ankara is that you can personalize your style. There is no limitation to what the fabric can do.

Ladies tend to be conscious of what they wear. Ankara gown styles are arguably one of the most beautiful pieces of clothing available. Have a look at the latest Ankara gown designs in 2021.

1. High-low Ankara dress designs

African dresses for women. Photo: @Fashion Trendy

Source: Facebook

The high-low dress is one of the most versatile attire. You can wear it to brunch, office cocktails, weddings, date nights, or casual outings with your girlfriends.

You can also match it with heels or just regular doll shoes and still look stunning.

2. Long split African dress

African fashion Ankara. Photo: @Nguo Affordable (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This fitting outfit is an amazing look if you want to show your leg and thighs and still appear elegant. The beauty of this African print clothing is that you can rock both flats and high-heels.

3. Maxi Ankara long gown styles

African maxi dresses. Photo: @ituastitches

Source: Facebook

A maxi tight gown suits any figure. They are best while going for an evening date or any other occasion that is not formal.

4. African maxi dress

Women’s African dress. Photo: @Nguo Affordable

Source: Facebook

Maxi Ankara gowns come in various designs and forms. They tend to be more decent, formal, and very outstanding for both slim and plus size ladies.

5. Gown with various prints

Fashionable Ankara dress styles. Photo: @Fashion Trendy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Ankara fashion offers interesting and eye-catching gowns with various prints. Both elements can be of the same colour and have a similar pattern.

6. Ankara gown with voluminous sleeves

Two ladies looking stunning in different gowns with voluminous sleeves. Photo: @africanfashion (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Voluminous sleeves look great when added to any design. You can make sleeves of various patterns and styles depending on your interest.

7. Short African dresses

Short African dresses. Photo: @empress_dictabee, @esianderson (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The latest Ankara short gown designs are among the most beautiful designs you can make. The other exciting factor about having short dress designs is that you can decide to play around with your dress design and develop something unique.

8. Short African wear

Short African dresses. Photo: @anitahfabiola

Source: Facebook

Those who do not feel comfortable in a tight short dress can always opt for the balloon-free styled one. It is a more convenient style that can match both flats or heels.

9. Off-shoulder Ankara designs

Two ladies in different off-shoulder Ankara dresses. Photo: @flora_woki, @africanfashion (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

You can go for a short or maxi off-shoulder Ankara style gown depending on your interest.

10. Ankara dresses with flounces

A lady in a long blue Ankara long gown. Photo: @africanfashion (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Ankara long gown styles with flounces always look fancy and beautiful. This is one of the best dresses to wear to a wedding. You can wear various accessories that go hand in hand with the colour of the gown.

11. Luxury African print clothing design

Luxury African dress. Photo: @ariyiikedimples

Source: Facebook

Official dresses tend to be more formal and appealing. Such dresses can be worn while going for a meeting or just a normal workday. You will look more classy if you combine it with slightly high heels or wedges.

12. Wrap Ankara dress type

A lady in various designs of wrap dresses. Photo: @africanfashion (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

When it comes to a wrap dress, you can make your fabric design depending on your fashion taste. Unique fabrics allow you to create unforgettable looks, both in everyday clothes and for weekend attires.

Latest trendy Ankara top styles

The best thing about rocking an African print is looking trendy, remarkable, and true to your roots. The secret to wearing your African print or outfit is to know which accessories to pair with your dressing.

Beautiful tops can match any form of design, be it with trousers or a skirt. The latest Ankara style designs for 2021 are stunning and can go hand in hand with any other form of clothing.

1. Off-shoulder Ankara tops

African fashion designers. Photo: @iwearafrican

Source: Facebook

Off-shoulder top designs are among the most common designs. You can always opt for a long or short-sleeved off-shoulder top. Most people prefer wearing the outfit during the summer or the sunny season.

2. Beautiful Ankara wrap tops

Beautiful Ankara top styles for women. Photo: @Nguo Affordable

Source: Facebook

This particular design can be worn with tight trousers or a pencil skirt.

3. Long-sleeved crop tops

A lady looking beautiful in tight black pants and a crop top. @Nguo Affordable

Source: Facebook

How about a trendy crop top? It truly matches with anything and is very friendly when going out with friends on casual dates.

4. V-shaped African tops

Ankara styles for women. Photo: @africanprint

Source: Facebook

A V-shape finishing on your top can also make it look more fancy and unique from other common designs. You can wear the top with any type of trousers.

5. Unique laced tops

A woman in a luxury Ankara style top. Photo: @africanfashion

Source: Facebook

Laced tops can also come with a cape that covers the shoulders and looks quite fashionable. You can match the top with a tight skirt or any jeans.

6. Ankara peplum tops

Best African attire. Photo: @helms_ng

Source: Instagram

The peplum tops design is ideal for any weather and complements black trousers exceptionally well. Peplum tops designs are also one of the best tops for ladies in 2021.

Ankara skirts

As for skirts, a classic pencil skirt will probably never go out of fashion. There are also other various designs that you can always opt for besides the straight design. Sometimes, keeping it simple when choosing the ideal skirt is the right move.

1. Ankara skirt and blouse/blazer

African print skirt set. Photo: @empress_dictabee

Source: Facebook

The combination of a skirt and top makes the outfit an excellent alternative to a dress.

2. Short laced skirts

Ankara skirt for women. Photo: @Glowing Stitches

Source: Facebook

You can decide to combine your Ankara design with lace. The skirt looks perfectly gorgeous and can blend in with any top.

3. Straight high waist skirt

African inspired fashion. Photo: @Oke Odunayo

Source: Facebook

Tight straight high waist skirts can also look stunning for any given occasion. If you like to show off your figure, then this is the best design to consider.

4.Layered short look

Three ladies in beautiful designs of African inspired fashion skirts. Photo: @Oke Odunayo

Source: Facebook

A layered short skirt is the best way to go when you plan on going out with your girls. You can carry your small clutch and rock some fancy sunglasses.

5. Macro Ankara skirt

A photo of the celebrity, Huddah looking stunning. Photo: @huddahthebosschick

Source: Facebook

Macro skirts are very classy and trendy for young ladies.

6. Maxi Ankara skirts

Ankara latest styles. Photo: @Nguo Affordable

Source: Facebook

Long skirts also remain very popular. They are indispensable for a fashionable woman's wardrobe.

7. Long skirt with matching top

A woman looking beautiful in an African print outfit. Photo: @dunnieo

Source: Facebook

This matching Ankara design is gorgeous and fancy for any lady who wants to look stunning. It is best for different occasions, and one can opt for a long or short split depending on your preference.

8. Trendy high low skirt

African fashion skirts. Photo: @nikeadebowale

Source: Facebook

On a casual day, you can consider wearing a high low skirt with heels. It is an elegant outfit that will make you look stunning. You can blend it with any type of top.

Latest Ankara jumpsuit designs

Many ladies like to dress to kill during occasions, and for this reason, the cost is not a problem as long as their outfits are eye-catching.

The latest Ankara styles for jumpsuits are also fabulous. You can create a fantastic outfit using the fabric and win the hearts of many.

1. Long sleeved

African fashion Ankara. Photo: @thefashionsteer

Source: Instagram

Long-sleeved jumpsuits are always trendy for any given occasion.

2. Sleeveless Ankara jumpsuits

Trendy African clothing. Photo: @esther_biade

Source: Facebook

Sleeveless jumpsuits come in a variety of designs. This gorgeous Ankara outfit is ideal for a sunny day and looks perfect with a pair of flat shoes, wedges, or regular heels.

2. Off-shoulder jumpsuit

African clothing for women. Photo: @esther_biade

Source: Instagram

The off-shoulder-designed Ankara jumpsuit is also an elegant choice to consider when designing an outfit.

3. Yellow-flowered Ankara design

A lady in a yellow-flowered blue jumpsuit. Photo: @fabricscataloguebycisca

Source: Instagram

A floral jumpsuit can also look stunning. Such designs are very comfortable and make a woman stand out.

Ankara designs for children

When it comes to having the perfect attire, children are not left behind. Kids as young as one-year-old can also rock Ankara designs as well as teenagers.

If you are a parent and are looking for the best African look for your child, you should consider these African styles for kids.

1. African dresses for kids

A young girl poses for a photo. Photo: @africanfashion

Source: Instagram

When it comes to Ankara dresses for kids, you can always make any design that fits your little girl.

2. Cute Ankara jumpsuit with lace

Two sisters looking beautiful in a jumpsuit outfit. Photo: @asterkids

Source: Instagram

For two beautiful sisters, you can always get them matching jumpsuit outfits. This is the outfit to put in your daughter's closet all season. It is designed and made especially for style and comfort.

3. Matching Ankara outfits

Two siblings pose for a photo. Photo:@bayabsgh_kids

Source: Instagram

When looking for the best design for your child, remember that children's attires need to be trendy and high quality.

To save the material, you can design something similar for your baby boy and baby girl. With the same Ankara material, they will look fabulous.

Unique Ankara styles are loved and worn in all corners of the continent. Of course, different countries identify the African fabric with other names, but that does not mean that the clothing is different. So which was your favourite design?

Source: Legit