Latest Ankara styles in 2021: gowns, tops, skirts, jumpsuits and more
Africans have not been left behind when it comes to fashion. Ankara wears have become popular all over for their beautiful designs and style. Have a look at the latest Ankara styles that are outstanding this year.
Every year, different styles are manufactured by various fashion industries. Countries like Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, to name a few, produce different designs every year.
Each time, Ankara fashion surprises us with its elegant styles and combinations of different fabrics. This includes designs for couples, children, and everyone in particular.
Today, you can make various items such as throw cushions, shoes, bags, wallets, toilet paper holders, and so much more with Ankara.
Latest Ankara styles for 2021
Have a look at the latest Ankara styles for ladies' design for the year 2021.
Fashionable Ankara dress styles for ladies
The fascinating thing about Ankara is that you can personalize your style. There is no limitation to what the fabric can do.
Ladies tend to be conscious of what they wear. Ankara gown styles are arguably one of the most beautiful pieces of clothing available. Have a look at the latest Ankara gown designs in 2021.
1. High-low Ankara dress designs
The high-low dress is one of the most versatile attire. You can wear it to brunch, office cocktails, weddings, date nights, or casual outings with your girlfriends.
You can also match it with heels or just regular doll shoes and still look stunning.
2. Long split African dress
This fitting outfit is an amazing look if you want to show your leg and thighs and still appear elegant. The beauty of this African print clothing is that you can rock both flats and high-heels.
3. Maxi Ankara long gown styles
A maxi tight gown suits any figure. They are best while going for an evening date or any other occasion that is not formal.
4. African maxi dress
Maxi Ankara gowns come in various designs and forms. They tend to be more decent, formal, and very outstanding for both slim and plus size ladies.
5. Gown with various prints
Ankara fashion offers interesting and eye-catching gowns with various prints. Both elements can be of the same colour and have a similar pattern.
6. Ankara gown with voluminous sleeves
Voluminous sleeves look great when added to any design. You can make sleeves of various patterns and styles depending on your interest.
7. Short African dresses
The latest Ankara short gown designs are among the most beautiful designs you can make. The other exciting factor about having short dress designs is that you can decide to play around with your dress design and develop something unique.
8. Short African wear
Those who do not feel comfortable in a tight short dress can always opt for the balloon-free styled one. It is a more convenient style that can match both flats or heels.
9. Off-shoulder Ankara designs
You can go for a short or maxi off-shoulder Ankara style gown depending on your interest.
10. Ankara dresses with flounces
Ankara long gown styles with flounces always look fancy and beautiful. This is one of the best dresses to wear to a wedding. You can wear various accessories that go hand in hand with the colour of the gown.
11. Luxury African print clothing design
Official dresses tend to be more formal and appealing. Such dresses can be worn while going for a meeting or just a normal workday. You will look more classy if you combine it with slightly high heels or wedges.
12. Wrap Ankara dress type
When it comes to a wrap dress, you can make your fabric design depending on your fashion taste. Unique fabrics allow you to create unforgettable looks, both in everyday clothes and for weekend attires.
Latest trendy Ankara top styles
The best thing about rocking an African print is looking trendy, remarkable, and true to your roots. The secret to wearing your African print or outfit is to know which accessories to pair with your dressing.
Beautiful tops can match any form of design, be it with trousers or a skirt. The latest Ankara style designs for 2021 are stunning and can go hand in hand with any other form of clothing.
1. Off-shoulder Ankara tops
Off-shoulder top designs are among the most common designs. You can always opt for a long or short-sleeved off-shoulder top. Most people prefer wearing the outfit during the summer or the sunny season.
2. Beautiful Ankara wrap tops
This particular design can be worn with tight trousers or a pencil skirt.
3. Long-sleeved crop tops
How about a trendy crop top? It truly matches with anything and is very friendly when going out with friends on casual dates.
4. V-shaped African tops
A V-shape finishing on your top can also make it look more fancy and unique from other common designs. You can wear the top with any type of trousers.
5. Unique laced tops
Laced tops can also come with a cape that covers the shoulders and looks quite fashionable. You can match the top with a tight skirt or any jeans.
6. Ankara peplum tops
The peplum tops design is ideal for any weather and complements black trousers exceptionally well. Peplum tops designs are also one of the best tops for ladies in 2021.
Ankara skirts
As for skirts, a classic pencil skirt will probably never go out of fashion. There are also other various designs that you can always opt for besides the straight design. Sometimes, keeping it simple when choosing the ideal skirt is the right move.
1. Ankara skirt and blouse/blazer
The combination of a skirt and top makes the outfit an excellent alternative to a dress.
2. Short laced skirts
You can decide to combine your Ankara design with lace. The skirt looks perfectly gorgeous and can blend in with any top.
3. Straight high waist skirt
Tight straight high waist skirts can also look stunning for any given occasion. If you like to show off your figure, then this is the best design to consider.
4.Layered short look
A layered short skirt is the best way to go when you plan on going out with your girls. You can carry your small clutch and rock some fancy sunglasses.
5. Macro Ankara skirt
Macro skirts are very classy and trendy for young ladies.
6. Maxi Ankara skirts
Long skirts also remain very popular. They are indispensable for a fashionable woman's wardrobe.
7. Long skirt with matching top
This matching Ankara design is gorgeous and fancy for any lady who wants to look stunning. It is best for different occasions, and one can opt for a long or short split depending on your preference.
8. Trendy high low skirt
On a casual day, you can consider wearing a high low skirt with heels. It is an elegant outfit that will make you look stunning. You can blend it with any type of top.
Latest Ankara jumpsuit designs
Many ladies like to dress to kill during occasions, and for this reason, the cost is not a problem as long as their outfits are eye-catching.
The latest Ankara styles for jumpsuits are also fabulous. You can create a fantastic outfit using the fabric and win the hearts of many.
1. Long sleeved
Long-sleeved jumpsuits are always trendy for any given occasion.
2. Sleeveless Ankara jumpsuits
Sleeveless jumpsuits come in a variety of designs. This gorgeous Ankara outfit is ideal for a sunny day and looks perfect with a pair of flat shoes, wedges, or regular heels.
2. Off-shoulder jumpsuit
The off-shoulder-designed Ankara jumpsuit is also an elegant choice to consider when designing an outfit.
3. Yellow-flowered Ankara design
A floral jumpsuit can also look stunning. Such designs are very comfortable and make a woman stand out.
Ankara designs for children
When it comes to having the perfect attire, children are not left behind. Kids as young as one-year-old can also rock Ankara designs as well as teenagers.
If you are a parent and are looking for the best African look for your child, you should consider these African styles for kids.
1. African dresses for kids
When it comes to Ankara dresses for kids, you can always make any design that fits your little girl.
2. Cute Ankara jumpsuit with lace
For two beautiful sisters, you can always get them matching jumpsuit outfits. This is the outfit to put in your daughter's closet all season. It is designed and made especially for style and comfort.
3. Matching Ankara outfits
When looking for the best design for your child, remember that children's attires need to be trendy and high quality.
To save the material, you can design something similar for your baby boy and baby girl. With the same Ankara material, they will look fabulous.
Unique Ankara styles are loved and worn in all corners of the continent. Of course, different countries identify the African fabric with other names, but that does not mean that the clothing is different. So which was your favourite design?
Source: Legit