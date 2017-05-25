Nasarawa State University courses, admission requirements, and contacts 2022

Nigeria is among the countries making impressive development in the education sector. The country boasts several tertiary institutions such as Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK). The institution is equipped with state-of-art facilities that create a conducive environment for learning and provide students with the right skills. Currently, it offers a variety of courses in its eight faculties.

Entrance to Nasarawa State University. Photo: @nasarawastateuniversity

Source: Facebook

With over 206 million people in Nigeria, many students are looking at NSUK as their dream school in 2022. Over the years, this higher-level educational institution has admitted many students who are finally absorbed into the job market. So, what are the courses offered in NSUK?

2022 Nasarawa State University courses

"What are the courses offered in Nasarawa State University?" One may ask. You will be amazed by the list of courses offered in Nasarawa State University Keffi as they cover a wide range of professions. What are the current courses at the university?

1. Administration

If you are looking to become a successful and renowned entrepreneur, you should settle on a course in the Faculty of Administration. The institution continually strives to improve its learners' learning through innovation and research. You can choose any of the following courses under the Faculty of Administration:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Business Administration

Public Administration

Banking and Finance

Accounting

Entrepreneurial Studies

2. Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts is one of the largest in the institution. It is divided into seven departments. This way, students have the opportunity to choose their favourite course from the many specialities offered. The names of the courses are as follows:

History

Linguistics Studies

French Studies

Dean of Art

Arabic Studies

Religious Studies

Theater & Cultural Studies

3. Social Sciences

Academicians holding an accolade at Nasarawa State University. Photo: @nasarawastateuniversity

Source: Facebook

The list of undergraduate courses offered in Nasarawa State University Keffi 2022 under the Faculty of Social Sciences is the best. They are among the most sought after in the facility. Thus, you can be among the many students applying to join the campus in 2022. The faculty gives you an option to choose from the following degree programs.

Political Science

Economics

Sociology

Geography

Psychology

Mass Communication

4. Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

This faculty, primarily, is meant to equip students with practical skills, cognitive abilities, and skills. You can access the Nasarawa State University Keffi portal to learn more about the qualifications and more. The faculty offers undergraduate other Nasarawa State University postgraduate courses under the following categories:

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Biological Sciences

Physics

Mathematics (Statistics, Computer Science, and Mathematics)

Geology and Mining

Chemistry

5. Faculty of Education

Are you looking forward to becoming an instructor? Then NSUK is your destination. Currently, the department is running eight-degree programmes divided into Arts and Social Sciences, which include:

Arts division

History Education

English Education

CRS Education

IRS Education

French Education

Social Sciences division

Economic Education

Geography Education

Social Studies Education

6. Faculty of Law

Graduation ceremony at Nasarawa State University. Photo: @nasarawastateuniversity

Source: Facebook

Law, like medicine, law is a lucrative field in the country right now. Therefore, there are high chances you will secure a job once you graduate from this university. The disciplines to pursue under this faculty include:

Private and Business Law

Public and International Law

7. Faculty of Agriculture

Nigeria is a country that heavily relies on agriculture, mainly farming and livestock rearing. Thus, NSUK has been at the forefront, supporting learners wishing to pursue agricultural courses – this is in line with supporting the country's economy. The Faculty of Agriculture boasts of six main courses, which include:

Agronomy

Animal Science

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Home Science and Management

Forestry and Wildlife

Fisheries

8. Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Before checking out Nasarawa State University school fees, it is integral to learn more about the courses offered at the various faculties. The Faculty of Environmental Sciences has some of the best courses in Nigeria that would equip you with essential skills. What courses can you pursue under this faculty?

Environmental Management

Geography

Urban and Regional Planning

Architecture

Tips for choosing NSUK courses

If NSUK is your choice, you should select the popular speciality required by the modern labour market in Nigeria. For example, it could be business management, law, mass communications, etc.

What is the cut off mark for Nasarawa State University?

Like any higher learning institution, NSUK can only admit eligible students. Thus, you must ensure you fulfil the minimum requirements before applying for your preferred course.

JAMB usually releases a cut-off mark every year. The cut-off mark for the 2020/2021 academic year was 160. It is essential to note that the institution is corruption-free. Therefore, any student who does not attain this requirement will not be considered during the screening exercise. Also, the mark can vary depending on the course one is seeking to pursue.

The institution of higher learning started its 2021/2022 Post-UTME screening on December 1, 2021, and will end on December 32, 2021. All interested candidates are supposed to register through the university’s registration portal.

Is Nasarawa University form out?

It seems like the entry forms for the 2021/2022 academic year are not yet out as the online portal is yet to allow processing for the period. Usually, the UTME form is out early to enable screening, which takes place between August and October. For instance, in 2019, the exercise began on August 13 and ended on October 25.

The university extended the deadline for the 2020/2021 applications/screening exercise to January 31, 2021. The process started on November 23, 2021

Registered students can log on to the NSUK portal for further announcements. They might have been delayed due to the rising cases of COVID-19, which saw learning suspended for some time.

How much is NSUK admission form? The Nasarawa State University Post UTME form costs N2,000 (Two thousand naira only).

How much is the school fees of Nasarawa State University?

How much is NSUK school fees? The university charges different fees for different courses. Therefore, it is a good idea to get in touch with the university to learn more about the fees for your desired course.

Nasarawa State University contacts

If you are wondering, “How can I get admission in NSUK?” better get in touch with the university for further inquiries. You can utilize the following contact information:

Keffi, North Central Nigeria,

Nasarawa State,

P.M.B 1022, Keffi, Nigeria

Email I: ipo@nsuk.edu.ng

Email II: support@nsuk.edu.ng

Phone: 07035557609, 07032775335, 07025844447, 07025242236, 09158979900, 09158980088

Are you a student aspiring to join Nasarawa State University, Keffi in 2022? The institution offers students a variety of marketable courses. Therefore, it is upon an applicant to choose a future profession thoughtfully.

READ ALSO: The University of Calabar courses and requirements in 2022

Legit.ng recently reported the best courses offered by the University of Calabar in 2022. The courses include Civil Law, Economics, Food Science and Technology, Theatre Arts, Education, Political Science, Medicine and Surgery, among many others.

Due to its competitive admission measures, applicants must meet all the requirements outlined on its official website. Also, aspiring students can access more information about the courses by checking the JAMB brochure online.

Source: Legit