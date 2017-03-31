Meet the former Minister of Education in Nigeria: Mallam Adamu Adamu

Mallam Adamu Adamu is a Nigerian politician who served as the Minister of Education in Nigeria. He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. He is also an accountant and journalist.

Former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Mallam Adamu Adamu. Photo: @The Voice Of The North, @viewerscornernews (modified by author)

Mallam Adamu Adamu is a Nigerian involved in the country's political and educational spheres. He is known for his work in education and has held important roles within the Nigerian government.

Profile summary

Real name Mallam Adamu Adamu Gender Male Date of birth 25 May 1954 Age 69 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Azare Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Married University Ahmadu Bello University and Columbia University Profession Politician

Meet the former Minister of Education in Nigeria

Mallam Adamu is a politician who formerly served as the Minister of Education in the country. He was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 11 November 2015. He was reappointed on 21 August 2019 after President Buhari was re-elected for a second term.

Mallam Adamu said his goodbyes to the ministry in Abuja on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A valedictory service was organized in his honour, where he was honoured and praised by the ministry's staff members.

Where is Mallam Adamu Adamu from?

Adamu was born in Azare on 25 May 1954. As of 2023, the Nigerian politician is 69 years old.

Educational background

He graduated with honours from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria with a bachelor's degree in accountancy. He eventually earned a master's degree in journalism from the School of Journalism at Columbia University.

Career

Adamu began his career as an accountant in Bauchi State before moving on to journalism. He began his journalism career as a public analyst and writer on various topics and subjects.

In 1984, he received his first position with the New Nigerian Publications as a Special Correspondent and part of the New Nigerian group of publications' editorial board.

He progressed through the ranks to become Deputy Editor of the New Nigerian and Chairman of the Group Editorial Board. Adamu was also a back-page columnist for Media Trust's titles and has written for other news outlets, including Crescent International in Canada.

He also worked as a Special Assistant to General Muhammadu Buhari, the head of the Petroleum Trust Fund at the time. He was the secretary and a Muhammadu Buhari's APC Presidential Transition Committee member before being appointed minister in 2015.

List of Ministers of Education in Nigeria

Below is a table of people who have served as Education Ministers of Nigeria from 1999 to date.

Name Duration Tahir Mamman August 2023 (Current) Mallam Adamu Adamu November 2015 – May 2023 Ibrahim Shekarau 2014 - 2015 Ruqqayat Rufai April 2010 – September 2013 Sam Egwu December 2008 to March 2010 Aishatu Jibril Dukku June 2007 - 2010 Jerry Agada June 2007 to December 2008 Adewunmi Abitoye June 2006 to May 2007 Sayadi Abba Ruma June 2006 to April 2007 Oby Ezekwesili June 2006 to April 2007 Grace Ogwuche February 2006 to June 2006 Halima Tayo Alao June 2005 to 2006 Chinwe Obaji June 2005 to June 2006 Hajia Bintu Musa July 2003 to June 2005 F. N. C. Osuji July 2003 to February 2005 Bello Usman February 2001 to June 2003 Babalola Borishade February 2001 to June 2003 Lawam Batagarawa June 1999 to 2001 Tunde Adeniran June 1999 to January 2001

Who is the current Minister of Education in Nigeria?

The current Minister of Education is Tahir Mamman. He is a Professor of Law, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Mamman was born in 1954 at Michika in Adamawa State. He is 69 years old as of 2023.

Who is the former Minister of Education in Nigeria?

The former Minister of Education in Nigeria was Mallam Adamu Adamu. He hails from Azare, a town in Bauchi State, Nigeria. He is one of the longest-serving ministers.

Before Mallam Adamu Adamu assumed office, Ibrahim Shekarau held the position of Minister. His tenure lasted for one year. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ibrahim was one of the candidates vying for the presidency in the 2011 Nigerian general elections.

What is the function of the Ministry of Education in Nigeria?

Below are the functions of the Ministry of Education in Nigeria.

Formulate and coordinate a national policy on education.

Collect and collate data for purposes of education planning and financing.

Prescribe and maintain a uniform standard of education throughout the country.

Control and monitor the quality of education in the country.

Harmonize educational policies and procedures of all the States of the Federation through the instrumentality of the National Council on Education (NCE).

Effect cooperation in educational matters on an international scale.

Develop curricula and syllabuses at the national level.

Quick facts about Mallam Adamu Adamu

He is a polyglot and speaks Hausa, English, Persian, Arabic and French.

He is from the Bauchi state of Nigeria.

His daughter is Barrister Fatima (Zara) Adamu.

Mallam Adamu Adamu was the longest-serving Minister of Education in Nigeria. He is also known for his work as a journalist and commentator. He has written columns for Nigerian newspapers, addressing various topics, including education, politics, and societal issues.

