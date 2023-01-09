How much is the presidential ticket in Nigeria in the 2023 elections?

Nigeria will hold its presidential election on 25 February 2023 to choose its next president and vice president. Keeping in mind that Nigeria is Africa's largest country, the question in everyone's mind is how much the candidates are willing to pay for the ticket. How much is the presidential ticket in Nigeria in 2023?

Flag of Nigeria. Photo: Manuel Augusto Moreno

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, obtaining a presidential nomination from major political parties came with a hefty price tag. Unfortunately for President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, he won't be able to seek re-election due to term limits. Nonetheless, aspiring candidates for the nation's highest office will have to dig deep to secure their nomination.

How much is the presidential ticket in Nigeria?

Currently, the presidential ticket price is the highest any political party in Nigeria has ever required any candidate to pay. When you look at the governorship costs, you will find that the fee has jumped by around 669%, from N6.5 to N50 million in 2023.

A good comparison is that for 2014 and 2023, there is a significant difference in the cost of presidential nomination forms. The cost of presidential nomination forms has increased by 263% compared to the charges in 2014.

How much is the presidential form for APC?

A man casting his ballot in a ballot box. Photo: pexels.com, @edmonddantes

Source: UGC

The All Progressive Party (APC) charges N100 million for presidential candidate fees. The stakes and spending of the 2023 general election will be high since it is a highly contested election.

There was a change in the Nigerian law that stated that a presidential candidate could only spend up to N1 billion, which has changed as it has been raised to N5 billion.

Some of the APC presidential hopefuls were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, a minister of transportation, Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, former Senate President Ken NnamaniKogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, and Chris Ngige, a minister of labour and productivity.

It was later announced that Bola Tinubu was the nominee to run for presidency under the APC political party. He had received 60% of the votes, having beaten Amaechi, who followed closely at 45%. He chose Kashim Shettima to be his running mate.

President Buhari was reportedly present during the registration costs meeting, and was okay with the costs, unlike in 2014, where he criticized the party for coming up with fees of N27.5 million ahead of the 2015 elections terming the prices as exorbitant.

PDP nomination form cost

PDP is Nigeria's opposition party. How much is the PDP presidential ticket in Nigeria in 2023? The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) released the cost of expressing interest and presidential nomination forms at N40 million.

A breakdown of the costs showed that the nomination form would cost N35 million, and the expression of interest form for the presidential candidates would cost N5 million to total up to N40 million.

The cost of the governorship elections was N21 million; this totals from the nomination form of N20 million and the expression of interest form, which costs N1 million. The Senate race cost N3.5 million, which adds up to that because of N500,000 and nomination forms that cost N3 million.

Candidates who want to run for the House of Representatives were given an option of choosing nomination forms at the cost of N2 million or expression of interest forms at N500,000.

Lastly, the candidates running for state house of assembly were to part with N600,000, a total of N100,000 nomination forms and N500,000 expression of interest forms.

It was also agreed that young people between 25 and 30 were allowed a 50% reduction in the nomination costs for specific elected seats. A 37-member zoning committee was also proposed to be created by the NEC, and this is to ensure that the elected positions for the general elections are zoned out appropriately.

The PDP NEC participated in the approval of the electoral procedures and authorized the sequence of events.

PDP presidential ticket price

A ballot box bearing the Nigerian flag, with a voter ballot being inserted. Photo: Kagenmi

Source: UGC

The 17 March 2022, was announced as the day when the nomination and expression of interest forms were sold for the party members who intend to run for seats in the 2023 election under PDP. Upon receipt of the nomination papers, candidates underwent a screening process on 29 April.

Some of the candidates contesting for the presidential ticket in the PDP political party include; Bukola Saraki, a former president of the Senate; Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a former speaker of the house of representatives and current governor of Sokoto State; Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, a governor of Rivers State and Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

After receiving 50% of the votes, Atiku was announced as the nominee. He was followed by Wike, whom he outvoted with a 16% margin. Abubakar later chose Okowa to be his running mate on June 16.

How much is the presidential ticket in Nigeria in the 2023 elections? This topic continues to cause heated debates in the country. Many people disagree with the high cost of presidential nomination tickets. Many African countries are aiming to borrow a leaf from the highly contested elections that will take place this year.

READ ALSO: WAEC recruitment in 2023: portal, how to apply, vacancies, closing date

Legit.ng recently published an article about WAEC 2023 recruitment. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) was established as an examination body by statute in 1952. The WAEC recruitment form for 2023 has been released, and the application process has begun.

The West African Examinations Council has grown to become one of the largest and most well-known exams in West Africa since its inception. Furthermore, the council has created an endowment fund to support education in West Africa through lectures and financial assistance to those who cannot afford it.

Source: Legit.ng