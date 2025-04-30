A year and a half after putting his Bombardier Global Express XRS up for sale, Aliko Dangote is selling another private plane.

Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, is selling another private jet, this time a more sophisticated 2020 Bombardier Global 7500, almost a year and a half after listing his Bombardier Global Express XRS for sale.

The richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, is selling another private jet. Photo Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

The airplane, which is renowned for its extended range and opulent design, is presently for sale in Oklahoma City. For those looking for a luxury, pre-owned executive aircraft, this is a premium option.

There have been 487 landings and 1,527 flight hours on this specific Global 7500. Since acquisition, Dangote has been the only owner, and the plane has always been kept in a hangar, therefore, it has remained in good condition.

The cabin, which can accommodate 18 passengers, is equipped with contemporary amenities and state-of-the-art technology, such as SmartLink Plus entertainment to keep passengers connected while in flight.

The sophisticated cockpit is furnished with navigational aids such as the Airport Moving Map and Worldwide Datalink Graphical Weather System, which contribute to safer and more efficient travel.

The jet's immaculate white exterior, with deep blue and Peking red lines, creates a striking image. The original paint job dates from 2020. The cabin's interior is designed to make long-distance travel comfortable. It has a six-seat eating space, a private VIP sleeping section, and a four-seat club area with fold-out tables.

There are several useful luxury features, like a built-in bidet and heated flooring in the front and back bathrooms. The galley has everything needed for gourmet service, including a warming drawer, microwave, and steam oven.

Dangote refines luxury jet collection

Billionaire.Africa reported that the richest person in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has a net worth of $23.2 billion, according to Forbes, and he appears to be expanding his collection of opulent possessions.

His recent decision to part ways with his 2020 Bombardier Global 7500 jet follows his 2023 move to sell his Bombardier Global Express XRS. He originally acquired the Global Express XRS in 2010 for $45.5 million to celebrate his 53rd birthday. That aircraft was later repainted in 2014 in Matterhorn white with the same deep blue and red accents.

Photo Credit: Viaframe

Source: Getty Images

Dangote is not the only member of Nigeria's affluent elite to own a luxury plane. The wealthiest lady in Nigeria and vice chairman of Famfa Oil, Folorunsho Alakija, also owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS. Mike Adenuga, the telecom and energy tycoon, also owns a Challenger 604 and a Bombardier Global Express XRS.

Dangote, Adenuga, other Nigerians own private jet

Legit.ng reported that in Nigeria, owning a private aircraft is not only considered a luxury but also a status symbol. Numerous Nigerians, including politicians, entertainers, and preachers, are known to own one.

According to AMB, the average cost of maintaining a private jet is between $500,000 and $1 million (about N290 million to N580 million) annually. General checkups on a private jet are also necessary.

They include weekly inspections, pre- and post-flight inspections, "C" checks, software checks, fuel level checks, etc.

