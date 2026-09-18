The UK government confirmed that British citizens do not need a visa for short trips to the EU or countries in the Schengen area

British passport holders can travel to more than one Schengen country within 180 days, with the 90-day limit applying across the zone

The UK government published a full list of 29 Schengen countries where British citizens enjoy this visa-free access

The UK government has published official guidance confirming that British citizens can travel to 29 countries in Europe without obtaining a visa, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days within any 180 days.

The guidance applies to all countries within the Schengen area and covers short trips only. According to the UK government, two conditions must be satisfied: the trip must fall within the Schengen zone, and the traveller must not exceed the 90-day threshold within a 180-day window.

UK publishes list of 29 countries British citizens can enter visa-free. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz

Source: Getty Images

UK visa: countries open to British travellers

The UK government confirmed the following countries as part of the Schengen area where British citizens can travel without a visa:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Czechia

6. Denmark

7. Estonia

8. Finland

9. France

10. Germany

11. Greece

12. Hungary

13. Iceland

14. Italy

15. Latvia

16. Liechtenstein

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Norway

22. Poland

23. Portugal

24. Romania

25. Slovakia

26. Slovenia

27. Spain

28. Sweden

29. Switzerland

What British travellers need to know

The UK government clarified that travelling across multiple Schengen countries within a single trip is permitted. However, the total number of days spent across all Schengen countries combined must not exceed 90 within any rolling 180-day period. How long a traveller may stay in each individual country depends on whether that country falls within the Schengen area or sits outside it.

The guidance was published to help British citizens understand their travel rights following the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, which changed the terms under which British passport holders move through Europe.

UK names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK allows citizens of many countries to visit Britain for up to six months without applying for a traditional visitor visa.

Eligible travellers may need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling, depending on their nationality. Irish citizens are different because they do not need a visa or an ETA to enter the UK under the Common Travel Area arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng