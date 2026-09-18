UK Releases Names of 29 Countries British Citizens Can Enter Without Visa, Stay Up To 90 Days
- The UK government confirmed that British citizens do not need a visa for short trips to the EU or countries in the Schengen area
- British passport holders can travel to more than one Schengen country within 180 days, with the 90-day limit applying across the zone
- The UK government published a full list of 29 Schengen countries where British citizens enjoy this visa-free access
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The UK government has published official guidance confirming that British citizens can travel to 29 countries in Europe without obtaining a visa, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days within any 180 days.
The guidance applies to all countries within the Schengen area and covers short trips only. According to the UK government, two conditions must be satisfied: the trip must fall within the Schengen zone, and the traveller must not exceed the 90-day threshold within a 180-day window.
UK visa: countries open to British travellers
The UK government confirmed the following countries as part of the Schengen area where British citizens can travel without a visa:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Czechia
6. Denmark
7. Estonia
8. Finland
9. France
10. Germany
11. Greece
12. Hungary
13. Iceland
14. Italy
15. Latvia
16. Liechtenstein
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Norway
22. Poland
23. Portugal
24. Romania
25. Slovakia
26. Slovenia
27. Spain
28. Sweden
29. Switzerland
What British travellers need to know
The UK government clarified that travelling across multiple Schengen countries within a single trip is permitted. However, the total number of days spent across all Schengen countries combined must not exceed 90 within any rolling 180-day period. How long a traveller may stay in each individual country depends on whether that country falls within the Schengen area or sits outside it.
The guidance was published to help British citizens understand their travel rights following the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, which changed the terms under which British passport holders move through Europe.
UK names countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK allows citizens of many countries to visit Britain for up to six months without applying for a traditional visitor visa.
Eligible travellers may need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling, depending on their nationality. Irish citizens are different because they do not need a visa or an ETA to enter the UK under the Common Travel Area arrangement.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng