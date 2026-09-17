The US Department of Homeland Security reduced the number of Nigerians on its deportation list to 112 and published their names and photos online

The updated list includes Nigerians from across different states, with full names and images made public by the DHS

19 of the names on the deportation list have been identified, with the remainder accessible on the official DHS portal

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has cut the number of Nigerians it intends to deport and published a list of 112 individuals, along with their photographs, on its official website.

The updated list is a reduction from an earlier, higher figure and includes Nigerians from across the country.

DHS publishes updated deportation list of 112 Nigerians with names and photographs. Photo credit: DHS

Source: UGC

The DHS published the names and photos as part of what appears to be an effort to publicly identify individuals earmarked for removal from the United States.

Nigerians named on the DHS deportation list

Among those whose names appear on the list are Cletus Onyali, Olaolu Alabi, Marcus Unigwe, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Blessing Uchanma, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Richard Ugbah, Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Anthony Asanya, and Ebele Agbasiele.

Others named include Izuchukwu Okoye, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Abiemwense Obanor, Chibuzo Nwaonu, Oluchi Jennifer Chimdimma Chime, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Quazeem Adeyinka, and Talatu Dada.

The remaining individuals on the full list of 112, along with their photos, can be found on the DHS website.

Context of the deportation move

The publication of names and photographs by a US federal agency is unusual and marks a significant step in how the American government is handling deportation cases involving Nigerian nationals. The move comes amid a broader clampdown by the US government on undocumented immigrants and individuals with outstanding removal orders.

Nigeria has faced pressure from the US over deportation cooperation in recent years, with Washington at various points threatening visa restrictions on countries perceived as obstructing the return of their nationals.

See the rest of the names and photos here: https://www.dhs.gov/wow?combine=&field_country_of_origin_target_id=12290&field_state_value=All&page=3

Nigerian nationals face removal as DHS posts official list online with photos. Photo credit: LinxShot/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng