The US Department of Justice published its updated list of currently disciplined immigration practitioners across multiple American states

Several lawyers on the list received permanent disbarments, while others were handed suspensions ranging from 30 days to several years

The disciplinary actions cover practitioners from California, New York, Florida, Texas, Maryland and many other US states, and there are over 60 lawyers on the official disciplinary list

The United States Department of Justice has released an updated list of immigration lawyers who have been barred or suspended from practice following findings of professional misconduct, with the latest changes published on September 17, 2026.

The list, maintained by the Executive Office for Immigration Review, covers practitioners across dozens of American states and includes both disbarments and suspensions of varying lengths.

US releases list of lawyers punished with suspension, disbarment over misconduct. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Traveler1116, Saul Loeb

Source: Getty Images

Newest additions are marked on the official page.

US: Newly added and recent disciplinary actions

Among the most recently flagged practitioners is William B. Rounds of California, whose immediate suspension was imposed on July 4, 2026, with the discipline taking effect from June 13, 2026. He has not been reinstated.

Other recent additions include Rodrigo H. Sanchez of New Jersey, who was disbarred on July 22, 2026, and Jeremiah Spencer Styles of Washington, who received an immediate suspension on November 25, 2024, with the discipline made effective September 11, 2026. Mike Singh Sethi of California was suspended with effect from June 13, 2026.

US DOJ: Breakdown of disciplinary categories

The full list covers a wide range of outcomes. Some practitioners received time-limited suspensions, while others were handed indefinite suspensions or permanent disbarments.

A number of those disbarred prior to January 13, 2012 were originally described as "expelled," a term the Justice Department has since replaced with "disbarred," carrying the same meaning and legal effect.

Below is a selection of disciplinary actions from the updated list:

1. Alexandra Elizabeth Lozano, Washington — disbarred, effective June 18, 2026. Not reinstated.

2. Raymond David Mortier, California — disbarred, effective June 17, 2026. Not reinstated.

3. William H. Brammer Jr., District of Columbia — suspended, effective July 10, 2026. Not reinstated.

4. Tilman Dunbar, Maryland — indefinitely suspended, effective May 29, 2026. Not reinstated.

5. Michelle Noel Israel, Colorado — suspended, effective July 10, 2026. Not reinstated.

6. Diane E. Moller, Washington — suspended, effective July 10, 2026. Not reinstated.

7. Joseph Molina Flynn, Rhode Island — disbarred, effective September 2, 2026. Not reinstated.

8. Thomas M. Bundy, California — suspended, effective June 18, 2026. Not reinstated.

9. Charles Hua Cui, Michigan — disbarred, effective July 27, 2026. Not reinstated.

10. Edgar Edward Lim, Missouri — suspended, effective April 21, 2026. Not reinstated.

Several practitioners on the list have since been reinstated after serving their suspensions. For example, Francisco Javier Aldana of California, who was suspended in July 2022, was reinstated on November 5, 2025.

Workneh Churnet of the District of Columbia, suspended in December 2025, was reinstated on April 30, 2026.

The Justice Department notes that individuals seeking information about a practitioner's full disciplinary history can access linked records through the official list, which also provides a separate register of previously disciplined practitioners.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a US court had blocked a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule that would have significantly changed how long international students can stay in the country.

Number of Nigerians to be deported from US reduced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had reduced the number of Nigerians to be deported from the country.

The updated list is a reduction from an earlier, higher figure and includes Nigerians from across the country.

The DHS published the names and photos as part of what appears to be an effort to identify individuals earmarked for removal from the United States publicly.

Source: Legit.ng