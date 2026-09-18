The US Department of State has created a special commemorative passport called the 'Patriot Passport' to mark America's 250th anniversary

Only 250,000 of the limited-edition passports will be issued, and Americans cannot get one by applying online or by mail

Upcoming application events are scheduled across several US cities in September 2026, and appointments are required

The United States Department of State has launched a limited-edition commemorative passport to mark the 250th anniversary of the country, offering Americans a chance to own what it describes as a historic travel document.

Named the "Patriot Passport," the special edition features custom artwork and enhanced imagery on its front, back, and inside covers.

US unveils special passport for America's 250th anniversary. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik, X/@TravelGov

Source: Getty Images

It carries all the security features of a standard US passport and will be issued to only 250,000 applicants nationwide.

How to apply for the US Patriot Passport

Americans who want the commemorative passport cannot get one through the usual channels. Applying online, mailing in an application, visiting a standard acceptance facility, or applying at a US embassy or consulate abroad will not qualify.

The Department of State requires all applicants to appear in person, either at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C., or at one of the designated anniversary events being held at passport agencies and centres across the country.

To book an appointment, applicants must call 1-877-487-2778 and select option 9. Appointments cannot be made online. Once confirmed, applicants will receive a confirmation email, and their passport will be mailed to them after the appointment.

Standard passport fees and processing times apply, and applicants should use either the DS-82 or DS-11 form, depending on their eligibility.

Upcoming application events across the US

Several application events are scheduled for September 2026. The Seattle Passport Agency is hosting sessions on Saturday, September 12, from 10 am to 3 pm, and again on Tuesday, September 22, from 8 am to 12 pm.

The Houston Passport Agency will hold an event on September 12 from 8 am to 10:30 am, while the Honolulu Passport Agency will open its doors on Friday, September 18, from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

On Monday, September 21, both the New York Passport Agency (8 am to 10:30 am) and the Detroit Passport Agency (8 am to 12 pm) will accept applications.

Later that week, the Los Angeles Passport Agency opens on September 22 from 6 am to 11 am, the Colorado Passport Agency in Centennial from 8 am to 11:30 am, the Buffalo Passport Agency on September 23 from 8 am to 2 pm, and the Dallas Passport Agency from 7:30 am to 11 am the same day.

A total of 59 events are listed, with the Department confirming more will be added.

All in-person attendees must call ahead, as walk-ins are not accepted at any of the events.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained why visa applicants should not submit their original documents.

Waiting period for US passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had explained how long it takes to get a passport.

When all three steps are combined, the full process from submission to delivery can take anywhere from eight to ten weeks under standard conditions.

The first stage covers mailing the application to the relevant passport agency.

Source: Legit.ng