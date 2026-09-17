The White House withdrew its nomination of Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, to serve as director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Schroyer had no federal government experience beyond being deputised to make immigration arrests, and his ties to DHS Secretary Mullin drew scrutiny

DHS officials were reportedly opposed to the nomination, preferring that acting director David Venturella continue running the agency

The White House has quietly withdrawn the nomination of Lance Schroyer to head the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency responsible for carrying out deportations, including those of over 112 Nigerians and other nationals.

No explanation was given for the decision. When President Donald Trump first announced the pick in June, he described Schroyer as "a PATRIOT with real operational experience" and a "proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst."

US Withdraws Name of Nominee Meant to Head the Deportation of Over 112 Nigerians, Others

Source: UGC

Who is Lance Schroyer?

Schroyer is a former Oklahoma state trooper who served in the Marine Corps between 1992 and 1996 before retiring as a state police major. His connection to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a former US senator from Oklahoma, is what drew him into the picture. According to the Wall Street Journal, the two became close after Mullin invited Schroyer to dinner during a period when Schroyer was running the security detail at Mullin's home. Beyond being deputised to carry out immigration arrests, Schroyer had no prior federal government experience.

DHS officials pushed back hard

Senior officials inside the Department of Homeland Security were reportedly opposed to the pick from the start. According to Politico, critics within DHS questioned Schroyer's qualifications and pushed for acting director David Venturella to remain in charge. One unnamed DHS official told the publication: "We don't want [Schroyer]. We don't need him. Leave us alone. We are running better than ever. People need to stop telling us how to do what we do best."

Venturella, who returned to the agency as acting director following the recent resignation of Todd Lyons, is said to be an ally of White House border czar Tom Homan. ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration, making Venturella's continued role increasingly significant.

Legit.ng has previously reported on ICE deportation operations involving Nigerian nationals and the ongoing debate over US immigration enforcement policy under the Trump administration.

Source: Legit.ng