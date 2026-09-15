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UK Names 18 Countries Whose Citizens Are Exempted From English Test for Scale-up Worker Visa
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UK Names 18 Countries Whose Citizens Are Exempted From English Test for Scale-up Worker Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UK government p ublished a list of 18 countries and territories whose nationals are exempt from the English language requirement for Scale-up Worker visas
  • The Scale-up Worker visa is designed for people seeking to work in fast-growing UK businesses that meet specific sponsorship criteria
  • Several Caribbean nations feature prominently on the exemption list alongside major English-speaking countries such as Australia, Canada, and the USA

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The United Kingdom has revealed the full list of 18 countries and territories whose nationals will not need to prove their English language proficiency when applying for a Scale-up Worker visa.

The announcement was published on the UK's official government website, which describes the visa as one that "allows you to come to the UK to do an eligible job for a fast-growing UK business (sometimes called a 'scale-up business')."

UK Scale-up Worker visa: Countries whose citizens do not need English test
UK Scale-up Worker visa: Countries and territories exempted from English language test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Connect Images/Leon Neal
Source: Getty Images

UK: Countries exempt from the English test

The site further notes that a UK employer must satisfy specific eligibility criteria before they can sponsor scale-up workers.

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According to the UK government, nationals from the following 18 countries and territories are not required to demonstrate their knowledge of English as part of the Scale-up Worker visa process:

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Australia
  3. The Bahamas
  4. Barbados
  5. Belize
  6. The British Overseas Territories
  7. Canada
  8. Dominica
  9. Grenada
  10. Guyana
  11. Jamaica
  12. Malta
  13. New Zealand
  14. St Kitts and Nevis
  15. St Lucia
  16. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  17. Trinidad and Tobago
  18. USA

What the Scale-up Worker visa requires

Beyond the language exemption, prospective applicants must still meet other qualifying conditions tied to the sponsoring employer. The UK government specifies that the business offering employment must be a recognised fast-growing or scale-up company that meets defined criteria before it can legally sponsor overseas workers under this route.

Nationals from countries not on the exemption list would need to provide evidence of their English language ability as part of a successful application.

Expansion worker visa: UK announces financial requirements

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had revealed the minimum salary non-citizens must earn to qualify for an Expansion Worker visa.

Applicants must earn at least £52,500 per year or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher, while the visa is available to senior managers and specialist employees setting up a branch of an overseas business in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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