South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa declared November 4, 2026, a fresh public holiday to coincide with local government elections

Ramaphosa invoked Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994 to gazette the holiday, which will affect employers nationwide

Voters were reminded they can only cast ballots at polling stations within the wards where they are registered

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Johannesburg, South Africa - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared Wednesday, November 4, 2026, a public holiday to enable citizens across the country to take part in the local government elections scheduled for that day.

Legit.ng reports that the presidency confirmed the decision in an official statement on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, saying Ramaphosa acted under Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994 to gazette the date as a national public holiday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares November 4, 2026, a public holiday for South Africa’s local government elections. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The move ties the holiday directly to the local government elections.

It gives registered voters a day free from work obligations to go to the polls and choose their local representatives.

What did Ramaphosa say to eligible voters?

Ramaphosa called on all registered South Africans to treat the day as an opportunity to fulfil their democratic and civic duties.

According to the presidency, the elections will give citizens direct influence over who represents them at the local level and how services are delivered in their communities.

Employers were specifically addressed in the statement, with Ramaphosa urging businesses to make arrangements that would allow their staff to vote without difficulty.

The public holiday designation means companies will need to factor in voting access when planning operations for that day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urges registered South Africans to use election day to exercise their democratic and civic rights. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Can voters cast ballots elsewhere?

The presidency issued a reminder that voters are bound to the polling stations in the wards where they registered and cannot cast their ballots elsewhere. Anyone planning to travel on November 4 was advised to bear this restriction in mind, as votes cannot be transferred to a different ward on election day.

The announcement is significant for South Africans heading into a major round of local government elections, where the outcomes will shape municipal governance and service delivery decisions across the country.

Read President Ramaphosa’s full message below on X (formerly Twitter) via the presidency’s official account:

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.

Umuganura is a festival that gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it.

The announcement concerning the work-free day, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.

Source: Legit.ng