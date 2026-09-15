FBI Releases Names and Photos of 54 People on US Watch List in 2026
- The FBI published the names and photos of dozens of individuals currently on the United States watch list in 2026
- The list features individuals from multiple countries, including several linked to terrorism-related charges and long-running fugitive cases
- Notable names on the watch list include Sirajuddin Haqqani, Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi, and Sajid Mir, among many others
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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the names and photos of more than 54 individuals currently on the United States watch list in 2026, making the information publicly available as part of its ongoing fugitive and wanted persons programme.
The list covers a wide range of individuals, spanning suspected terrorists, fugitives, and persons wanted in connection with serious criminal offences.
The names come from multiple countries and backgrounds, reflecting the broad scope of the FBI's watch list operations.
Full List of People on the FBI Watch List
- Saeed Tavakoli
- Gholamhossein Mohammadnia
- Taghi Daneshvar
- Reza Amiri Moghadam
- Seyed Yahya Hosseiny Panjaki
- Ahmad Khazai
- Mohammad Baseri
- Reza Hamidi Ravari
- Majid Dastjani Farahani
- Mohammad Mahdi Khanpour Ardestani
- Sarah Jamal Muhammad Al-Sayyid
- Mu'min Al-Mawji Mahmud Salim
- Issa Barrey
- Hamza Al Ghamdi
- Abd Al Rahman Al Maghrebi
- Kidnappers of Caitlan Coleman
- Sajid Mir
- Abdullah Shair Khan
- George Edward Wright
- Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi
- Cheri Laverne Dalton
- Ambrose Henry Montfort
- Jose Espinosa Caballero
- Ishmail Muslim Ali
- Catherine Marie Kerkow
- Liban Haji Mohamed
- Raddulan Sahiron
- Ahmad Abousamra
- Donna Joan Borup
- Jehad Serwan Mostafa
- Jaber A. Elbaneh
- Abd Al Aziz Awda
- Ali Saed Bin Ali El-Hoorie
- Abdelkarim Hussein Mohamed Al-Nasser
- Elizabeth Anna Duke
- Josephine Sunshine Overaker
- Leo Frederick Burt
- Abdullah Al-Rimi
- Abderraouf Jdey
- Faker Ben Abdelazziz Boussora
- Amer El-Maati
- Sirajuddin Haqqani
- Ali Atwa
- Hasan Izz-Al-Din
- Mohammed Ali Hamadei
- Ibrahim Salih Mohammed Al-Yacoub
- Saif Al-Adel
- Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim
- Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain Ar-Rahayyal
- Muhammad Ahmed Al-Munawar
- Abdul Rahman Yasin
- Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Mughassil
- Husayn Muhammad Al-Umari
- Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz Al-Turki
The release of names and photos is consistent with the FBI's standard practice of publishing information about wanted individuals to solicit tips from the public and aid in the identification and capture of fugitives operating within and outside the United States.
See the all the photos and names on FBI website here.
Names, photos of most wanted Nigerians in US
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.