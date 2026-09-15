The FBI published the names and photos of dozens of individuals currently on the United States watch list in 2026

The list features individuals from multiple countries, including several linked to terrorism-related charges and long-running fugitive cases

Notable names on the watch list include Sirajuddin Haqqani, Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi, and Sajid Mir, among many others

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the names and photos of more than 54 individuals currently on the United States watch list in 2026, making the information publicly available as part of its ongoing fugitive and wanted persons programme.

The list covers a wide range of individuals, spanning suspected terrorists, fugitives, and persons wanted in connection with serious criminal offences.

FBI Releases Names and Photos of 54 People on US Watch List in 2026

Source: Getty Images

The names come from multiple countries and backgrounds, reflecting the broad scope of the FBI's watch list operations.

Full List of People on the FBI Watch List

Saeed Tavakoli Gholamhossein Mohammadnia Taghi Daneshvar Reza Amiri Moghadam Seyed Yahya Hosseiny Panjaki Ahmad Khazai Mohammad Baseri Reza Hamidi Ravari Majid Dastjani Farahani Mohammad Mahdi Khanpour Ardestani Sarah Jamal Muhammad Al-Sayyid Mu'min Al-Mawji Mahmud Salim Issa Barrey Hamza Al Ghamdi Abd Al Rahman Al Maghrebi Kidnappers of Caitlan Coleman Sajid Mir Abdullah Shair Khan George Edward Wright Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi Cheri Laverne Dalton Ambrose Henry Montfort Jose Espinosa Caballero Ishmail Muslim Ali Catherine Marie Kerkow Liban Haji Mohamed Raddulan Sahiron Ahmad Abousamra Donna Joan Borup Jehad Serwan Mostafa Jaber A. Elbaneh Abd Al Aziz Awda Ali Saed Bin Ali El-Hoorie Abdelkarim Hussein Mohamed Al-Nasser Elizabeth Anna Duke Josephine Sunshine Overaker Leo Frederick Burt Abdullah Al-Rimi Abderraouf Jdey Faker Ben Abdelazziz Boussora Amer El-Maati Sirajuddin Haqqani Ali Atwa Hasan Izz-Al-Din Mohammed Ali Hamadei Ibrahim Salih Mohammed Al-Yacoub Saif Al-Adel Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain Ar-Rahayyal Muhammad Ahmed Al-Munawar Abdul Rahman Yasin Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Mughassil Husayn Muhammad Al-Umari Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz Al-Turki

The release of names and photos is consistent with the FBI's standard practice of publishing information about wanted individuals to solicit tips from the public and aid in the identification and capture of fugitives operating within and outside the United States.

See the all the photos and names on FBI website here.

Names, photos of most wanted Nigerians in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng