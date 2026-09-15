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FBI Releases Names and Photos of 54 People on US Watch List in 2026
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FBI Releases Names and Photos of 54 People on US Watch List in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The FBI published the names and photos of dozens of individuals currently on the United States watch list in 2026
  • The list features individuals from multiple countries, including several linked to terrorism-related charges and long-running fugitive cases
  • Notable names on the watch list include Sirajuddin Haqqani, Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi, and Sajid Mir, among many others

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the names and photos of more than 54 individuals currently on the United States watch list in 2026, making the information publicly available as part of its ongoing fugitive and wanted persons programme.

The list covers a wide range of individuals, spanning suspected terrorists, fugitives, and persons wanted in connection with serious criminal offences.

FBI Releases Names and Photos of 54 People on US Watch List in 2026
FBI Releases Names and Photos of 54 People on US Watch List in 2026
Source: Getty Images

The names come from multiple countries and backgrounds, reflecting the broad scope of the FBI's watch list operations.

Full List of People on the FBI Watch List

  1. Saeed Tavakoli
  2. Gholamhossein Mohammadnia
  3. Taghi Daneshvar
  4. Reza Amiri Moghadam
  5. Seyed Yahya Hosseiny Panjaki
  6. Ahmad Khazai
  7. Mohammad Baseri
  8. Reza Hamidi Ravari
  9. Majid Dastjani Farahani
  10. Mohammad Mahdi Khanpour Ardestani
  11. Sarah Jamal Muhammad Al-Sayyid
  12. Mu'min Al-Mawji Mahmud Salim
  13. Issa Barrey
  14. Hamza Al Ghamdi
  15. Abd Al Rahman Al Maghrebi
  16. Kidnappers of Caitlan Coleman
  17. Sajid Mir
  18. Abdullah Shair Khan
  19. George Edward Wright
  20. Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi
  21. Cheri Laverne Dalton
  22. Ambrose Henry Montfort
  23. Jose Espinosa Caballero
  24. Ishmail Muslim Ali
  25. Catherine Marie Kerkow
  26. Liban Haji Mohamed
  27. Raddulan Sahiron
  28. Ahmad Abousamra
  29. Donna Joan Borup
  30. Jehad Serwan Mostafa
  31. Jaber A. Elbaneh
  32. Abd Al Aziz Awda
  33. Ali Saed Bin Ali El-Hoorie
  34. Abdelkarim Hussein Mohamed Al-Nasser
  35. Elizabeth Anna Duke
  36. Josephine Sunshine Overaker
  37. Leo Frederick Burt
  38. Abdullah Al-Rimi
  39. Abderraouf Jdey
  40. Faker Ben Abdelazziz Boussora
  41. Amer El-Maati
  42. Sirajuddin Haqqani
  43. Ali Atwa
  44. Hasan Izz-Al-Din
  45. Mohammed Ali Hamadei
  46. Ibrahim Salih Mohammed Al-Yacoub
  47. Saif Al-Adel
  48. Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim
  49. Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain Ar-Rahayyal
  50. Muhammad Ahmed Al-Munawar
  51. Abdul Rahman Yasin
  52. Ahmad Ibrahim Al-Mughassil
  53. Husayn Muhammad Al-Umari
  54. Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz Al-Turki

Read also

US Secret Service releases name, photos of 32 most wanted fugitives, offers up to N13b reward

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The release of names and photos is consistent with the FBI's standard practice of publishing information about wanted individuals to solicit tips from the public and aid in the identification and capture of fugitives operating within and outside the United States.

See the all the photos and names on FBI website here.

Names, photos of most wanted Nigerians in US

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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