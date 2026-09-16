Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the full list of occupations exempt from a key employment requirement under the 482 visa

The exemptions apply to holders of the Temporary Skill Shortage and Skills in Demand visas who work in specific high-demand roles

Medical specialists make up the vast majority of the 36 exempt occupations, alongside senior corporate leadership roles

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has released the official list of occupations that qualify for a significant exemption under the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) and Skills in Demand (SID) visa, known as subclass 482.

Under standard 482 visa conditions, holders are required to work exclusively within their nominating employer's business or an associated entity of that Australian business. The exemption removes this restriction for workers in certain roles, giving them greater flexibility in how and where they can practise their profession within Australia.

Australia announces occupations that qualify for 482 visa exemptions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: 36 occupations that qualify

A total of 36 occupations appear on the published Skills in Demand (SID) [482] visa exemption list, spanning two broad categories: senior corporate roles and medical specialists.

Chief Executive or Managing Director (ANZSCO 111111) Corporate General Manager (ANZSCO 111211) General Practitioner (ANZSCO 253111) Resident Medical Officer (ANZSCO 253112) Anaesthetist (ANZSCO 253211) Specialist Physician (General Medicine) (ANZSCO 253311) Cardiologist (ANZSCO 253312) Clinical Haematologist (ANZSCO 253313) Medical Oncologist (ANZSCO 253314) Endocrinologist (ANZSCO 253315) Gastroenterologist (ANZSCO 253316) Intensive Care Specialist (ANZSCO 253317) Neurologist (ANZSCO 253318) Paediatrician (ANZSCO 253321) Renal Medicine Specialist (ANZSCO 253322) Rheumatologist (ANZSCO 253323) Thoracic Medicine Specialist (ANZSCO 253324) Psychiatrist (ANZSCO 253411) Surgeon (General) (ANZSCO 253511) Cardiothoracic Surgeon (ANZSCO 253512) Neurosurgeon (ANZSCO 253513) Orthopaedic Surgeon (ANZSCO 253514) Otorhinolaryngologist (ENT Surgeon) (ANZSCO 253515) Paediatric Surgeon (ANZSCO 253516) Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon (ANZSCO 253517) Urologist (ANZSCO 253518) Vascular Surgeon (ANZSCO 253521) Dermatologist (ANZSCO 253911) Emergency Medicine Specialist (ANZSCO 253912) Obstetrician and Gynaecologist (ANZSCO 253913) Ophthalmologist (ANZSCO 253914) Pathologist (ANZSCO 253915) Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist (ANZSCO 253917) Radiation Oncologist (ANZSCO 253918) Medical Practitioners Not Elsewhere Classified (ANZSCO 253999) Other Specialist Physicians (where applicable under the exemption list)

Australia: What exemption means for visa holders

For Nigerian and other African professionals already working in Australia on a 482 visa, or those considering applying, the exemption is a meaningful development. It signals that workers in these high-demand fields are not bound to a single employer's operations in the same way as other visa holders, which can open up broader opportunities across hospitals, clinics, and healthcare networks.

The release of this list is particularly relevant given the global demand for medical professionals and the ongoing conversation among Nigerian healthcare workers about opportunities abroad.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the Australian government released the list of 30 countries whose citizens are eligible for Work and Holiday visa.

Australia: 5 conditions for regional visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its Subclass 491 Skilled Work Regional visa and the conditions foreigners must meet to qualify. The five-year provisional visa allows skilled workers to live, work and study in designated regional areas of the country.

Applicants need state or territory nomination, an eligible occupation, a suitable skills assessment, an invitation and enough points to qualify. For many skilled workers, the visa could offer a route to permanent residence after meeting further requirements.

Source: Legit.ng