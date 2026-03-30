Canada passed Bill C-12, tightening asylum eligibility and granting authorities broader powers over visas, work permits, and study permits

Asylum claims filed more than one year after entry or 14 days after irregular US border crossing were no longer referred to the refugee board

The law expanded government data-sharing powers and strengthened support mechanisms for vulnerable applicants while maintaining safeguards for privacy and legal rights

Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Canadian Parliament approved Bill C-12, reshaping asylum and immigration rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Details of the new measures were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, confirming a tougher approach to asylum eligibility and broader administrative powers for immigration authorities.

New limits on asylum access

Under the legislation, asylum claims submitted more than one year after a person’s first entry into Canada after June 24, 2020 will no longer be referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, even if the individual left and later returned, Punch reported.

The law also restricts claims by people who cross between official ports of entry along the Canada United States land border. Those who file asylum requests more than 14 days after such entry will not have their cases sent to the refugee board.

IRCC prepares to enforce stricter eligibility for asylum seekers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canadian officials said the goal is to ease strain on the asylum system, close procedural gaps and deter the use of refugee claims as substitutes for regular immigration pathways.

Applicants affected by the new limits may still seek a pre-removal risk assessment to determine whether return would expose them to persecution, torture or serious harm.

Authorities said unaccompanied minors and other vulnerable groups would receive special consideration.

US border rules unchanged

The government confirmed there is no alteration to the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States. Under the pact, most asylum seekers arriving at official land crossings or shortly after irregular entry remain subject to return to the US unless they meet defined exemptions.

Faster digital processing planned

Canada also plans to overhaul asylum processing through expanded online systems. Officials said applications will be streamlined and duplicate documentation removed.

Only complete and schedule ready claims will proceed to adjudication, while cases may be treated as abandoned if applicants leave Canada before a decision.

The government said:

“The changes will remove inactive cases from the system and speed up voluntary departures by making removal orders effective on the same day a claim is withdrawn.”

Support services for vulnerable applicants will be reinforced, including the appointment of representatives to assist with procedures.

Broader powers over data and permits

Bill C-12 grants immigration authorities expanded powers to share applicant data within government. According to IRCC, identity and status information may be shared with federal, provincial and territorial partners under formal agreements, with privacy safeguards in place.

Provinces are barred from passing such data to foreign governments without federal approval.

The law also introduces new authority over visas, work permits and study permits. Officials may suspend or cancel large groups of documents or pause processing in cases involving fraud, health risks, administrative errors or security concerns.

Such actions require approval by the Governor in Council and must be published and reported to Parliament.

The changes are expected to significantly affect Nigerians and other migrants as stricter eligibility rules and enforcement begin to take hold.

Trump relaxes crackdown on asylum for certain countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has been excluded from a limited easing of asylum restrictions announced by the administration of United States President Donald Trump, leaving Nigerian applicants and other affected nationals under tightened immigration controls.

According to CBS News, the relaxation applies only to asylum seekers from countries not listed under an earlier travel ban or immigration restriction order.

Source: Legit.ng