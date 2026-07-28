The United States has publicly welcomed the decision of Chad to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

Recall that Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously declared the US would never surrender its sovereignty to the ICC

Washington said it is launching a whole-of-government campaign against what it called the ICC's illegitimate overreach

The United States government has thrown its support behind Chad's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling the move a sign of a nation reclaiming its sovereignty and urging all other member states to follow suit.

In an official statement, the US described the ICC as a "flawed institution" and said Chad's exit added to a growing number of countries stepping back from the court. Washington also announced it is mounting a comprehensive, whole-of-government campaign to push back against what it called the ICC's "illegitimate overreach."

US welcomes withdrawal of Chad from the ICC Photo Credit: @readlDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

US calls on all ICC members to exit

The statement, which was shared by the US Bureau of African Affairs on social media on Monday, July 27, directly referenced Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaffirming his position that the United States would never submit to the authority of what it described as an "unaccountable global tribunal."

"The United States will never surrender its sovereignty to an unaccountable global tribunal, and we are launching a comprehensive, whole-of-government campaign to end the ICC's illegitimate overreach," the statement read, attributing the position to Rubio.

The US went further, issuing a direct call to all current ICC member states to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the founding treaty that established the court in 2002.

US urges ICC members to dump the international court Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

ICC: Chad's departure draws Washington's praise

Chad's decision to leave the ICC drew immediate praise from Washington, which framed it as a principled stand against international judicial overreach. The US did not specify the circumstances surrounding Chad's withdrawal but made clear it viewed the development as a positive step in line with its own longstanding opposition to the court.

The ICC has faced repeated criticism from several governments over the years, with some arguing the court disproportionately targets African nations and lacks the checks and balances required of a legitimate judicial body.

The US itself is not a member of the ICC and has historically opposed the court's jurisdiction over American citizens and officials.

Read the full statement on X here:

US Mission in Nigeria is hiring

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.

The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.

Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online. The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.

Source: Legit.ng