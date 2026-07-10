St. Ives Multi-Specialist Hospital celebrates at 30

St. Ives Specialist Hospital, Nigeria’s leading specialist hospital, reputable for IVF, family, children, and women's medical care, has turned 30 on Friday, July 10, 2026.



Source: UGC

The multi-specialist hospital, which stands tall as Nigeria’s Safecare-accredited 4-star medical facility with five branches situated in Ikeja, Ikoyi, Akowonjo, Festac, and Abeokuta, has announced plans for the future after operating in the Nigerian space and economy since July 10, 1996.

In a recent chat with the Chief Medical Director and founder of St. Ives Specialist Hospital, Dr Babatunde Okewale, during the 30th anniversary celebrations, it was revealed that the management of the hospital has approved plans to add three (3) more branches to make a total of eight (8) branches with the existing five (5) branches before the end of 2026.

Reminiscing on humble beginnings, Dr Okewale expressed gratitude to God, board, staff, and priceless patients and clients who have stood firmly with the specialist hospital since the beginning of operations in a three-bedroom property situated in the Aromire area of Ikeja, Lagos.



Source: UGC

“Thirty years ago, on the 10th of July, 1996, St. Ives Hospital opened its doors at 34 Aromire Avenue, Adeniyi Jones. We started with a clear purpose: to serve women, children, and families with healthcare they could rely on.

“Our early years took us from Aromire Avenue to 90 Opebi Road. From there, we began to acquire our own properties and expand deliberately. St. Ives is today a multi-specialist hospital dedicated to women’s health, paediatrics, family health, and fertility. Our fertility clinic has become one of the most trusted in Nigeria, and over the years, our IVF programme has given many couples who struggled to conceive the chance to become parents. We are proud of every family that has grown because of the work done in our fertility units, alongside the care we provide across pregnancy, childbirth, and childhood.”

On the focus of St. Ives Specialist hospital going forward, Dr Okewale noted that the need to establish urgent care clinics to give Nigerians quick and quality healthcare in no time has seen the multi-specialist healthcare provider embarking on more branches.



Source: UGC

Reiterating the founder’s vision, the specialist hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Ajibola Busola, noted that St. Ives’ urgent care clinics will open in Eko Atlantic, Ikeja, and Abeokuta before the end of the year to provide walk-in medical treatment for immediate, non-life-threatening health concerns like minor fractures, severe infections, or sudden illnesses.

Ajibola, who revealed that sporting activity, a luncheon, and a gala night were some of the activities that heralded the 30th anniversary, stressed that the celebration of St. Ives’ milestone anniversary isn’t just for the passage of time but for a legacy of excellence.

“Today, we celebrate not just the passage of time, but a legacy of excellence, compassion, and innovation in healthcare delivery. From our humble beginnings to where we stand today, St. Ives has grown into a trusted institution with five thriving branches, touching countless lives and families across our communities,” she said.

Dr Okewale also stressed that the St. Ives Specialist Hospital’s board, management, and team’s focus has shifted to legacy following its success in the last 30 years despite numerous challenges that were surmounted.

“As we celebrate thirty years, our focus shifts to legacy. We are building St. Ives to outlast any one individual, with the structures, people, and standards in place for the next generation to continue this vision and grow it further. Thirty years have given us a strong foundation. The next chapter is about making sure that foundation lasts well beyond us.”

The radio doctor, as Dr Okewale is fondly called by some of his fans, also opened up on the success of the fertility healthcare arm of the St. Ives' medical group, saying the success rate and God’s blessings have been tremendous and humbling.

He said at least, over 4000 IVF babies have been born in the St Ives Specialist Hospital since its inception, with several thousands of normal deliveries recorded in the last 30 years. The humble and popular gynaecologist thanked God, the board, management for providing the environment, and the dedicated staff for putting in their best, as well as the impeccable clients and patients who believe in their work as professionals.

See more photos below:



Source: UGC



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

Source: Legit.ng