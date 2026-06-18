Renewing a US passport online is only possible if you are physically in a US state or territory, and once submitted, your current passport is immediately cancelled

For Americans abroad, the nearest embassy or consulate is the place to go for passport renewal and emergency support

While embassies can replace lost passports and help in urgent situations, they cannot override local laws or pay personal debts

Renewing a passport is a vital process for US citizens, and the rules differ depending on whether you are in the United States or abroad.

This report outlines how online passport renewal works and what US embassies can and cannot do for citizens overseas.

Online passport renewal cancels your current passport immediately, making it invalid for travel even before expiry. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Online passport renewal requirements

To use the Online Passport Renewal system, you must be located in a US state or territory at the time you apply. Once your online application is submitted, your existing passport is automatically cancelled in the system. This means it becomes invalid for travel, even if the expiry date has not yet passed.

If you are a US citizen living abroad, you cannot use the online system. Instead, you must renew your passport at the nearest embassy or consulate.

US embassy services for Americans abroad

Embassies and consulates provide important support to citizens overseas, but their assistance has limits.

What US embassies can do

They can replace your lost or stolen passport. They can help you contact your family in an emergency. They can visit and ensure you are treated fairly if you are arrested or detained.

They can issue a Consular Report of Birth Abroad to document the citizenship of children born to American parents abroad. They can provide a list of local attorneys and medical providers who speak English.

Embassies assist with lost passports, emergencies, and documentation, yet they do not pay debts or secure release from jail. Photo credit: Westes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What US embassies cannot do

They cannot override local laws. They cannot get you out of jail. They cannot pay your personal debts.

If you are in the United States, online renewal is convenient but cancels your current passport immediately. If you are abroad, the embassy or consulate is your main point of contact for passport services and emergencies, though they cannot override local laws or settle personal debts.

See the X post below:

US clarifies continuous vetting policy for Nigerian visa holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh clarification regarding its visa security procedures, as it confirmed that vetting does not end once a travel document is approved. In an update on its official X page, the Mission stated that applicants are subject to scrutiny before, during, and after consular adjudication, with reviews potentially continuing throughout the entire validity period of the visa.

This continuous process means that if the State Department becomes aware of new, potentially adverse information after a visa has been issued, a consular officer will review that information to determine whether the individual remains eligible.

The policy applies universally to all applicants, regardless of the visa category or their country of origin. In an earlier report, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) urged Nigerians travelling to the United States to strictly comply with the conditions attached to their visas and warned that violations could result in deportation, visa cancellation and future travel restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng