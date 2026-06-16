Israelis reacted with anger on Monday after news broke of a preliminary deal between the United States and Iran, calling it a disaster for Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue fighting against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but critics accused him of misjudging U.S. President Donald Trump and leaving Israel weaker

The agreement has sparked fierce debate at home, deepening Netanyahu’s political isolation ahead of elections this autumn

Israelis from across the political spectrum reacted angrily on Monday to news of an initial deal between the United States and Iran, calling it a disaster for Israel and directing their fury at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At a press conference, Netanyahu declared:

Israelis react angrily as the U.S.-Iran deal sparks political backlash against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

“With an agreement, without an agreement, I will continue fighting to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.” He stressed that Iran’s demand for Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon was rejected, saying: “Do you know why it didn’t happen, among other reasons? Because I stood very, very firm.”

Critics say Netanyahu misjudged Trump

Despite Netanyahu’s defiance, rivals and commentators quickly criticised the preliminary deal. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak accused him of strategic failure: “Iran emerged stronger; Israel emerged weaker. That is Netanyahu’s strategic responsibility. He failed.”

Yair Lapid, who will challenge Netanyahu in the upcoming elections this autumn, described the deal as “one of the most shocking failures in Israel’s foreign and security policy ... entirely registered in Netanyahu’s name.”

Iran deal complicates Israel’s Lebanon campaign

According to AP, the agreement, though struck between Washington and Tehran, has direct consequences for Israel’s military operations in Lebanon. Iran insisted that any deal include a halt to Israeli hostilities there. Defence Minister Israel Katz, however, vowed to keep troops in Lebanon.

Former U.S. Ambassador Daniel Shapiro warned that Hezbollah now holds significant leverage: “All Hezbollah has to do is get one rocket across into an Israeli town in northern Israel, and then the pressure on Netanyahu ... will ramp up.”

Ultranationalist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Netanyahu to continue the Lebanon campaign regardless of U.S. pressure, writing: “We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah.”

War goals in Iran remain unmet

Israel launched the war on February 28 with the aim of destroying Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Nearly four months later, analysts say Tehran is stronger, its proxy network intact, and its control over the Strait of Hormuz choking global trade.

Political commentator Anna Barsky noted that Israeli officials fear Iran could gain billions through sanctions relief and released assets. Yair Golan, a former general, criticised the deal on X:

“Trump signs an agreement that funnels billions to the Ayatollahs’ regime, leaves the nuclear infrastructure intact, preserves the ballistic threat as is, and throws a lifeline to the murderous regime in Tehran.”

Iran deal complicates Israel’s Lebanon campaign, giving Hezbollah and Tehran greater leverage in the conflict. Photo credit: Westes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Guterres speaks on US-Iran peace deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that on June 15, 2026, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced on X that the United States and Iran had reached a landmark peace agreement.

The deal provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in efforts to end hostilities.

Source: Legit.ng